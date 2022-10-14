Read full article on original website
Stony Brook football blown out once again at Fordham
A losing season has already been clinched as the Stony Brook football team continues to dwell in the cellar. The Seawolves (0-6, 0-4 CAA) took a short trip over to the Bronx only to be sent home by the Fordham Rams with a blowout 45-14 loss. The game was as advertised: Fordham’s offense was overwhelming, and Stony Brook’s offense was significantly behind the curve. Dropped passes, missed tackles and poor situational play continued to be an Achilles’ heel for the Seawolves, who have still not gotten out of their own way.
Stony Brook men’s soccer suffers crucial loss to hurt playoff hopes
Despite forward Jonas Bickus’s multi-goal effort, the Stony Brook men’s soccer team could not muster up a win against last-place Delaware. The Seawolves (4-9, 2-5 CAA) still find themselves winless against conference rivals on the road this season, and their 3-2 loss to Delaware on Saturday severely hurt their playoff chances. Stuart & Suzanne Grant Stadium was the site of a high-scoring affair that saw Delaware end its conference-win drought against Stony Brook.
Stony Brook men’s soccer blanked for seventh time this season
The Stony Brook men’s soccer team could not capitalize on any of its nine shots, as the team was shutout for the sixth time in the last eight matches. The Seawolves (4-8, 2-4 CAA) took on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for a mid-week, non-conference matchup on Wednesday in New Jersey. Missed opportunities and sloppy defending culminated in a 2-0 Stony Brook loss.
Stony Brook women’s soccer extends point streak to three matches
Neither side could muster up a goal in the first-ever meeting between the Stony Brook women’s soccer team and its new conference foe Charleston. After a long stretch of games on the road, the Seawolves (5-7-4, 2-2-3 CAA) came back to Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium to take on the College of Charleston Cougars on Thursday. The two teams played an even-keeled and hard-fought game, from smart moves offensively to strong defense. However, neither team could find the back of the net as the final score was 0-0.
.@Victory_Events girls’ recruit: Sayville (N.Y.) 2024 DEF McNamara commits to Albany
Sayville (N.Y.) 2024 defender Loghan McNamara of LI Legacy Lacrosse has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at SUNY at Albany. High school: Sayville High School (Sayville, N.Y.) Grad year: 2024. Position: Defense. College committed to: SUNY at Albany. Club team: LI Legacy Lacrosse Womens. Lacrosse honors:...
Baseball Legend Helping to Rebuild Africatown
“When I grew up in this community, we had 12- to 14,000 people. Now we are looking at 1,800. That says we are a dying community. I know I can’t replicate the community, but we can still fight to restore it as best we can and preserve the history of the community,” said New York Mets legend Cleon Jones.
New York Times misconstrued students’ role in professor’s dismissal
As a sophomore at Stony Brook University studying biochemistry and following the pre-med track, Kathryn Ravano is enrolled in an organic chemistry course. Without even delving into its content, the words “organic chemistry” carry an ominous weight. Students sigh at its mention. It is unofficially known amongst students as the “weed out” course for pre-med students.
Samuel Stanley, former Stony Brook president, resigns from Michigan State
Dr. Samuel Stanley Jr. announced his resignation as president of Michigan State University in a video announcement on Thursday, Oct. 13. Stanley, who was president of Stony Brook University from 2009 to 2019, did not give a specific reason for his resignation. “I … have lost confidence in the action...
Cranberry Bogs of Long Island: Some History & Natural History
Nearly everyone has enjoyed the several products derived from the fruit of the cranberry, but few people are familiar with the ecology of this interesting plant or the role it has played in many local economies and histories. Today the cranberry industry is an important. part of the agricultural economy...
Students address toxic masculinity at Stony Brook University
Reporter Brittney Dietz goes around campus and finds out what toxic masculinity means to Stony Brook students and if they have experienced any traits of toxic masculinity. Brittney Dietz is the Assistant Multimedia Editor of The Statesman and also contributes to the multimedia videos. She is a second-year Journalism major and Filmmaking minor here at Stony Brook University.
