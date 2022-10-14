Read full article on original website
alternativeswatch.com
Hedge funds back on allocators’ agenda
After a few sleepy years, hedge fund mandates are back as the search for alpha is on among U.S. pension systems. With over $6 billion in fresh allocations going to hedge fund/alpha strategies last month, the latest AW Research Investor Scorecard tracked a shift in allocator sentiment stemming from widespread market volatility.
technode.global
Singapore-based insurtech bolttech closes Series B investment at $1.5 billion valuation
Bolttech, a Singapore-based insurtech company, announced Monday Tokio Marine, alongside other shareholders, will lead its Series B funding round. The investment values bolttech at an up-round valuation of approximately $1.5 billion, one year after it closed the largest ever Series A funding round for an insurtech, bolttech said in a statement.
thenewscrypto.com
Popular Investing App Stash Secures $52.6M in Debt Offering
The company distinguishes itself by catering to long-term investors. Stash raised the whole $52.6 million from twelve investors, meeting its goal for the offering. According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday, popular investing app Stash Financial Inc. has raised $52.6 million in a debt offering after it began accepting cryptocurrency investments earlier this month.
Rapidly Growing REIT Sustains 8% Dividend In Bear Market
RAD Diversified just gave its investors a few reasons to celebrate. While the real estate market flounders, one sector is gaining serious momentum. Simply put, the average real estate investment trust (REIT) didn’t predict such a lucrative rental market. So was it a mistake for most of them to diversify across new construction and commercial real estate in such uncertain times? Inflation, interest rates and a new work-from-home culture put a damper on these revenue streams, leaving potential investors wondering what to do next.
mailplus.co.uk
Credit Suisse on course for fund shortfall of £7billion
TROUBLED bank Credit Suisse faces a funding shortfall of as much as £7 billion, according to a report by Goldman Sachs. The Swiss lender will face a widening gap between now and 2024, the Wall Street giant’s analysts said. Financial experts are sizing up the bank’s funding requirements...
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
Wealthy millennials aren't relying on the stock market. Here's how their investment portfolios break down.
Crypto accounts for 15% of wealthy millennials' portfolios. They also want investments in art, real estate and private equity.
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street
Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Elon Musk Nods As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, is skeptical about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and the residual...
These 210 bubbly housing markets could crash 25% to 30%—Moody’s again slashes its home price forecast
You don’t need a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Chicago to understand that 7% mortgage rates are a threat to the U.S. housing market. We’re already seeing it. On Tuesday, we learned that mortgage purchase applications fell 13% last week. That’s starkly sharper than the 1.1% decline we saw in the previous week. The difference? Last week’s 13% mortgage purchase application decline coincided with the first weekly 7% mortgage rate reading since 2002.
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000
MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Top Analyst Has 5 ‘Strong Buy’ Value Picks That Look Very Safe and Pay Big, Dependable Dividends
These five top BofA Securities value stock picks come with dependable dividends, are relatively cheap and should hold up better than the overall market if the inflation-induced decline continues. They are very strong names in their respective sectors, and the potential for solid total return is big.
PV Tech
Corporate solar funding drops due to inflation, high interest rates
Corporate funding in the global solar sector was dampened by inflation and high interest rates during the first nine months of the year, according to research from Mercom Capital Group. The consultancy found that total corporate solar funding – including venture capital funding, public market and debt financing – between...
3 Reasons to Buy Sea Limited Stock, and 3 Reasons to Sell
Can this former high-flying tech stock grow back its wings?
This Penny Stock Related To EV Infrastructure Can Potentially Double. Analyst Lays Out The Bull Case
HC Wainwright & Co analyst Amit Dayal initiated coverage on the shares of Charge Enterprises Inc CRGE with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4.5. The analyst said the company has diversified its revenues through several strategic acquisitions. Charge’s lower-margin but positive cash flow telecommunications business should support faster-growing infrastructure segments in the near term.
Instacart Valuation Reportedly Reset to $13B
Same-day food delivery startup Instacart reportedly cut its internal valuation for the third time this year as it continues to advance plans for an initial public offering (IPO) amid falling prices and market volatility. The reduction represents a two-thirds drop from its $39 billion value in 2021, The Information reported...
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Sagging Adobe
Adobe shares have slid sharply since the graphics-software specialist said Sept. 15 that it has agreed to buy Figma for about $20 billion. Investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, has taken advantage of Adobe’s (ADBE) stock plunge to snap up some shares. On Monday, Ark Next...
How Britain's pension scheme hedge became a trillion pound gamble
LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - It started out simply enough: British pension schemes were looking for a way to match their assets to future pension payments. Schemes run for pharmacy Boots and bookseller WHSmith were early adopters in the 2000s of an investment strategy of dumping stocks for bonds, to shield themselves from interest rate changes.
ValueWalk
S&P 500 Strongly Rallies – Ringing The Bell
S&P 500 strongly rallied after a precipitous drop to 3,500s on CPI data coming in predictably above expectations. I looked for high inflation data, and especially high core CPI data, and these played into the hawkish Fed expectations, further strengthening them as the short end of the curve reveals. Rowan...
