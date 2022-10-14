ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

abc27 News

Harrisburg falls to undefeated State College

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s four-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday afternoon after the Cougars fell to undefeated State College 20-6 at home. The Cougars (5-2) found the end zone in the first quarter when Zakii Lewis found Kyle Williams for a 68-yard score, but that’s the only points Harrisburg would score after missing […]
HARRISBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

LHU: Football Edged Out in PSAC East Clash

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Quarterback Samuel Barber (Johnstown, Pa./Greater Johnstown) completed 13 of 16 pass attempts while throwing for 111 yards and one touchdown, and the Lock Haven football team looked poised to protect the home turf, but in the end, visiting Bloomsburg (3-4, 2-2 PSAC East) slipped away with a narrow, 17-9, Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division victory today (Saturday, Oct. 15) in Week-7 action.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

Centre County golf coach named golf coach of the year

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A State College golf coach has been named the PIAA boys golf coach of the year. A year after the Little Lions won the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 3ATeam Championship, the team’s first state title, coach Greg Wilson was named 2021National Federation of State High School Associations/Pennsylvania Boys’ Golf […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Hauntings at Bucknell University: Professor to explain campus tales

Lewisburg, Pa. — Don’t think you are the only one being haunted by past souls— one local campus is full of haunting stories. From hurled objects to discarded clothing by invisible guests, haunting rumors abound throughout Bucknell University's campus. One of Bucknell’s own, Associate Dean of Arts & Science Rich Robbins, has plenty of experience with the supernatural world, and he'll share them for free during a public Halloween presentation...
LEWISBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Penn State responds to Proud Boys booking

Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, but has no plans to cancel the event. The student organization Uncensored America is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By” on Oct. 24. University officials released a statement that despite requests to cancel the event, they must uphold the right to free speech, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Bay Journal

Pennsylvania's elk herd a testament to conserving wide open spaces

Many miles from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, the early morning air of northcentral Pennsylvania is cool. Fog hangs low in the valleys, and the grass is wet with dew. As the sun begins to rise, the Allegheny mountains take shape, framing the river valleys in dawn light. Cold, clear streams run through the mountains, carrying their contents downstream.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mummers' Parade Highlights 2022

South Williamsport, Pa. — The South Williamsport Mummers' Parade held its 75th anniversary parade today. A large crowd lined the route to see the 10-division parade that kicked off at 2 p.m. The parade featured many local high school bands, community organizations, businesses, and EMS units from around the region. Here's a collection of photos from the event!
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
woodworkingnetwork.com

Cabinetworks plans $23 million expansion to Pennsylvania plant

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Cabinetworks Group working in collaboration with the State of Pennsylvania, plans to expand its Mount Union facility in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, and add 300 jobs to its current roster of 1,694 quality manufacturing jobs. Cabinetworks is investing $23 million to transform its 206,000-square-feet Mount Union...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
Digital Collegian

State College police close East Beaver Avenue for car accident

On Wednesday night, a car flipped on East Beaver Avenue in front of Canyon Pizza, causing State College police to close the road for just over an hour. According to Sgt. John Tlumac, no one was injured, and the crash was "very mild." A tow truck came around 8:30 p.m. to flip the car and remove it.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
theshelbyreport.com

Weis Markets Begins Register Campaign To Support Veterans

Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets has launched a six-week campaign in support of Paralyzed Veterans of America, a nonprofit supporting veterans with spinal cord injuries, disorders and diseases like MS and ALS. In stores, Weis Markets and its employees are encouraging customers to make small donations at checkout by rounding up...
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Steer on the loose in Union County

New Columbia, Pa — Police say a 2,000-pound steer was reported to be on the loose in White Deer Township as of Wednesday. The Hereford steer went missing in the area of the 100 block of Keefer Lane, according to state police at Milton. The steer has an all-white face. Anyone with information on the steer's owner should contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
UNION COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Woman Fair After Hitting Utility Pole on Route 15

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – A Lewisburg woman is in fair condition after crashing into a utility pole along Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County Friday night. Selinsgrove state police say injured was 32-year-old Brittney Jones, and she may have been driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. Troopers say charges are pending their investigation. She was taken to Geisinger, where a nursing supervisor says she’s in fair condition.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local 'Alone' contestant starts outdoor education non-profit

Wellsboro, Pa. — Once an 'Alone' contestant, Rose Anna Moore now passes on her skills to others through her outdoor education non-profit "This is My Quest." The non-profit seeks to teach conservation and sustainable living to the next generation and beyond. The non-profit will be holding a night to raise money for conservation education and exposure to the outdoors. To raise funds for the non-profit, The Deane Center For Performing...
WELLSBORO, PA

