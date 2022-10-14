Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
CLR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Continental Resources Inc. (Symbol: CLR) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $71.72, changing hands for $74.14/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
Business First (BFST) Stock Jumps 5.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Business First (BFST) shares rallied 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $22.70. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 7.6% loss over the past four weeks. The performance...
NASDAQ
Nasdaq (NDAQ) Q3 2022 Earnings: What to Expect
Exchange operator Nasdaq (NDAQ), which is home to some of the biggest names in tech, is set to report third quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results before the opening bell Wednesday. Its shares have been hit hard during this year’s market correction, falling more than 21%, and now down 18% over the past year.
NASDAQ
SolarWinds (SWI) Moves 9.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
SolarWinds SWI shares rallied 9.4% in the last trading session to close at $8.74. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.8% loss over the past four weeks. The increase in...
NASDAQ
A Mixed Day for Financial Stocks Has Investors Hopeful Yet Concerned
The stock market continued its topsy-turvy behavior on Monday, bouncing back from a tough week with broad-based gains. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) enjoyed the biggest gains, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) following suit with advances that were still extremely strong. Index.
NASDAQ
NEE Named Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock Increasing Payments For Decades
NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.3% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report. According...
NASDAQ
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT): Bull Case Still Strong Despite Lowered Guidance
Amid the increasing sanctions on U.S. semiconductor chip exports to China, wafer fab equipment leader Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) joined the bandwagon of chip companies that now expect a performance squeeze in the coming quarters. Nonetheless, Needham analyst Quinn Bolton remains bullish on the durable prospects of the company. Last week,...
NASDAQ
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
NASDAQ
Why CTI BioPharma Stock Crushed the Market Today
The stock market as a whole had a fine Monday, but CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC) had a particularly good time of it. The China-based biotech's shares leaped nearly 5% on the back of not one but two positive analyst initiations. So what. The two institutions launching their coverage of CTI...
NASDAQ
Splunk (SPLK) Stock Jumps 5.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Splunk (SPLK) shares rallied 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $74.04. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.7% loss over the past four weeks. The stock price...
NASDAQ
Bear Market 2022: Is Altria Stock a Buy?
Down 25% year to date, the S&P 500 is in a tailspin, and the problem could worsen because of persistently high inflation and Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes, which could pressure economic growth. Defensive stocks like Altria Group (NYSE: MO) could help investors hedge their portfolios against these challenges. Let's explore...
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
In the current market downturn, it's been challenging to find growth stocks capitalizing on large opportunities and also achieving profitability. This combination is the holy grail for growth investors. It generally indicates a company with a profitable business model that can flourish because it's taking market share in a lucrative industry.
NASDAQ
Why Fox Corporation Stock Plummeted on Monday
Blockbuster mergers between major companies can often get investors excited. But that certainly wasn't the case Monday with the potential tie-up of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) (NASDAQ: FOXA) and its close corporate relative, News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS). Although the latter's share price bumped up modestly on the scuttlebutt, market participants traded both classes of Fox's stock down at rates approaching 10%.
NASDAQ
Zacks.com featured highlights UFP Industries, PBF Energy, Boise Cascade, Plains All American Pipeline and Talos Energy
Chicago, IL – October 18, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI, PBF Energy Inc. PBF, Boise Cascade Co. BCC, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA and Talos Energy Inc. TALO. 5 Value Stocks with Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Snap Up. The...
NASDAQ
Analysts Forecast 14% Upside For REGL
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (Symbol: REGL), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $76.65 per unit.
NASDAQ
Analysts Anticipate UGE Will Reach $20
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: UGE), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $19.56 per unit.
NASDAQ
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) closed at $10.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.58% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
Why You Should Add Vistra (VST) Stock to Your Portfolio Now
Vistra Corp.’s VST ongoing transformation generation portfolio, expansion of the customer base, strong liquidity, share repurchase and dividend make it a solid choice for investment in the utility space. Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment....
NASDAQ
Analog Devices (ADI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Analog Devices (ADI) closed at $139.12, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor maker had lost...
NASDAQ
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 62.6% to 66.3%, According to Wall Street
If you're looking for stocks that could make big moves to the upside in a relatively short amount of time, there are more than a few options available. Record-breaking inflation levels, rising interest rates, and fear of a recession on the horizon are all weighing down stock prices right now.
