Hedge funds back on allocators’ agenda

After a few sleepy years, hedge fund mandates are back as the search for alpha is on among U.S. pension systems. With over $6 billion in fresh allocations going to hedge fund/alpha strategies last month, the latest AW Research Investor Scorecard tracked a shift in allocator sentiment stemming from widespread market volatility.
MARKETS
technode.global

Singapore-based insurtech bolttech closes Series B investment at $1.5 billion valuation

Bolttech, a Singapore-based insurtech company, announced Monday Tokio Marine, alongside other shareholders, will lead its Series B funding round. The investment values bolttech at an up-round valuation of approximately $1.5 billion, one year after it closed the largest ever Series A funding round for an insurtech, bolttech said in a statement.
BUSINESS
thenewscrypto.com

Popular Investing App Stash Secures $52.6M in Debt Offering

The company distinguishes itself by catering to long-term investors. Stash raised the whole $52.6 million from twelve investors, meeting its goal for the offering. According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday, popular investing app Stash Financial Inc. has raised $52.6 million in a debt offering after it began accepting cryptocurrency investments earlier this month.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Rapidly Growing REIT Sustains 8% Dividend In Bear Market

RAD Diversified just gave its investors a few reasons to celebrate. While the real estate market flounders, one sector is gaining serious momentum. Simply put, the average real estate investment trust (REIT) didn’t predict such a lucrative rental market. So was it a mistake for most of them to diversify across new construction and commercial real estate in such uncertain times? Inflation, interest rates and a new work-from-home culture put a damper on these revenue streams, leaving potential investors wondering what to do next.
REAL ESTATE
mailplus.co.uk

Credit Suisse on course for fund shortfall of £7billion

TROUBLED bank Credit Suisse faces a funding shortfall of as much as £7 billion, according to a report by Goldman Sachs. The Swiss lender will face a widening gap between now and 2024, the Wall Street giant’s analysts said. Financial experts are sizing up the bank’s funding requirements...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street

Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Fortune

These 210 bubbly housing markets could crash 25% to 30%—Moody’s again slashes its home price forecast

You don’t need a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Chicago to understand that 7% mortgage rates are a threat to the U.S. housing market. We’re already seeing it. On Tuesday, we learned that mortgage purchase applications fell 13% last week. That’s starkly sharper than the 1.1% decline we saw in the previous week. The difference? Last week’s 13% mortgage purchase application decline coincided with the first weekly 7% mortgage rate reading since 2002.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000

MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
PV Tech

Corporate solar funding drops due to inflation, high interest rates

Corporate funding in the global solar sector was dampened by inflation and high interest rates during the first nine months of the year, according to research from Mercom Capital Group. The consultancy found that total corporate solar funding – including venture capital funding, public market and debt financing – between...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

This Penny Stock Related To EV Infrastructure Can Potentially Double. Analyst Lays Out The Bull Case

HC Wainwright & Co analyst Amit Dayal initiated coverage on the shares of Charge Enterprises Inc CRGE with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4.5. The analyst said the company has diversified its revenues through several strategic acquisitions. Charge’s lower-margin but positive cash flow telecommunications business should support faster-growing infrastructure segments in the near term.
STOCKS
PYMNTS

Instacart Valuation Reportedly Reset to $13B

Same-day food delivery startup Instacart reportedly cut its internal valuation for the third time this year as it continues to advance plans for an initial public offering (IPO) amid falling prices and market volatility. The reduction represents a two-thirds drop from its $39 billion value in 2021, The Information reported...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Sagging Adobe

Adobe shares have slid sharply since the graphics-software specialist said Sept. 15 that it has agreed to buy Figma for about $20 billion. Investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, has taken advantage of Adobe’s (ADBE) stock plunge to snap up some shares. On Monday, Ark Next...
STOCKS
Reuters

How Britain's pension scheme hedge became a trillion pound gamble

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - It started out simply enough: British pension schemes were looking for a way to match their assets to future pension payments. Schemes run for pharmacy Boots and bookseller WHSmith were early adopters in the 2000s of an investment strategy of dumping stocks for bonds, to shield themselves from interest rate changes.
PERSONAL FINANCE
ValueWalk

S&P 500 Strongly Rallies – Ringing The Bell

S&P 500 strongly rallied after a precipitous drop to 3,500s on CPI data coming in predictably above expectations. I looked for high inflation data, and especially high core CPI data, and these played into the hawkish Fed expectations, further strengthening them as the short end of the curve reveals. Rowan...
STOCKS

