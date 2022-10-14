ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

shefinds

Julia Roberts Proves She Hasn't Aged A Day As She Shows Off Her Toned Legs In A Tweed Mini Skirt On The Red Carpet

Julia Roberts is back with another chic fall outfit just weeks after turning heads in London with a custom Alexander McQueen gown! The Pretty Woman icon, 54, arrived at the star-studded History Talks event in Washington D.C. on September 24th donning a stunning black tweed blazer and matching mini skirt— and showing off her incredible figure in the process.
WASHINGTON, DC
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Daring in David Koma Lingerie-Inspired Bustier & Sparkling Sandals at 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year

Ciara pulled out a daring ensemble for the 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year event held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday. The multi-hyphenate superstar will hit the stage with Walker Hayes for the first time in an epic, never-before-seen collaboration at the CMT Awards on Oct. 14. Ciara wore a jaw-dropping lingerie-inspired look by David Koma. Her outfit consisted of a sheer bustier that had peekaboo cutouts and leather details. The top also featured long black lace gloves. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the “Better Thangs” singer complemented the risky piece with a black floor-length skirt that...
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and More Celebs Are Wearing Wide-Leg Jeans, and Now They're on Sale at Amazon

Get in on the trend starting at just $24 Make way for wide-leg jeans. In case you missed it, this must-have denim silhouette has been sweeping Hollywood this season — and from what we can tell, the looser the leg, the better. Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and Jennifer Lawrence are just a few of the celebrities we've noticed embracing the wide-leg jeans trend, and there are several reasons why you should, too.  Luckily, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is in full swing as we speak, which means you...
APPAREL
msn.com

Kate Hudson Wore Thigh-High Boots Underneath Her Dress For An Unexpected Look

Kate Hudson is on a mission to bring back nostalgic footwear trends. Back in April 2022, she wore a pair of barely-there PVC heels in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman. Now Hudson’s thigh-high boots, which she wore earlier this week, may very well inspire a legion of fans, and fellow celebs, to follow suit in rocking the style for fall. The actor incorporated the extra tall shoe into her recent outfit, thus giving the sultry yet timeless footwear her stamp of approval.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Kaia Gerber’s Alaïa Look Is Worthy of a ’90s Supermodel

Last night in Los Angeles, the who’s who of Hollywood came out to attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala. The glittering array of superstars celebrated the museum’s work to preserve film history—and paraded down the red carpet in all their high fashion finery. But one of the most striking looks of the evening came from a fashion phenomenon in her own right: the 21-year-old model Kaia Gerber.
LOS ANGELES, CA
purewow.com

Zendaya Steals the Show at Paris Fashion Week in Sheer Valentino Catsuit and Matching Blazer

When she's not transfixing us with her performances, Zendaya loves to captivate us with her outfits, and her Paris Fashion Week attire was no exception. The Euphoria star attended the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show, where she sat front row and wowed everyone in a sheer catsuit from the host brand. The look, styled by the 26-year-old's frequent stylist, Law Roach, was part Catwoman, part Britney Spears’s “Toxic” music video.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Amal Clooney Nails Fall Fashion In A Chic Sweater Dress And Knee-High Boots

Amal Clooney has taught us yet another invaluable style lesson: how to effortlessly and gracefully take our wardrobes from summer to fall!. The 44-year-old human rights lawyer showed off her transitional style when she stepped out in New York City in a chic cream-colored Stella McCartney ribbed sweater dress, which came complete with a cozy turtle neck, an asymmetric hem, and a slim yet relaxed silhouette. (FYI, it’s a current season piece and retails for $1,195, if you want to literally steal Mrs Clooney’s style!)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Juliane Hough Adds ’70s Twist to Casual Style with Gucci Sunglasses & Chunky Loafers

Julianne Hough posted a quick mirror selfie in her large walk-in closet on her Instagram Story today. The “Footloose” actress dressed up in denim, bundling up in cold weather wear with the addition of sturdy boots. The outfit began with classic light wash high-waisted denim with a bell-shaped hem which Hough wore alongside a green knit vest layered overtop and a white collared button-down shirt. Adding layers on layers, the professional dancer wore a grey striped oversized blazer with black buttons. Hough got shady, donning 70s-style Gucci frames. Slung over her shoulder, the star wore a black leather quilted bag by...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Helena Christensen is Dripping Attitude in Completely See-Through Black Teddy & Heels

Helena Christensen has been stepping up her Instagram game lately with some smokin’ hot snapshots for her followers to enjoy. Her latest post has the perfect amount of supermodel attitude — a powerful stance and a confident gaze. The 53-year-old model looks stunning in a sheer black bodysuit with a plunging V-neckline. (See the photo HERE.) The lingerie hikes high over her hips showing off her long, toned legs in sky-high heels — Christensen is proving that her supermodel style works for her in every decade. Since she was posed up against the landscaping in the image, she joked in the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Julia Roberts’ Voluminous Hair on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Can Be Yours With Serge Normant’s Popular Hairspray

Julia Roberts is known for many things, one of them being her beautiful and soft red waves with significant volume. Lucky for us, her hairstylist shares the secret behind her shiny, glossy locks. After serving up a stunning look on Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday, as part of her press tour for her upcoming film Ticket to Paradise, Serge Normant — a celebrity hairstylist for Sarah Jessica Parker, Sofia Vergara, Blake Lively, Julianne Moore, and more — went on Instagram to share all of the details that went into creating the hairstyle. While we’re sure multiple products were involved, including shampoo,...
HAIR CARE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

