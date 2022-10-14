Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland Guardians fall to New York Yankees 5-1 in ALDS Game 5: Quick hits
NEW YORK — The Guardians' run through October has reached its final stopping point. After rain postponed a decisive win-or-go-home Game 5 of the American League Division Series to Tuesday, the Guardians fell to the New York Yankees 5-1 at Yankee Stadium, giving New York a 3-2 series win. ...
Idaho8.com
Yanks’ Cole available in ‘pen for ALDS Game 5, could close
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole could make his first career relief appearance in Game 5 of the AL Division Series against Cleveland, possibly as a closer. New York manager Aaron Boone switched starting pitchers after Monday night’s rainout and said Nestor Cortes will take the mound on three days’ rest in place of Jameson Taillon. If the Yankees advance, Taillon would start the League Championship Series opener at the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. Yankees relievers have struggled since midseason, and New York wasted a two-run, ninth-inning lead in the Game 3 loss at Cleveland.
Dodgers Analyst Feels There Will Be a Major Roster Overhaul This Offseason
Dodgers analyst Eric Karros highlights some of the major changes coming for Los Angeles this offseason, changes that were likely to come even without their NLDS loss.
Idaho8.com
Steelers QB Pickett to play if he clears concussion protocol
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will play against Miami if he clears the NFL’s concussion protocol. Pickett went into the protocol after taking a legal hit in the third quarter of a win over Tampa Bay last week. Mitch Trubisky played well in relief of Pickett, but Tomlin says there are no plans to turn to Trubisky if Pickett is available. Tomlin indicated Pickett will not be limited in practice this week, but added a determination on his status will not be made until closer to kickoff.
Idaho8.com
Mathis faces up to 4 flags in penalty-plagued Broncos loss
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — On the first play of Damarri Mathis’ first NFL start, the Denver cornerback committed a 30-yard pass interference penalty. Mathis’ day got better, but it also got worse. When the Broncos’ 19-16 overtime loss was finished Monday night, Mathis had been flagged for pass interference a whopping four times for an even more whopping 87 penalty yards. That’s the fifth-most by a single player in any single game since the 2000 NFL season. The rest of the Broncos also largely didn’t complain after they were hit with 10 penalties for 151 yards in their third consecutive loss.
Idaho8.com
Guardians-Yankees rained out, to play ALDS Game 5 on Tuesday
NEW YORK (AP) — The decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees has been postponed by rain after a 2 1/2-hour delay and rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. Both teams took batting practice ahead of the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start. Major League Baseball announced a delay at 6:20 p.m., rain started falling at 7:30 p.m. and the postponement was announced at 9:38 p.m. It was the second postponement of the series following Game 2 at Yankee Stadium being pushed back a day until last Friday. Cleveland or New York will start the AL Championship Series at Houston on Wednesday night.
Idaho8.com
50 years later, ’72 Dolphins remain unmatched in perfection
MIAMI (AP) — It has been nearly 50 years since the Miami Dolphins defeated Washington in the Super Bowl to complete their perfect 17-0 season. Even though they weren’t chasing perfection at the time, they ended up accomplishing something that no team since has repeated. As hard as it was to go undefeated back then, advances in the game have made completing a perfect season nearly impossible today.
Packers at Commanders: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet
The Green Bay Packers will visit the Washington Commanders on Sunday. What time is kickoff? What channel? Who’s the favorite? And who owns the series lead?
Idaho8.com
Tagovailoa to prepare this week as Dolphins starter
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa will go through practice this week as the Dolphins starter. Assuming all goes well, he is expected to start Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tagovailoa returned to practice on a limited basis last week. He had been in the concussion protocols since getting hurt and needing to be taken off the field on a stretcher against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29.
Idaho8.com
Mariners believe snapping playoff drought only the beginning
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners believe snapping their 21-year playoff drought is only the beginning. There’s evidence to support that even though Seattle lost to AL West rival Houston in the division series. Seattle was swept by the Astros, but the Mariners could argue they were just a couple of pitches away from knocking out Houston. Seattle’s season turned after falling to 29-39 in June. The Mariners rallied to claim one of the wild card spots in the American League.
