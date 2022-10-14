Read full article on original website
daystech.org
Apple Confirms More Problems For iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Buyers
It is just not an excellent time to purchase any iPhone 14 mannequin. Apple’s new vary has been impacted by quite a few bugs at launch, with Apple releasing two emergency updates already. But the issues carry on coming. The newest points impression CarPlay cellphone calls and information migration,...
Phone Arena
Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets
If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
Digital Trends
Samsung’s One UI 5 launches with iOS 16’s coolest feature
Samsung has finally announced One UI 5, its take on Android 13. The company is focusing on improving the customizability of its operating system, refining its distinct design language, and adding some nice-to-have improvements as well. Samsung’s headlining feature here is lock screen customization. Although not exactly new to the...
Best smartphones 2022: the best phones for music and movies
The best phones on the market for music, video, games, photography and more...
iPhone 14 Plus sales are low – here's three things Apple needs to do to revive them
The Plus joins the iPhone 14 in performing worse than expected, while iPhone 14 Pro sales soar
Here are the latest Apple plans to shift iPhone and Mac productions outside China
After the Donald Trump administration, Apple has been more cautious about its reliance on China to produce its devices. With that in mind, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is back with a report with the latest updates about what are Apple’s plans to produce iPhones and Macs outside China. DON’T MISS:...
Phone Arena
Google gone mad! Scrapping iconic Pixel 6 design for basic Pixel 7 - a mistake Apple wouldn’t make
When it comes to the Pixel lineup, Google's design choices throughout the years have been bizarre, to say the least…. To refresh your memory, we first witnessed the massive top and bottom bezels on the original Pixel and Pixel 2, while the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 are to this day some of the strangest-looking Android flagships from a major brand that I can think of, thanks to the iconic Pixel 3XL bathtub notch and the Pixel 4's massive forehead.
5 brilliant new iPhone features coming with Apple iOS 16.1
Say hello to a shared iCloud photo library and real-time activity tracking via Lock Screen
The Pixel Fold may use a Samsung display and side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Newly emerged details tell us what to expect from the upcoming Pixel Fold and Pixel tablet.
Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, blocking downgrades from iOS 16.0.2
IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has released two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the company has stopped signing both iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which means users can no longer downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
Phone Arena
Google kicks off Chromecast 4K Android 12 update rollout
Google’s Chromecast is one of the best deals in the market if you’re looking for a media player. Google’s small dongle does a lot of things for its size and price, including internet and video streaming. Thanks to the “Backdrop” feature, the Chromecast can be used to display artwork, photos, news, and even weather forecasts.
Phone Arena
Who needs an (unreleased) iPad Pro (2022) when the iPad Air (2022) is so deeply discounted?
While most of Amazon's killer October Prime Day deals on many of the best phones money can buy are unsurprisingly no longer available (with or without a Prime subscription), one particularly fine pre-holiday offer on one particularly great tablet seems to have gone away and quickly returned. Even better, you...
daystech.org
Report: Apple will shortly unveil the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) premium tablets
The new iPad Pro (2022) models may need a low-key introduction. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, within the newest model of his Power On e-newsletter, says that the “unusual nature of the bulletins” would maintain Apple from presenting one other main occasion. Gurman additionally brings up a sound level; Apple might be girding its loins making ready for subsequent yr’s introduction of a significant new product: the mixed-reality headset.
New Macs and iPads just tipped for October launch — here’s the 6 new Apple products
We should still see some October product launches from Apple featuring new MacBook Pros, a Mac mini, and iPad and iPad Pro models.
Phone Arena
No under-display fingerprint sensor seen for the Pixel Notepad and Pixel Tablet
9to5Google reports that it has discovered Android code used to test the UI of devices that run side-mounted fingerprint scanners. The code reveals that such a setup might be used on two specific devices. The first one will be "Y-aligned" which means that the fingerprint scanner is on the left or right side and will have two configurations: "folded and unfolded." Sure sounds like it could be the Pixel Notepad (aka Fold or whatever Google names it). Thus, you can add a side mounted fingerprint scanner to other features of the Pixel Notepad that might take after the Samsung Galaxy Z Note 4.
Phone Arena
iPhone adds support for 86-year-old keyboard layout favored by "The Woz"
It might surprise some of you, but a QWERTY keyboard isn't the only layout of keys that is available for those typing in English. The 86-year-old Dvorak keyboard is now supported by iOS 16! While previously users would have to install a third-party app to use the Dvorak keyboard on the iPhone, it is now native to the device on iOS 16. First, some background on Dvorak.
Phone Arena
These are (many of) the devices T-Mobile plans to update to Android 13... eventually
It's been a little over two months since Google somewhat surprisingly kicked off its stable Android 13 rollout for all (eligible) Pixel devices, and completely unsurprisingly, this latest OS version did not expand to many other phones in the meantime. Of course, the likes of Samsung's premium Galaxy S22, S22+,...
Apple XR Headset Could Come With Iris Scanner To Let You Make Payments With Your Eyes
Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly trying to gain an upper hand in the mixed reality headset race with Meta Platforms Inc.'s META recently unveiled Quest Pro. What Happened: Apple's much-anticipated XR headset reportedly has sensors that function like Face ID on iPhones and iPads. The technology will be revamped with iris scanning and called 'Iris ID.' It will allow users to make payments biometrically after logging into their accounts, reported The Information.
AOL Corp
Apple XR headset might have 'Face ID' tech for paying with your eyes
Apple is reportedly one-upping Meta in the mixed reality competition by offering iris-scanning technology. According to a report from The Information, the tech giant's forthcoming XR device will include sensors that work like Face ID in iPhones and iPads. The technology, called "Iris ID," would enable users to log in their accounts and make payments biometrically. The headset also reportedly has more than 10 cameras and might have the same M2 chip as the one powering the latest MacBook Air. Apple's XR headset has been highly-anticipated for years and is expected to be released sometime in 2023.
