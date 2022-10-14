People love pirate movies because deep down we all love the idea of a good treasure hunt. And if you're a gearhead like us, that treasure is more likely to be hidden away in some forgotten garage instead of a wooden box with an ancient lock. Now, finding one car that's been squirreled away is pretty cool, but what if you end up finding dozens? Well, these hoards of classic cars are still out there waiting to be rediscovered. A perfect example is what is being called the Firehouse Find. It's a huge collection that will be going up for auction at the Chattanooga Mecum event in early October.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO