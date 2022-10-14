Read full article on original website
Autoblog
Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
MotorTrend Magazine
The Firehouse Find: A Massive Car Collection 70 Years in the Making!
People love pirate movies because deep down we all love the idea of a good treasure hunt. And if you're a gearhead like us, that treasure is more likely to be hidden away in some forgotten garage instead of a wooden box with an ancient lock. Now, finding one car that's been squirreled away is pretty cool, but what if you end up finding dozens? Well, these hoards of classic cars are still out there waiting to be rediscovered. A perfect example is what is being called the Firehouse Find. It's a huge collection that will be going up for auction at the Chattanooga Mecum event in early October.
Ford Makes The New Mustang Difficult To Tune
Boy the 2024 Ford Mustang sure looks impressive, especially considering Ford has decided to make it almost impossible to tune. That’s right, much like how the C8 Corvette is one tough cookie to crack, the new pony car will be almost impossible to hack, if you’re to believe a recent report from Fox News.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Five Barn Finds On The Same Day
A true treasure for car people everywhere. Some of you might’ve had the opportunity to pick yourself up a bona fide barn find at some point in your lives. From old Camaros without a powertrain to practically brand new muscle cars stored and forgotten about for decades, these are some pretty wild opportunities especially for car enthusiasts. That’s exactly what this particular car guy stumbled upon while he was searching for his next project. However, there is one thing that sets his search apart from other Youtubers who document their extravagant finds.
Rule The Road in This 1953 Buick Special Convertible
This is an affordable way to get into classic car collecting. Plenty of people think they need to have hundreds of thousands of dollars sitting around to get into collecting classic cars. That’s the case if you’re going for the big fish, the white whale cars everybody seems to swoon over and are in immaculate, showroom condition. However, you can cut your teeth on something far more affordable, like this 1953 Buick Special, offered by Freije & Freije's Upper Midwest Auction on October 15th in Glencoe, MN.
5 Reasons the 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Is the Trim to Get
Choosing the right 2022 Dodge Challenger trim level is tough since there are 11 to choose from. Here are a few reasons that the R/T Scat Pack Widebody could be your best choice. The post 5 Reasons the 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Is the Trim to Get appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Thanks To Honda, That Sony Car Might Just Come To Life
As modern cars get more complicated and tech-driven, it gets more reasonable for cars to be designed by technology companies. With digital features continually operating in the background, active safety features, and intensive infotainment systems, new cars are loaded with modern tech. That is what led us to the Sony concept car from a few years back, and why everyone generally thought it was an entirely plausible car. Well, Sony has now teamed up with Honda and will bring that car to fruition.
insideevs.com
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp
Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
Engadget
VW's latest concept is a self-driving travel pod that can replace short flights
Many automakers dream of self-driving cars that are effectively lounges on wheels, but VW is taking things one step further. The brand has unveiled a Gen.Travel "design study" EV that it hopes could replace short flights. The four-person travel pod would be completely autonomous (that is, SAE Level 5) and revolve around a modular interior that can be customized for each trip. Businesspeople could work at a conference table during a ride, while red-eye travellers could use two seats that convert into beds.
GMC Terrain Headlight Recall Fix Is Just a Piece of Tape
Facebook, GMCGMC calls it a "Headlamp Applique Kit." A more honest name is the piece of cloudy tape that keeps the NHTSA off of the company's case.
Top Speed
The New 2024 Ford Mustang Could Be a Tuning Nightmare
Mustangs have always been a tuner's dream. The iconic pony car's relative affordability, tailorability, and means to increase its power has allowed it to be one of the most customized cars around. Soon, the Mustang will be the only American V-8 muscle car in production, meaning Ford will be the last bastion of the traditional American sports car. Of course, we can't have our cake and eat it, too. Ford is modernizing the next Mustang, and that means more complicated software that most normal tuners probably won't be able to tackle.
makeuseof.com
Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?
One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
Autoweek.com
4-Time NHRA Champ Steve Torrence Focused on Big Picture When Assessing Toyota Alliance
One year ago this weekend, Torrence Racing announced it was joining forces with Team Toyota beginning with the 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season. Toyota provides tow vehicles, engineering, technology and trackside support through Toyota Racing Development. Despite what seemed to be a case of the rich getting...
MotorAuthority
The Lotus Evija is now the world's most powerful production car
The Lotus Evija is now in production, and the final specs are even wilder than what Lotus originally promised. The electric hypercar was confirmed on Friday with a combined output from its four-motor powertrain of 2,011 hp, making it the most powerful car in production. The setup is also said to deliver 1,256 lb-ft of torque.
Autoblog
2023 Porsche Taycan software updates add 7 to 29 miles of range
In July, Porsche noted the changes coming for the 2023 Taycan battery-electric sedan and wagon. One of the revisions was an update to software running the powertrain. We were told there could be a slight range boost on dual-motor Taycans thanks to the front motor being "de-energized" to cut parasitic losses in Normal and Range driving modes. There could also be better charging times thanks to faster battery preconditioning and the ability for the battery to withstand higher temperatures. The automaker's finally ready to share real-world results, the suspected range boost coming to fruition on all but two trims. The new driving distances on a charge for 2023 models and range improvements in miles over 2022 variants are:
MotorTrend Magazine
The 2023 Honda Civic Gets Pricier After Dropping Last Year's Base LX Model
When it comes to value, it's hard to beat the Honda Civic. This perennially excellent compact car has long delivered quality, smart handling, and useful packaging—combined with their efficiency and reputation for reliability, it's easy to see why that value continues even when they become used cars. The 2023 Civic still has that value, but perhaps slightly less of it at the bottom end of its lineup. In short, getting into your first Honda is going to be more expensive this year.
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Lexus LX600 SUVOTY Review: What's New Is Old School
The 2022 Lexus LX600 is the all-new version of the luxury brand's body-on-frame off-roader, even moving to an all-new chassis mostly in an attempt to make it more comfortable and handle better on-road. Yet the LX600 still feels strikingly old-school, for better or worse. The big change is the switch...
Supercar Drag Race: Chevy Corvette Z06 Vs. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Vs. Ferrari 458 Italia
The all-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Coupe and Convertible are easily two of the most in-demand and highly anticipated performance cars around. Since its market release, fans of the badge have been experiencing a hard time getting their hands on the limited 'Vette because only a couple of hundred will be produced.
NBC Washington
Social Media Challenge Shows Teens How to Steal Certain Cars
A way to easily steal certain types of vehicles has become a new social media challenge, and a D.C. woman who says her car was stolen is sharing her story to encourage other victims to come forward. Nicole’s Hyundai Elantra was stolen from her neighborhood in Laurel, Maryland, last week....
