UnitedHealthcare investing $5M in Texas provider for individuals with disabilities
UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Texas will invest $5 million in a new facility offering medical and nonmedical assistance to individuals with disabilities, the insurer said Oct. 17. The grant will go to the Multi-Assistance Center at Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio. The investment will fund a new employment center to...
Oklahoma hospital terminates Medicare Advantage contracts amid financial challenges
Stillwater Medical Center in Oklahoma has ended all in-network contracts with Medicare Advantage plans amid financial challenges at the 117-bed hospital, the Stillwater News Press reported Oct. 14. Humana and BCBS of Oklahoma were notified that their members will no longer receive in-network coverage after Jan. 1, 2023. "BCBSOK is...
Anthem BCBS expanding Wisconsin marketplace access by nearly 60 counties
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Wisconsin is expanding Wisconsin Health Care Marketplace access from nine counties to 68 counties in 2023. The increased access is the result of collaborative agreements with several healthcare systems throughout the state, including Ascension Wisconsin, ProHealth Care, Children’s Wisconsin, according to an Oct. 17 news release from the payer.
