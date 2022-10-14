Gene sequences are made up of nucleotide bases, which are 'read' by the cell's machinery in triplets; three nucleotide bases are interpreted as one codon, and every codon has a corresponding amino acid, except for the codons that direct the cell to start or stop transcribing a gene. There is a lot of redundancy and repetition in the genome. Some regions of the genome are long repeats as well. Most proteins also contain repeats; around 70 percent of human proteins carry a sequence in which one amino acid is repeated over and over again, with a few other amino acids interspersed. These features are called low complexity regions (LCRs), and many organisms have them. They have been shown to be involved in various cellular processes including DNA binding and cell adhesion. Researchers have now developed a technique to identify and assess LCRs to learn more about their roles.