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 13, 2022
Huge stripers all over the south shore, for both boats and surfcasters. Tog season starts strong on the north shore. Lots of fish in shallow. Yellowfin chunk bite is productive. Albie run continues to produce, as of this morning. Big bluefish on the north shore. Scup and sea bass remain...
Wallpaper*
Canoe Place Inn by Workstead opens in Hampton Bays, Long Island
While it may not have the same name recognition of the other more famous Hamptons, the picturesque hamlet of Hampton Bays in Long Island, New York is a rustic, waterfront community that has retained a quaint and local feel. That may not last for long with the restoration and opening of Canoe Place Inn & Cottages, a historic inn (allegedly America’s oldest) that dates as far back as 1656. Designed by Workstead and spearheaded by Rechler Equity Partners, a family-owned local business, the elegant new property heralds a return to glory for a storied hotel that has lain empty for the last 20 years.
5-Year-Old Falls From Second-Story Window In Hampton Bays
Police on Long Island are investigating after a 5-year-old child fell from a second-story window. The incident took place in Hampton Bays around 5:55 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13. Police received a 911 call reporting the event and officers responded to the home along with Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance, according to Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Police.
Mastic Man Dies after Kayak Overturns in Wildwood Lake
Adalfo Castro, 35, of Mastic died Saturday, October 15, when his kayak overturned in Wildwood Lake in Northampton. At 4:45 p.m. , Southampton Town Police received a call from a... more. Scott K. Hoover, formerly of Hampton Bays, and recently of Sewell, New Jersey, died on ... 14 Oct 2022...
New York Fisher May Face ‘Federal Violations’ For Catching Shark
Someone fishing in New York State is in some deep waters and may face potential federal violations for illegally catching a shark. Recently, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. In my opinion, the most interesting team was a New York fisherman who illegally caught a shark.
Man killed in kayak accident on Long Island
It happened on Wildwood Lake in Southampton just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
13-year-old boy dies in Long Island hit-and-run
CORAM, N.Y. -- A grief-stricken Long Island family is pleading for help after two children were the victims of a hit-and-run driver. One did not survive. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, the siblings were walking on a bicycle path in Coram because there are no sidewalks. "He's my hero," said Desari Mack. Her son, 13-year-old Tyler Phillips, was left for dead at the side the road by a driver who fled the scene. "He has no brain function. He's gone," she said. Tyler's organs are being donated. He was a middle school student in the William Floyd School District, which posted word of the...
Southampton cannabis dispensary takes shape to support Shinnecock Nation
Paving the way for Indigenous businesses within the cannabis industry, Chenae Bullock is the managing director of Little Beach Harvest, the Shinnecock Nation’s first wholly owned cannabis dispensary and growing operation. The creation of Little Beach Harvest was possible due to the Shinnecock tribe’s own intergenerational knowledge of plant medicine, paired with their operational partners TILT Holdings and Conner Green. Facing challenges related to social equity and economic opportunity for their tribe, Little Beach Harvest’s economic development partnerships aid in their mission to achieve socio-economic equity through their growth in the cannabis industry.
Beautification, safety improvements underway in Syosset
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the Town Board joined with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and County Legislator Arnold Drucker in in breaking ground for a $1.59 million beautification and pedestrian safety project in the downtown Syosset business district. This project – financed by Federal, State, County and Town funds – features installation of a decorative clock, post top streetlights, benches and trash receptacles, ADA accessible handicap ramps, curb and sidewalk bump-outs to enhance pedestrian safety, new striped crosswalks, new push-button pedestrian signals with countdown timers, and new sidewalk along the east side of Cold Spring Road.
Oyster Fest returns to Oyster Bay following 2-year pandemic pause
The 39th Oystser Fest has returned to Theodore Roosevelt Park for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.
