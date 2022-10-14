ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Anthem BCBS expanding Wisconsin marketplace access by nearly 60 counties

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Wisconsin is expanding Wisconsin Health Care Marketplace access from nine counties to 68 counties in 2023. The increased access is the result of collaborative agreements with several healthcare systems throughout the state, including Ascension Wisconsin, ProHealth Care, Children’s Wisconsin, according to an Oct. 17 news release from the payer.
