43-Year-Old Katie Holmes Shows Off Her Stretch Marks In Sultry Photoshoot
Katie Holmes is a familiar face on TV for several years on Dawson’s Creek, and on social media she’s still showing off her looks – stretch marks and all – with pride in some new modeling photos. Holmes, 43, is a star of the television and big screen and has been in several acclaimed projects since her breakthrough role, including Thank You for Smoking and Coda.
Michelle Obama Looks Stunning In Hot Pink Suit For George Clooney’s Foundation Party: Photos
Michelle Obama sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the after-party for George Clooney’s Albie Awards at The Mark Hotel in New York City on Sept. 29. The 58-year-old looked stunning when she wore a hot pink pantsuit with a matching blouse.
Michelle Obama, Kristen Bell, and Gigi Hadid Are Turning to This Cozy Trend for Fall
Shop ribbed dresses, sweaters, and pants starting at $20 When the cooler seasons hit, it seems like the only things we want to wear are cozy sweatpants, oversized sweaters, and fuzzy boots. But unfortunately we have obligations like work and events that require dressing up. To stay comfortable and warm throughout the cold, finding clothes that feel like loungewear but look night-ready is key — and you can totally do that in ribbed fabric. Ribbed clothing feels incredibly soft, keeping you comfy and protecting your skin from harsh...
Amal Clooney Just Wore A Sheer Red Jumpsuit On The Red Carpet—She’s Never Looked Better!
The ever-so-stylish Amal Clooney was an absolute vision in red this week! The human rights lawyer, 44, donned a lacy scarlet jumpsuit while gracing the New York City ‘History Talks’ event red carpet with her husband George Clooney, 61, an...
Malia Obama pairs a preppy dress with some stylish Marc Jacobs boots
Malia Obama was photographed getting some food in Los Angeles, wearing the perfect classy work outfit. The 24-year-old screenwriter was wearing a stylish outfit that highlighted her white Marc Jacobs boots. RELATED: Malia Obama and her boyfriend Dawit Eklund wear matching outfits Malia...
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel
Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
Julia Roberts Proves She Hasn't Aged A Day As She Shows Off Her Toned Legs In A Tweed Mini Skirt On The Red Carpet
Julia Roberts is back with another chic fall outfit just weeks after turning heads in London with a custom Alexander McQueen gown! The Pretty Woman icon, 54, arrived at the star-studded History Talks event in Washington D.C. on September 24th donning a stunning black tweed blazer and matching mini skirt— and showing off her incredible figure in the process.
Salma Hayek, 56, Rocks Sheer Black Top For Balenciaga Show At Paris Fashion Week
It’s no secret that Salma Hayek is incredibly stylish and she proved that when she attended the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a sheer black top with a leather corset. The 56-year-old posted a slideshow of photos rocking the sexy top which was tucked into a pair of baggy sweatpants.
Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary
Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and More Celebs Are Wearing Wide-Leg Jeans, and Now They're on Sale at Amazon
Get in on the trend starting at just $24 Make way for wide-leg jeans. In case you missed it, this must-have denim silhouette has been sweeping Hollywood this season — and from what we can tell, the looser the leg, the better. Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and Jennifer Lawrence are just a few of the celebrities we've noticed embracing the wide-leg jeans trend, and there are several reasons why you should, too. Luckily, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is in full swing as we speak, which means you...
msn.com
Kate Hudson Wore Thigh-High Boots Underneath Her Dress For An Unexpected Look
Kate Hudson is on a mission to bring back nostalgic footwear trends. Back in April 2022, she wore a pair of barely-there PVC heels in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman. Now Hudson’s thigh-high boots, which she wore earlier this week, may very well inspire a legion of fans, and fellow celebs, to follow suit in rocking the style for fall. The actor incorporated the extra tall shoe into her recent outfit, thus giving the sultry yet timeless footwear her stamp of approval.
Tamera Mowry Embraces the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Hybrid Suit Jacket & Thigh-High Boots for ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tamera Mowry was interviewed on “The Drew Barrymore Show” yesterday. The “You Should Sit Down For This” author went on the show sporting a reworked suit jacket by Sacai and black thigh-high boots.
