Lewisville, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

First Responders, Healthcare Hiring Events Held as Demand Increases

Numerous job fairs were held in North Texas this weekend to help fill vacant spots in schools, as well as emergency services. At the Care2Fight Health & Wellness Fair, Fort Worth ISD held a job fair to hire school nurses and other school positions. Sonya Williams, a registered nurse of 36 years, was hired on the spot.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas ISD Auditor Suing District Over Alleged Grade and Attendance Manipulation

An ex-Dallas ISD schools auditor alleges she was fired after reporting grade and attendance manipulation at a high school.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. An ex-Dallas ISD schools auditor alleges she was fired after reporting grade and attendance manipulation at a high school. This has led to a lawsuit against the district. Andrea Whelan has been involved in an ongoing whistleblower fight against the Dallas ISD. Dallas News reports this comes after the Dallas ISD trustees rejected her request to be reinstated. Dallas ISD spokeswoman Robyn Harris sent an email to Dallas News saying:
DALLAS, TX
LoneStar 92

3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales

Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
PLANO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lori Williams provides resources for anything senior related

Contrary to some peoples’ beliefs, Lori Williams helps seniors with more than just their future housing needs. “We are a resource to answer any questions for them for anything senior-related,” said the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services. After starting by herself early in 2018, she now has an eight-person team covering all of Dallas/Fort Worth. “Our sole mission is to have you thriving wherever you are.”
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: The race for Tarrant County District Attorney

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -   With Election Day less than a month away, we're taking a look at voter education outreach and the latest in the Texas Governor's race. Political reporter Jack Fink also sits down for one-on-one interviews with the candidates for Tarrant County District Attorney. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Voter education outreachTuesday was the last...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Proposed Kroger-Albertsons merger could affect 100s of stores in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On Friday morning, the Albertsons and Kroger grocery store chains announced their intent to complete a $24.6 billion merger that could affect hundreds of stores in the Metroplex.In a recorded video message, Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen sells the merger as a win for consumers, touting fresher affordable food faster and offering customers more choices. He also mentioned increasing wages and benefits to workers. But some shoppers aren't sold. "I don't like that because Kroger's is less expensive than Albertsons and Tom Thumb," said Madeline Harris. She worries the deal could be a deal-breaker for her wallet. "The prices...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Texas doctors continue months-long protest over McDonald's opening at Fort Worth hospital

FORT WORTH, Texas — We know the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," so it's not surprising that doing the polar opposite bring the opposite reaction. Health care professionals from the Physician's Committee are protesting against John Peter Smith Hospital adding McDonald's to their food court. The organization has been going against this for at least four months.
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. FIELDS, CORINTHIAN III; B/M; POB: SPRINGFIELD MA; AGE: 48; ADDRESS: HURST TX; OCCUPATION: BARBER/SELF...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
sachsenews.com

Property tax bills mailed to residents

Property owners can expect to receive their tax bills this month as taxing entities notify individuals about the amount of tax they owe to the county, city and school district. Tax offices began mailing tax bills to property owners in October ahead of the Jan. 31, 2023 deadline for paying...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

MAPS: These roads are the deadliest in Texas

(NEXSTAR) – As you drive into Texas, you’ll be greeted with a sign that says “Drive friendly – the Texas way.” Despite that encouragement, distracted, dangerous and drunk driving frequently result in death around the state. The Texas Department of Transportation called the number of...
TEXAS STATE
luxury-houses.net

Absolutely Stunning Estate with Nearly 14,000 SF of Entertaining Spaces in Dallas, Texas Seeks $5 Million

39 Braewood Pl, Dallas, Texas is a stunning estate in prestigious gated-guarded Glen Abbey multiple living areas on all floors, walls of windows, and a large beautiful covered backyard patio. This Estate in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 39 Braewood Pl, please contact Paulette Greene (Phone: 972-335-6564) at Ebby Halliday for full support and perfect service.
DALLAS, TX
apr.org

Dallas follows Alabama’s lead on hiring less qualified teachers

The Dallas, Texas school system is the latest to allow teachers without certifications. The move follows Alabama administrators who hire educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. Other states are doing likewise, Oklahoma has an "adjunct" program allows schools to hire applicants without teacher training. In Florida, military veterans without a bachelor's degree can teach for up to five years using temporary certificates. Decisions to put a teacher without traditional training in charge of a classroom involve weighing tradeoffs: Is it better to hire uncertified candidates, even if they aren't fully prepared, or instruct children in classes that are crowded or led by substitutes? A Southern Regional Education Board analysis of 2019-20 data in 11 states found roughly 4% of teachers were uncertified or teaching with an emergency certification. In addition, 10% were teaching out of field, which means, for example, they may be certified to teach high school English but assigned to a middle school math class.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Only One North Texas City Listed Among 50 Safest in the Country in New Ranking

A Dallas suburb cracked the Top 50 safest cities in the country in a new ranking and several other North Texas cities made the longer list. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday. Irving ranked 49th on the list. While Grand Prairie (55), Plano (79), Arlington (95), Fort Worth (129), Garland (132) and Dallas (166) also made the list.
DALLAS, TX

