Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — that are not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates' families, making it harder for them to help. It's a burden that families […]

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO