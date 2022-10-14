Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
Northport takes major step towards waterpark reality
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport took a major step in moving ahead with its planned water park. City leaders closed on an 11-acre site off Highway 82 West. The construction timeframe has yet to be determined, but city officials say there is no doubt it’s going to happen. City...
Bham Now
BREAKING: Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe—home of the famous 24 karat gold-dusted wings—is under new ownership + considering relocation
Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe is under new ownership after being open for a little over 6 months. Keep reading to find out what this means for the popular chicken shop. Founder of Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe, Lauryn England, opened the restaurant in March earlier this year and Birmingham went crazy. 100+ people attended on opening day and have been continuing to love it since. So, who is the new owner + what does this mean for Lady E’s?
wbrc.com
Important road closures for drivers in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With Alabama having three more home games left this year , some really important travel news for you. As we reported on Friday, ALDOT plans to shut down part of the I-20/59 westbound center and right lanes as you approach Tuscaloosa at exit 86. We’ll start...
FIRST LOOK: SoCal Cantina Now Open in Downtown Tuscaloosa
The highly anticipated SoCal Cantina officially opened its doors Friday in downtown Tuscaloosa with hopes of bringing Southern California and Miami vibes to the Druid City. The Tuscaloosa Thread fist reported that SoCal Cantina, a Miami-based restaurant, would join the city's restaurant and bar scene in November 2021. The restaurant...
Overturned Dump Truck Closes Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Monday Morning
Several lanes of Tuscaloosa's Skyland Boulevard were closed Monday morning after a dump truck overturned and spilled the load it was carrying on the highway. The Alabama Department of Transportation posted about the accident on social media just before 9 a.m., and crews were still working on getting the truck upright and cleaning the roadway at the time of this report.
mynwapaper.com
Drive-through food banks will be available Nov. 3, Nov. 8 and Dec. 6
Marion County SNAP-Ed in partnership with the West Alabama Food Bank will provide free food—including fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, cheeses, breads and more—to 175 families at drive-through food banks on three more occasions this year, including once more in Bear Creek. Nov. 3, Guin National Guard Armory.
wbrc.com
Big-box stores closing in Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19′s impact on customer behavior has led to a shift in the retail industry. In-person interaction and digital engagement has changed causing many big-box stores to either close their doors or revamp their stores. Big-box stores like Bed Bath & Beyond or restaurants like O’Charley’s...
I-20/59 Going Single-Lane in Tuscaloosa County for Monthlong Bridge Repair
The Alabama Department of Transporation will close a Tuscaloosa County Road and a small stretch of two westbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 for around a month to repair a bridge that was damaged last month. John McWilliams, a spokesperson for ALDOT, told local media about the upcoming work in a...
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
Fight at Alabama food truck leaves two dead
An early morning fight at an Alabama food truck left two people dead Sunday. Police said they were called to a food truck outside a Birmingham nightclub at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday. When they got there officers found one man lying dead on the sidewalk across from one of a...
Let’s Go! The Ultimate Guide To West Alabama Pumpkin Patches
Fall is officially here. It's time for cooler weather hot chocolate and pumpkin patches! Where's the best pumpkin patch in the city?. Coming from Florida, going to pumpkin patches and enjoying the fall weather wasn't something I was accustomed to. It wasn't until I moved to Alabama that I really got a chance to see leaves change colors, feel cooler fall weather, and experience a real pumpkin patch.
Bite This! Takes on One of America’s Best Steakhouses in Alabama
Not too long ago, Mashed highlighted some of the top-notch steakhouses across America. I felt really bougie knowing that I have visited some of those steakhouses during my travels. However, I was thrilled to see that a steakhouse from Alabama made the list. So it immediately went on my restaurant bucket list.
Alabama 5-year-old dies after being found at bottom of hotel pool
A 5-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from the bottom of a hotel swimming pool on Saturday, authorities said. Emergency crews were called to the Birmingham Embassy Suites on Saturday after people at the hotel noticed the boy at the bottom of the pool. Bystanders pulled the child out of the water and started CPR.
wvtm13.com
Hoover apartment residents share compelling video and pictures of neighbor's shootout with police
HOOVER, Ala. — We now know a road rage incident on Interstate 459 is what sparked a shootout with Hoover police on Sunday. Charges are pending for Evan Lucas of Bessemer. That’s who Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says shot a Hoover police officer. Learn more in the video above.
Add This Amazingly Southern Store To Your Road Trip List
Recently, I've been spending a lot of time on the road traveling back and forth from Florida and finding new places to visit. Along the way, I've been able to find some amazing truck stops and stores. I'll save the MOST AMAZING truck stop in America for a later time....
wvtm13.com
Child in critical condition after near drowning at Birmingham hotel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A child is in critical condition Saturday night after being pulled from a swimming pool. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Crews responded to a call that a child had drowned at the Embassy Suites Hotel at 2300 Woodcrest Place n Birmingham. When crews arrived they saw bystanders...
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond faces spike in homicides: ‘We’re destroying ourselves’
This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series ”Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond took the helm of Alabama’s largest police force at an unenviable time. The...
Birmingham is starving itself to death
This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
wvtm13.com
17-year-old shot several times at Birmingham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after he was shot several times on Monday evening. The Birmingham Police Department says the teen was standing outside of an apartment building on Sunrise Lane when a car drove up. He was shot several times. The teen was...
ABC 33/40 News
Two people shot, killed after altercation outside food truck in Birmingham
The Birmingham Police Department has started a double homicide investigation after an incident early Sunday morning near 3rd Avenue North and 1st Street North in Birmingham. Police said an altercation happened outside the Stay Fresh food truck around 2 a.m. which turned physical and led to gunfire. The truck was across the street from the Empire Night Club.
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0