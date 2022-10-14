Read full article on original website
Is it pan-resistant Candida auris? Now you can know for sure
Candida auris is a global concern, categorized by the CDC as an Urgent Threat level. According to the CDC's latest 2022 special report regarding antimicrobial resistance, clinical cases of Candida auris rose more than 60% in 2020 during the pandemic, compared to 2019. Hardy Diagnostics HardyCHROM™ Candida + auris chromogenic agar plate allows laboratories to easily identify C. auris with a color read out of teal to teal-green colonies with a distinct “bullseye” and shows a unique fluorogenic reaction under UV light. This medium will also identify C. tropicalis, C. glabrata, C. albicans, and C. krusei. In this short video, watch as onsight microbiologists at Hardy Diagnostics streak and identify Candida auris on the HardyCHROM™ Candida + auris chromogenic agar plate.
How Cells Neutralize Hepatitis B Virus
The World Health Organization has estimated that there are almost 300 million people with chronic hepatitis B infections, and there are around 1.5 million new infections each year. Hepatitis B leads to the deaths of about 820,000 people every year, primarily from cirrhosis and primary liver cancer, also known as hepatocellular carcinoma. The disease is caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV), which can be transmitted through body fluids, and moves to attack liver cells once in the body. Although the disease is preventable with a vaccine, there are no treatments for patients once they are infected.
Adding Scents to Virtual Reality Environments
Virtual reality has become an increasingly popular fixture in the popular imagination. Once thought of a sci-fi experience, the use of technology to deliver virtual sensory experiences has become all too common. Especially when we look at tools and programs like Meta’s Metaverse, it’s clear that virtual reality experiences have evolved to the point where someone can step away from the physical world and become entirely immersed in the digital world.
Study Finds Hemp Byproducts Are a Safe Food Source for Lambs
An Oregon State University research team found that hemp byproducts are a safe food source for lambs. The study was recently published in the Journal of Animal Science. The researchers fed male lambs two different amounts of spent hemp biomass (10% and 20% of total feed). They then did not feed the lambs hemp biomass again for four weeks. After this withdrawal period, researchers assessed the lambs’ weight gain, carcass characteristics, meat quality, and overall health.
Some Highly Repetitive Protein Sequences are Shared by Many Species
Gene sequences are made up of nucleotide bases, which are 'read' by the cell's machinery in triplets; three nucleotide bases are interpreted as one codon, and every codon has a corresponding amino acid, except for the codons that direct the cell to start or stop transcribing a gene. There is a lot of redundancy and repetition in the genome. Some regions of the genome are long repeats as well. Most proteins also contain repeats; around 70 percent of human proteins carry a sequence in which one amino acid is repeated over and over again, with a few other amino acids interspersed. These features are called low complexity regions (LCRs), and many organisms have them. They have been shown to be involved in various cellular processes including DNA binding and cell adhesion. Researchers have now developed a technique to identify and assess LCRs to learn more about their roles.
Gene Clusters Influence Mice Longevity
In a recent study published in Science, an international team of researchers led by the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology have discovered gene clusters that influence mice longevity, with some clusters specifically affecting female mice. This study has the potential to help us better understand what determines longevity in humans.
Bears can have different diets, but reach similar sizes due to microbiome
While there are numerous stories of bears attacking humans for food or ransacking towns—like Hank the Tank in summer 2022—the reality is that wild bears tend to stick to a pretty regular diet. Most bears are omnivores and subsist on plants, fish, and meat on occasion. Diet and caloric intake are particularly important for bears, especially given their long periods of hibernation. But, given that their home range varies between 10-290 square miles and not all individuals overlap in range, little is known about how variable diets may affect body size and fat reserves.
Genetic Markers Can Differentiate Between ADHD & Autism
The symptoms of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism have many things in common; they are both common psychiatric diagnosis of children, they are heritable conditions, and there is significant overlap in the known genetic causes of these neurodevelopment issues. Scientists have now identified seven genetic variants that increase the risk of one of these disorders, but not the other. These specific, small changes in the sequences of genes, or genetic variants, could help clinicians make more accurate diagnosis for patients and their families. The findings have been reported in Nature Genetics.
Astrobiology and Broccoli Gas
In a recent study published in The Astrophysical Journal, a team of researchers led by the University of California at Riverside (UCR) discussed how a well-known process called methylation can potentially help detect signs of extraterrestrial life on other planets. Along with methylation being a well-known process, the well-known vegetable, broccoli, demonstrates this very same process on a regular basis. This study holds the potential to expand our knowledge of astrobiology and how to search for life beyond Earth.
Prenatal growth in human ancestors can be predicted from teeth
Human pregnancy has always been thought of as distinct from other animals. Some researchers argue that the obstetric dilemma—the larger-skull-to-smaller-hip ratio due to an increase in brain size and the need to support bipedal walking—is to blame. If the fetus’s head is too large to fit through the mother’s birth canal, then the fetus may be born prematurely, which could explain why human babies are born so helpless (of note: some dispute this idea). Research by Holly Dunsworth from the University of Rhode Island argues that the timing of childbirth may actually be due to the mother’s metabolism reaching its limit, rather than the so-called obstetric dilemma.
NASA's Chandra X-ray Telescope Provides a New Perspective for James Webb Space Telescopes Images
In the summer of 2022, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) released its very first images to the public. Now, astronomers have combined X-ray images from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory with the infrared images obtained with JWST. JWST is designed to work together with NASA’s other telescopes, looking at objects over multiple wavelengths. To fully understand an astronomical object, you must observe it at many different wavelengths of light to obtain the entire picture, so to speak.
The Value of Colonoscopy Screening
Colorectal cancer (CRC) remains the third most common type of cancer diagnosed in men and women in the United States. Experts project that over 28.000 men and over 23,000 women will die from CRC in 2022. The dire impact and high mortality associated with CRC suggest it could greatly benefit...
