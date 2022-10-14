Read full article on original website
Harrisburg falls to undefeated State College
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s four-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday afternoon after the Cougars fell to undefeated State College 20-6 at home. The Cougars (5-2) found the end zone in the first quarter when Zakii Lewis found Kyle Williams for a 68-yard score, but that’s the only points Harrisburg would score after missing […]
Fourth-ranked State College shows versatility and grit, leans on Harrisburg for big Commonwealth Division win
Class 6A No. 4 State College continued its perfect season Saturday, using 14 second-quarter points and its staunch defense to derail sixth-ranked Harrisburg 20-6 at Severance Field. Freshman RB D’Antae Sheffey and wideout Michael Gaul each found the end zone in the second, with Gaul’s 32-yard touchdown reception delivered by...
Penn State gets obliterated by Michigan, revealing what the program has become
The Nittany Lions once again faltered after an undefeated start.
Look: Penn State, Michigan Players Scuffle In Tunnel
The intensity was high heading into the second half of today's marquee matchup between No. 10 Penn State and No. 5 Michigan. Before the start of the third quarter, the two teams met in the tunnel to exchange some words. Take a look at the confrontation here:. Despite just a...
therecord-online.com
LHU: Football Edged Out in PSAC East Clash
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Quarterback Samuel Barber (Johnstown, Pa./Greater Johnstown) completed 13 of 16 pass attempts while throwing for 111 yards and one touchdown, and the Lock Haven football team looked poised to protect the home turf, but in the end, visiting Bloomsburg (3-4, 2-2 PSAC East) slipped away with a narrow, 17-9, Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division victory today (Saturday, Oct. 15) in Week-7 action.
Centre County golf coach named golf coach of the year
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A State College golf coach has been named the PIAA boys golf coach of the year. A year after the Little Lions won the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 3ATeam Championship, the team’s first state title, coach Greg Wilson was named 2021National Federation of State High School Associations/Pennsylvania Boys’ Golf […]
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Three postgame reads on Penn State’s 41-17 loss at Michigan
It’s time for a lowdown leveling with players and fans, and even James Franklin can’t talk his way out of it this time. The only cure is a slow, steady, and resolute recovery. And plenty of loose ends and unhinged parts are lying around after that destruction in Ann Arbor.
H.S. Football: Powerhouse Danville squad blanks Berwick to stay unbeaten
DANVILLE — It was supposed to be a tough test, a measuring stick, a way to prepare for what lies ahead in upcoming postseason battles. Instead, the Danville Ironmen turned it into another merciless mauling. Ty Stauffer and Danville’s dominant defense made sure of it. Stauffer ran for...
Hauntings at Bucknell University: Professor to explain campus tales
Lewisburg, Pa. — Don’t think you are the only one being haunted by past souls— one local campus is full of haunting stories. From hurled objects to discarded clothing by invisible guests, haunting rumors abound throughout Bucknell University's campus. One of Bucknell’s own, Associate Dean of Arts & Science Rich Robbins, has plenty of experience with the supernatural world, and he'll share them for free during a public Halloween presentation...
Penn State responds to Proud Boys booking
Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, but has no plans to cancel the event. The student organization Uncensored America is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By” on Oct. 24. University officials released a statement that despite requests to cancel the event, they must uphold the right to free speech, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons stops at Walmart in Pennsylvania before concert
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — He must have been looking for some cheap sunglasses. ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons made an appearance on Oct. 7 at a Walmart in central Pennsylvania, The Patriot-News reported. The 72-year-old singer and blues guitarist stopped by the store in Shippensburg before the band’s concert that...
Bay Journal
Pennsylvania's elk herd a testament to conserving wide open spaces
Many miles from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, the early morning air of northcentral Pennsylvania is cool. Fog hangs low in the valleys, and the grass is wet with dew. As the sun begins to rise, the Allegheny mountains take shape, framing the river valleys in dawn light. Cold, clear streams run through the mountains, carrying their contents downstream.
Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
Mummers' Parade Highlights 2022
South Williamsport, Pa. — The South Williamsport Mummers' Parade held its 75th anniversary parade today. A large crowd lined the route to see the 10-division parade that kicked off at 2 p.m. The parade featured many local high school bands, community organizations, businesses, and EMS units from around the region. Here's a collection of photos from the event!
woodworkingnetwork.com
Cabinetworks plans $23 million expansion to Pennsylvania plant
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Cabinetworks Group working in collaboration with the State of Pennsylvania, plans to expand its Mount Union facility in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, and add 300 jobs to its current roster of 1,694 quality manufacturing jobs. Cabinetworks is investing $23 million to transform its 206,000-square-feet Mount Union...
Digital Collegian
State College police close East Beaver Avenue for car accident
On Wednesday night, a car flipped on East Beaver Avenue in front of Canyon Pizza, causing State College police to close the road for just over an hour. According to Sgt. John Tlumac, no one was injured, and the crash was "very mild." A tow truck came around 8:30 p.m. to flip the car and remove it.
theshelbyreport.com
Weis Markets Begins Register Campaign To Support Veterans
Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets has launched a six-week campaign in support of Paralyzed Veterans of America, a nonprofit supporting veterans with spinal cord injuries, disorders and diseases like MS and ALS. In stores, Weis Markets and its employees are encouraging customers to make small donations at checkout by rounding up...
Steer on the loose in Union County
New Columbia, Pa — Police say a 2,000-pound steer was reported to be on the loose in White Deer Township as of Wednesday. The Hereford steer went missing in the area of the 100 block of Keefer Lane, according to state police at Milton. The steer has an all-white face. Anyone with information on the steer's owner should contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
wkok.com
Woman Fair After Hitting Utility Pole on Route 15
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – A Lewisburg woman is in fair condition after crashing into a utility pole along Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County Friday night. Selinsgrove state police say injured was 32-year-old Brittney Jones, and she may have been driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. Troopers say charges are pending their investigation. She was taken to Geisinger, where a nursing supervisor says she’s in fair condition.
Local 'Alone' contestant starts outdoor education non-profit
Wellsboro, Pa. — Once an 'Alone' contestant, Rose Anna Moore now passes on her skills to others through her outdoor education non-profit "This is My Quest." The non-profit seeks to teach conservation and sustainable living to the next generation and beyond. The non-profit will be holding a night to raise money for conservation education and exposure to the outdoors. To raise funds for the non-profit, The Deane Center For Performing...
