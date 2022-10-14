Read full article on original website
Devils players react to Lindy Ruff’s system, describe locker room morale ahead of Tuesday’s game vs. Ducks
Miles Wood tried to sum up the Devils’ problems on Monday. After an 0-2-0 start where his team has been outscored 10-4 by the Flyers and Red Wings, Wood said his new teammates –– players like Ondrej Palat, John Marino, top prospect Alexander Holtz and more –– are still adjusting to coach Lindy Ruff’s system, which may explain the flat beginning.
Avalanche face the Wild in Central Division play
Colorado Avalanche (1-1-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-2-0, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents meet when the Minnesota Wild take on the Colorado Avalanche. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and went 15-14-3 in Central Division games last season. Goalies for the...
Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury: 'I feel bad for the fans'
“Sometimes we play defense like we’re a ... junior team," said Mats Zuccarello.
Recap: Avalanche 6, Wild 3
Colorado picked up a 6-3 win over Minnesota on Monday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Minnesota Wild 6-3 on Monday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Avalanche are now 2-1-0 on the season. Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin both paced the Avalanche with respective three-point...
Former Vikings WR Is a Free Agent Again
When the Minnesota Vikings waived WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, many fans found the move confusing. Making the move even more frustrating was when the promising Vikings WR turned free agent was claimed by the rival Chicago Bears. It was one of the many former Vikings that would go on to don a Bears uniform heading into the season.
We need to talk about the Vikings Plus-Sized Punter
He’s been affectionately named “The Plus-Sized Punter” by the voice of the Vikings Paul Allen due to his 6-foot, 3-inch, 245 pound frame, but it’s the rookie’s on field performance that continues to turn heads throughout the NFL. His name is Ryan Wright and he’s...
Kirk Cousins gets icy on the flight home from Miami
After the Minnesota Vikings’ win in London over the New Orleans Saints, left tackle Christian Darrisaw put his icy chain on quarterback Kirk Cousins and it went viral. It was an element of fun and camaraderie that we hadn’t seen under Mike Zimmer who was more of a strictly business, no-nonsense kind of coach.
The Vikings Keep Winning. The Packers Keep Losing.
Since 2019, the NFC North has been owned by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. They’ve won 13 games in each of the past three seasons, winning the division in each of them. Heading into 2022, it would have been easy to assume that the same trend could continue. Instead, the entire NFC has turned topsy-turvy, and the Minnesota Vikings keep winning while the Packers keep losing.
Kirk Cousins Gets Iced Out Again￼
In what’s becoming a weekly tradition, Minnesota Vikings quarterback again was donning some new ice following a victory. Fresh off a win against the Miami Dolphins, Kevin O’Connell’s signal caller was again looking too clean with some jewelry from teammates. Following the game, cornerback Chandon Sullivan posted...
Penguins Get Off to a Hot Start on Opening Weekend
Opening weekend across the NHL has concluded, and it was a fruitful one for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Back-to-back 6-2 victories have the Penguins feeling good early in the 2022-23 NHL season. The Penguins dominated the Arizona Coyotes on opening night, outshooting them 53-28. Sidney Crosby led off the scoring just...
Jeff Petry Returning to Montreal for First Time with Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins are hitting the road for the first time in the 2022-23 season, traveling to north of the boarder to take on the Montreal Canadiens. While the team will look to carry their strong play on the road into a new season, multiple Penguins are having a bit of a homecoming.
Islanders Weekly: Defense, Young Stars Lead the Way
It’s still too early to tell what the New York Islanders’ identity will be this season, specifically under new head coach Lane Lambert. Their opening two games were a mixed bag – a 3-1 (empty net) loss to the Florida Panthers and a 7-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks. However, at least they found a way to turn things around after their first loss. Here’s a look back on the week and the Islanders’ schedule ahead.
Islanders try to extend Sharks’ dismal start
The New York Islanders are hoping their offense's outburst Saturday night is a sign of things to come under rookie head coach Lane Lambert. The San Jose Sharks and first-year head coach David Quinn are already hoping their slow start will be just as short-lived as last year's fast start.
Kaprizov scores twice, Wild's defensive issues continue in loss to Avalanche
Kirill Kaprizov lit the lamp twice but the Minnesota Wild continued to struggle defensively as they were defeated by the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 on Monday night. After former Gopher captain Ben Meyers opened the scoring with his first goal of the season 3:30 into the game, Kaprizov answered quickly, scoring his second goal of the season at 4:14 into the first period to tie the game at 1-1.
Blues Weekly: Opening Night, Inaugural HOF Class, Brown & More
The St. Louis Blues became the final team to open up their 2022-23 season in the NHL. With the odd scheduling, the Blues will play just two games in eight days of the season truly beginning in North America. I’ll exclude the Prague games from that as they were four days before everybody else started their season.
Bruins beat Coyotes 6-3 for 19th straight win in series
BOSTON (AP) — Derek Forbort scored the tiebreaking goal with 9:29 left in the third period, and the Boston Bruins won their home opener 6-3 over Arizona on Saturday night, beating the Coyotes for the 19th straight time. It’s the Bruins’ longest winning streak in club history against any...
Strike It Wild
WELCH, Minn. -- It's been three years since Minnesota Wild players took to the lanes of Treasure Island Resort and Casino with fans. Sunday afternoon marked the return of the Minnesota Wild Foundation's premiere event, with tickets selling out in a mere five days. "I think we raised $30,000 in...
BREAKING: Minnesota Basketball lands No. 27 overall player Dennis Evans
Today Minnesota Head Basketball Coach Ben Johnson received a commitment from Dennis Evans, the 27th ranked prospect in the nation. It’s Minnesota’s highest rated out of state commitment in 28 years, and their highest rated recruit since Royce White committed to the Gophers as the 26th ranked prospect in the 2009 class (19th overall by another service). The 7-foot-1 Dennis Evans is ranked 27th by 247 Sports. That ranking makes him the highest out of state committed Gopher since Courtney James committed to Clem Haskins in the fall of 1994. James was ranked the 27th best prospect in the 1995 class. Three years before, Haskins landed Voshon Lenard, the Michigan shooting guard who was ranked top 20 by Athlon and top 25 by Hoop Scoop in 1991.
Sharks, Blackhawks honor Wilson by wearing No. 24 for warmups
Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman, longtime San Jose GM won Norris Trophy with Chicago. The Sharks 1st team captain and former GM, Doug Wilson was honored for his years of service to the organization before tonight's game. 07:00 •. It was the perfect night and the perfect opponent to honor...
