PHOTOS: 51st Kentuck Festival of the Arts Draws Thousands to Northport
The 51st annual Kentuck Festival of the Arts has officially come to a close, featuring over 270 artists and their artwork from around the country. This year's festival included musical performances, demonstrations and art activities for those of all ages and drew thousands of tourists to Kentuck Park in Northport over the weekend.
Bham Now
BREAKING: Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe—home of the famous 24 karat gold-dusted wings—is under new ownership + considering relocation
Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe is under new ownership after being open for a little over 6 months. Keep reading to find out what this means for the popular chicken shop. Founder of Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe, Lauryn England, opened the restaurant in March earlier this year and Birmingham went crazy. 100+ people attended on opening day and have been continuing to love it since. So, who is the new owner + what does this mean for Lady E’s?
wbrc.com
Important road closures for drivers in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With Alabama having three more home games left this year , some really important travel news for you. As we reported on Friday, ALDOT plans to shut down part of the I-20/59 westbound center and right lanes as you approach Tuscaloosa at exit 86. We’ll start...
styleblueprint.com
She Works to Make BHAM Real Estate Accessible to All
For Abra Barnes of Barnes & Associates, real estate isn’t simply about selling homes or brokering deals for commercial property. It’s a civil rights issue. That’s why she’s on a mission to help more Black people become homeowners and real estate agents. In addition to being a real estate broker, Abra owns a real estate school and has produced an award-winning documentary on fair housing.
Bham Now
11 of the best places to eat mouth-watering pancakes in Birmingham
Pancakes are a weekend must! Keep reading to find out where to eat the best stacks of pancakes in Birmingham. It is only right to start the list off with this classic restaurant. If you are looking for pancakes in Birmingham with a twist you are in the right spot. Expect to find all types of pancakes from Swedish to Hawaiian to coconut and anything and everything in between on the menu.
Overturned Dump Truck Closes Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Monday Morning
Several lanes of Tuscaloosa's Skyland Boulevard were closed Monday morning after a dump truck overturned and spilled the load it was carrying on the highway. The Alabama Department of Transportation posted about the accident on social media just before 9 a.m., and crews were still working on getting the truck upright and cleaning the roadway at the time of this report.
Birmingham Residents on Crime: ‘Fear of gunplay’ one reason to not leave home
This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series ”Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. At about 1:45 a.m. one day in the first week of August of this year, 25-year-old Jonathan Devon Glenn...
I-20/59 Going Single-Lane in Tuscaloosa County for Monthlong Bridge Repair
The Alabama Department of Transporation will close a Tuscaloosa County Road and a small stretch of two westbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 for around a month to repair a bridge that was damaged last month. John McWilliams, a spokesperson for ALDOT, told local media about the upcoming work in a...
mynwapaper.com
Drive-through food banks will be available Nov. 3, Nov. 8 and Dec. 6
Marion County SNAP-Ed in partnership with the West Alabama Food Bank will provide free food—including fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, cheeses, breads and more—to 175 families at drive-through food banks on three more occasions this year, including once more in Bear Creek. Nov. 3, Guin National Guard Armory.
Tuscaloosa Native Jameel McKanstry Shares New COVID-19 Book
Tuscaloosa native author Jameel McKanstry has released a powerful must-read book dealing with his battle with COVID-19 and the pandemic. McKanstry is a natural born fighter who shares his experience. Jameel McKanstry is a singer/songwriter, teacher, and author. Hailing from Tuscaloosa, AL, McKanstry earned his Bachelor's of Music Education Degree...
Fight at Alabama food truck leaves two dead
An early morning fight at an Alabama food truck left two people dead Sunday. Police said they were called to a food truck outside a Birmingham nightclub at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday. When they got there officers found one man lying dead on the sidewalk across from one of a...
Let’s Go! The Ultimate Guide To West Alabama Pumpkin Patches
Fall is officially here. It's time for cooler weather hot chocolate and pumpkin patches! Where's the best pumpkin patch in the city?. Coming from Florida, going to pumpkin patches and enjoying the fall weather wasn't something I was accustomed to. It wasn't until I moved to Alabama that I really got a chance to see leaves change colors, feel cooler fall weather, and experience a real pumpkin patch.
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
CBS42.com
Arctic blast brings record cold and a freeze to Central Alabama this week
Tonight, it will be clear, breezy and much colder. Lows will be in the lower to upper 30s. The wind chill will be in the 20s and 30s. Bundle up!! A Freeze Warning is in effect from 2 AM until 9 AM from Birmingham northward. Protect your plants, pets and people!
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Potential record breaking cold at times through Wednesday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flip your thermostat to heat this evening because temperatures will be falling quickly tonight. Falling into the 50s by 7 p.m. and 30s by morning! A freeze warning has been issued for Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, Cherokee, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Calhoun, Cleburne, Jefferson, and St. Clair counties tonight. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 20s and lower 30s. When you combine the wind and temperatures, it could easily feel like it is in the low to mid 20s. Areas farther south will likely see temperatures tomorrow morning in the mid 30s. Protect plants, pipes, and pets, and make sure the kids are bundled up at the bus stop!
Alabama 5-year-old dies after being found at bottom of hotel pool
A 5-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from the bottom of a hotel swimming pool on Saturday, authorities said. Emergency crews were called to the Birmingham Embassy Suites on Saturday after people at the hotel noticed the boy at the bottom of the pool. Bystanders pulled the child out of the water and started CPR.
wvtm13.com
Hoover apartment residents share compelling video and pictures of neighbor's shootout with police
HOOVER, Ala. — We now know a road rage incident on Interstate 459 is what sparked a shootout with Hoover police on Sunday. Charges are pending for Evan Lucas of Bessemer. That’s who Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says shot a Hoover police officer. Learn more in the video above.
Bite This! Takes on One of America’s Best Steakhouses in Alabama
Not too long ago, Mashed highlighted some of the top-notch steakhouses across America. I felt really bougie knowing that I have visited some of those steakhouses during my travels. However, I was thrilled to see that a steakhouse from Alabama made the list. So it immediately went on my restaurant bucket list.
51st Kentuck Festival of the Arts Kicks Off Saturday Morning
This year's Kentuck Festival of the Arts will kick off its 51st year on Saturday morning and continue through Sunday at Kentuck Park in Northport. The two-day festival will feature over 270 artists and will have spoken word and live music features, as well as activities for visitors of all ages.
wvtm13.com
17-year-old shot several times at Birmingham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after he was shot several times on Monday evening. The Birmingham Police Department says the teen was standing outside of an apartment building on Sunrise Lane when a car drove up. He was shot several times. The teen was...
Praise 93.3
