Bham Now

BREAKING: Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe—home of the famous 24 karat gold-dusted wings—is under new ownership + considering relocation

Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe is under new ownership after being open for a little over 6 months. Keep reading to find out what this means for the popular chicken shop. Founder of Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe, Lauryn England, opened the restaurant in March earlier this year and Birmingham went crazy. 100+ people attended on opening day and have been continuing to love it since. So, who is the new owner + what does this mean for Lady E’s?
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Important road closures for drivers in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With Alabama having three more home games left this year , some really important travel news for you. As we reported on Friday, ALDOT plans to shut down part of the I-20/59 westbound center and right lanes as you approach Tuscaloosa at exit 86. We’ll start...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
styleblueprint.com

She Works to Make BHAM Real Estate Accessible to All

For Abra Barnes of Barnes & Associates, real estate isn’t simply about selling homes or brokering deals for commercial property. It’s a civil rights issue. That’s why she’s on a mission to help more Black people become homeowners and real estate agents. In addition to being a real estate broker, Abra owns a real estate school and has produced an award-winning documentary on fair housing.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

11 of the best places to eat mouth-watering pancakes in Birmingham

Pancakes are a weekend must! Keep reading to find out where to eat the best stacks of pancakes in Birmingham. It is only right to start the list off with this classic restaurant. If you are looking for pancakes in Birmingham with a twist you are in the right spot. Expect to find all types of pancakes from Swedish to Hawaiian to coconut and anything and everything in between on the menu.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
mynwapaper.com

Drive-through food banks will be available Nov. 3, Nov. 8 and Dec. 6

Marion County SNAP-Ed in partnership with the West Alabama Food Bank will provide free food—including fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, cheeses, breads and more—to 175 families at drive-through food banks on three more occasions this year, including once more in Bear Creek. Nov. 3, Guin National Guard Armory.
MARION COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Native Jameel McKanstry Shares New COVID-19 Book

Tuscaloosa native author Jameel McKanstry has released a powerful must-read book dealing with his battle with COVID-19 and the pandemic. McKanstry is a natural born fighter who shares his experience. Jameel McKanstry is a singer/songwriter, teacher, and author. Hailing from Tuscaloosa, AL, McKanstry earned his Bachelor's of Music Education Degree...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Now

Fight at Alabama food truck leaves two dead

An early morning fight at an Alabama food truck left two people dead Sunday. Police said they were called to a food truck outside a Birmingham nightclub at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday. When they got there officers found one man lying dead on the sidewalk across from one of a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Praise 93.3

Let’s Go! The Ultimate Guide To West Alabama Pumpkin Patches

Fall is officially here. It's time for cooler weather hot chocolate and pumpkin patches! Where's the best pumpkin patch in the city?. Coming from Florida, going to pumpkin patches and enjoying the fall weather wasn't something I was accustomed to. It wasn't until I moved to Alabama that I really got a chance to see leaves change colors, feel cooler fall weather, and experience a real pumpkin patch.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Potential record breaking cold at times through Wednesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flip your thermostat to heat this evening because temperatures will be falling quickly tonight. Falling into the 50s by 7 p.m. and 30s by morning! A freeze warning has been issued for Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, Cherokee, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Calhoun, Cleburne, Jefferson, and St. Clair counties tonight. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 20s and lower 30s. When you combine the wind and temperatures, it could easily feel like it is in the low to mid 20s. Areas farther south will likely see temperatures tomorrow morning in the mid 30s. Protect plants, pipes, and pets, and make sure the kids are bundled up at the bus stop!
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

17-year-old shot several times at Birmingham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after he was shot several times on Monday evening. The Birmingham Police Department says the teen was standing outside of an apartment building on Sunrise Lane when a car drove up. He was shot several times. The teen was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

