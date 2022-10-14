Read full article on original website
US negotiator briefs US Jews on the Israel-Lebanon deal
The United States’ point man on the Israel-Lebanon maritime border accord spoke to the American Jewish community on Friday, detailing what the agreement is (a breakthrough between enemy states) and what it isn’t (a peace deal). “As most people on this call know, Israel and Lebanon have never...
Lebanese president asks Total to begin drilling for Med gas
Lebanese President Michel Aoun has urged French multinational TotalEnergies to begin drilling in the Mediterranean Sea as soon as possible. Aoun met with a group from the company and requested that drilling begin immediately to compensate for the time spent in indirect negotiations with Israel to demarcate the countries’ maritime borders, the Lebanese Presidency said.
Israeli defense establishment divided on Lebanon maritime border deal
Support for the final draft of the Israel-Lebanon maritime border agreement was not uniform among Israel’s defense establishment, with critics arguing it will not provide long-term security, according to Israeli media reports. Opponents of the agreement contended that the proposed maritime boundary, stretching 5 kilometers (3 miles) off the...
Australia revokes recognition of western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
The Labor Party-led Australian government on Tuesday officially revoked the country’s recognition of western Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, confirming a Guardian report the previous day revealing that Canberra had walked back the language adopted by former Liberal Party prime minister Scott Morrison. The Australian Cabinet instead agreed that...
White House ‘deeply disappointed’ by Palestinian pivot toward Russia
The U.S. administration has criticized Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas for seeking to involve Russia in the peace process with Israel, Axios reported on Saturday. On Thursday, Abbas told Russian President Vladmir Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of a summit in Kazakhstan that the Palestinian Authority does not trust the Biden administration. “We don’t rely on it and under no circumstances can we accept that America is the sole party in resolving a problem,” he said, according to the report.
Local Nablus terror group ‘going on the offensive’ as its online presence gains influence
The Lions’ Den terror group, recently formed in Nablus, comprises dozens of gunmen and is not very well organized. Nevertheless, the group’s activities serve the purposes of established terror factions like Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which are amplifying its influence, according to a senior Israeli terrorism expert.
Ukraine to formally ask Israel for air defense systems
Ukraine will formally ask Israel to supply it with air defense systems as Kyiv’s top diplomat called on his government to cut ties with Iran over its supply of weapons to Russia. The request will be made to Jerusalem amid ongoing Russian aerial bombardments in Ukraine and revelations that...
Argentina asks Qatar to arrest high-ranking Iranian official
Mohsen Rezai, Iran’s vice president for economic affairs, is wanted by Argentine prosecutors for alleged involvement in planning the July 18, 1994, terrorist attack on the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association, or AMIA, which killed 85 people and injured 330. Rezai, commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps at the...
Efrat’s Sukkah of Peace: Building hope from the ground up
Defying possible retribution by the Palestinian Authority and others, around 20 Arabs who live under the P.A. in Gush Etzion joined with some 50 of their Jewish neighbors to break bread and get to know one another, at the traditional “Sukkah of Peace in Efrat” during the recent holiday.
Herzog to meet with Biden at White House
Israeli President Isaac Herzog will travel to the U.S. next week, visiting Washington on Oct. 25 and 26 to meet with a range of interagency officials, according to a statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Herzog will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House on Oct. 26, "a...
Hillicon Valley — Amazon wins latest union fight
Amazon workers at a New York facility voted against forming a union Tuesday, dealing a blow to the nascent Amazon Labor Union that’s now lost two of its three votes. We’ll also take a look at a new report detailing the decline in global internet freedom, driven this year by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
‘We don’t know who is alive’: Concern mounts for Jews living in Russian-occupied Ukraine
VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (JTA) – Under a haze of early morning cigarette smoke, two Jewish men from Ukrainian cities in areas occupied by Russia were discussing how much they miss their parents. Neither had seen them for months and in the brief exchanges that they have had with them, they could only say so much without fear of putting them in danger.
Eight Palestinians arrested on suspicion of aiding fugitive who killed IDF soldier
Eight Palestinians were arrested on Tuesday morning on suspicion of aiding the gunman who killed an IDF soldier and wounded a security guard at the Shuafat crossing in Jerusalem on Oct. 8, according to an Israel Police statement. Sgt. Noa Lazar, a member of the IDF Military Police’s Erez battalion,...
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections. Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday to announce the drawdown from the strategic reserve, senior administration officials said Tuesday on the condition of anonymity to outline Biden’s plans. It completes the release of 180 million barrels...
IDF kills two Palestinian gunmen during Jenin firefight
Two Palestinian gunmen were killed in Jenin on Friday during a firefight that erupted when Israeli soldiers entered the city to arrest Hamas terrorist Diaa Salama in connection with several recent attacks against Israeli security forces. The Israeli troops came under heavy fire during the raid, with Palestinian gunmen also...