Idaho8.com
Ohtani had ‘good’ season; less glowing about Angels results
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani is back home after a long Major League Baseball season in which his Los Angeles Angels missed the playoffs again. In an interview at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport he says it was “a good season for me personally.” However, he says he had a “rather negative impression of the season” for the team. At one point the Angels lost 14 straight games. They finished 73-89 and were 33 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West. Ohtani was 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA as a pitcher. As a batter he hit 34 home runs had 95 RBIs, and hit .273.
Idaho8.com
Late turnover, Hopkins’ 4th field goal gives Chargers OT win
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2:38 remaining in overtime, and the Los Angeles Chargers rallied for a 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos. The Chargers have won three straight to improve to 4-2. They are tied with Kansas City atop the AFC West. The game appeared to be headed toward a tie until Denver’s Montrell Washington muffed JK Scott’s punt at the Broncos 32-yard line. It was recovered by Deane Leonard at the 28.
Idaho8.com
NFL owners unlikely to vote on Dan Snyder, roughing calls
There isn’t expected to be any significant news related to concussions, roughing-the-passer penalties or Washington owner Dan Snyder when NFL owners meet in New York on Tuesday. Snyder’s ownership of the Commanders became a big issue again last week when ESPN reported, citing anonymous sources, that he has hired private investigators and told people he has enough information to expose fellow owners and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The Commanders denied the contents of the report, calling it “categorically untrue” and “clearly part of a well-funded, two-year campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful.”
Idaho8.com
Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have made a move to bolster their struggling offense, adding veteran receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. The trade could be beneficial to both sides: Anderson’s days in Carolina appeared numbered after he was sent off the field and into the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks during the second half of the Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, following a sideline argument with an assistant coach. Anderson joins a Cardinals offense that will also welcome back three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins, who missed the season’s first six games after being suspended for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. The Cardinals host the Saints on Thursday night.
Idaho8.com
Commanders’ Carson Wentz has surgery to repair broken finger
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery to repair a broken right ring finger. The team did not provide a specific timeframe of how much time Wentz will miss. Taylor Heinicke is expected to start Sunday against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Wentz was injured when his throwing hand got tangled up with Chicago Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones while delivering a pass during the second quarter of the game Thursday night. Wentz continued to play despite the injury and helped the Commanders snap a four-game losing streak.
Idaho8.com
Titans back to work, looking to be healthier after bye week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel hopes to get outside linebacker Bud Dupree back for Sunday’s game with the Indianapolis Colts. Maybe starting safety Amani Hooker and starting right guard Nate Davis too. A bye and a long weekend off has to do something good for a banged-up team right? Vrabel said Monday they’ll see and hopes the Titans feel healthier. Now Vrabel says it’s time to work and get something done. The Titans remain atop of the AFC South just ahead of Indianapolis. Tennessee will have a chance to sweep the Colts on Sunday.
Idaho8.com
Lung issues force Bills’ Poyer to take long road to KC
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills starting safety Jordan Poyer elected to drive to Kansas City for Buffalo’s game against the Chiefs because he wasn’t medically cleared to fly because of the aftereffects of experiencing a punctured lung. News of Poyer having to take the long road to KC were revealed following a 24-20 win over the Chiefs on Sunday. With Poyer cleared to play, but not fly, the team rented a van for the player, his wife and child to make the 14-hour, 1,000-mile trip. He left for Kansas City after practice on Friday, and was back on the road home on Monday.
Idaho8.com
Capitals’ Kuznetsov suspended 1 game for high-sticking
NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov has been suspended one game for high-sticking Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs. Kuznetsov swung his stick and hit Burroughs in the face with his blade late in the second period of the game Monday night. He was given a two-minute minor penalty at the time and had a hearing with the NHL’s department of player safety Tuesday. The league says this rose to the level of a suspension because of the purposeful nature of Kuznetsov’s stick swing and where it landed on Burroughs.
The NBA is back, and almost half its players played in the G League
The G league’s tagline for the 2022-23 season is a “a whole different league.” Thanks to the official minor league’s growth, one could say that the NBA fits that same description. A record 234 players have G league experience, according to a release from NBA communications....
Idaho8.com
Paolo’s diary: Magic rookie getting set for his NBA debut
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero will do a periodic diary on his season for The Associated Press. Banchero was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft after his lone college season at Duke. He’s made it through his first Summer League and first run of preseason games. And like the Seattle native says, now that the regular season is here “everything counts now.”
Comments / 0