Paris Hilton Embodies Barbiecore in Corset Dresses, Bodysuits & Slick Heels for InStyle Spain’s October Issue
Paris Hilton brought Barbiecore to life for InStyle Spain‘s October issue. The “Simple Life” star posed for The Morelli Brothers’ lens for her cover shot, wearing a light pink Versace dress. The ensemble referenced both Barbie’s own all-pink wardrobe — a top trend today, dubbed “Barbiecore” — as well as her viral Versace bridal ensemble at the brand’s spring 2023 fashion show. The sleek number featured a low neckline, corset boning and a single gold Medusa medallion accent on its strap. Completing Hilton’s ensemble were sparkling Swarovski crystal bracelets and a collar necklace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by InStyle España...
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Steps Out in a Ruched Minidress and Thigh-High Boots
Rihanna's latest date-night look is both edgy and romantic. The pop star and Fenty mogul attended an afterparty for the music festival Rolling Loud on Saturday, enjoying a night out with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The superstar was photographed wearing pieces from Dion Lee's spring 2023 collection, as she layered an oversized gray-and-black motorcycle jacket over a lovely gray minidress, which featured ruched detailing, an asymmetrical neckline, and a draped maxi-length train.
Amal Clooney Nails Fall Fashion In A Chic Sweater Dress And Knee-High Boots
Amal Clooney has taught us yet another invaluable style lesson: how to effortlessly and gracefully take our wardrobes from summer to fall!. The 44-year-old human rights lawyer showed off her transitional style when she stepped out in New York City in a chic cream-colored Stella McCartney ribbed sweater dress, which came complete with a cozy turtle neck, an asymmetric hem, and a slim yet relaxed silhouette. (FYI, it’s a current season piece and retails for $1,195, if you want to literally steal Mrs Clooney’s style!)
purewow.com
Zendaya Steals the Show at Paris Fashion Week in Sheer Valentino Catsuit and Matching Blazer
When she's not transfixing us with her performances, Zendaya loves to captivate us with her outfits, and her Paris Fashion Week attire was no exception. The Euphoria star attended the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show, where she sat front row and wowed everyone in a sheer catsuit from the host brand. The look, styled by the 26-year-old's frequent stylist, Law Roach, was part Catwoman, part Britney Spears’s “Toxic” music video.
Paris Jackson Goes Boho-Chic In Skinny Jeans & Suede Boots For Milan Fashion Week
Paris Jackson took to the streets of Milan in bohemian style today during Milan Fashion Week day four. The “Lighthouse” songstress is known for her free-spirited style, accompanied by a maximalist perspective on accessorizing, which she showcased while strolling through Italy’s cobblestone streets. Jackson’s outfit began with a cream tank top which she wore tucked in under a silky peach collared button-down kept open. For bottoms, the model wore classic blue skinny jeans that she kept in place thanks to a brown and gold leather Gucci belt fitted with the designer’s double g’s. Jackson donned stacked gold rings in various sizes and...
Mariah Carey Chooses Risky Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals for Date Night with Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Mariah Carey was spotted alongside her boyfriend and professional dancer Bryan Tanaka leaving the St. Regis hotel in New York yesterday night. The pop diva was dressed in a sheer dress and sandals, making the most of her night out.
Jessica Biel rocks feathers for rare red carpet date with Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel can take a bow. The actress, 40, made a rare red carpet appearance with husband Justin Timberlake, 41, on Saturday at the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala — and her feather-and-bow-trimmed gown made a bold style statement. Wearing a tiered black dress from Giambattista...
Jennifer Lopez Masters Travel Style in Crop Top, Sweatpants & White Sneakers with Husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez returned to Los Angeles in a cozily glamorous style this weekend — and sharp sneakers to match. The Grammy Award-winning musician touched down in Los Angeles on Sunday with husband Ben Affleck and child Emme Muniz, wearing a light pink outfit. Consisting of a long-sleeved crop top and sweatpants, Lopez solidified the notion of streamlined — and comfortable — travel dressing. Giving her outfit a glamorous spin, however, was a mint green leather Hermès Birkin handbag and large thin gold hoop earrings, as well as a diamond bracelet and ring.
