Liverpool manager Klopp charged by FA for furious outburst
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association after his furious outburst in Sunday’s game against Manchester City. The German was sent off after charging out of his technical area to remonstrate with the referee’s assistant over a late incident in his team’s 1-0 win at Anfield. Klopp will not be suspended for Liverpool’s game against West Ham on Wednesday and has until Oct. 21 to respond.
Man United charged for failing to control players in match
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has been charged by the Football Association for failing to control its players during its 0-0 draw with Newcastle. United’s players angrily remonstrated with referee Craig Pawson after he ruled out a Cristiano Ronaldo goal shortly after halftime. The official included the incident in his match report which led to the FA charge.
WORLD CUP WATCH: Cavani back scoring to boost Uruguay hopes
MADRID (AP) — Edinson Cavani is back scoring again and that’s good news for Uruguay ahead of potentially his last World Cup. The 35-year-old striker moved to Valencia in search of playing time ahead of the tournament in Qatar but failed to score in his first three games with the Spanish club. He netted twice against Elche over the weekend and the relief was clear. Cavani later came off with an ankle injury but said it wasn’t serious. It will be his fourth appearance at a World Cup. Brazil forward Richarlison has allayed fears he could miss the World Cup through injury but Portugal winger Diogo Jota will miss the tournament because of a thigh problem.
Gay Australian footballer Josh Cavallo says World Cup shouldn’t be going to Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal
It has been almost a year since Josh Cavallo announced he is gay, but even now he still struggles to comprehend the far-reaching impact his announcement has had — especially as he has begun to speak out on major issues, notably the Qatar World Cup. Since making that life-changing...
Roma wins at Sampdoria where ex-club president escorted out
MILAN (AP) — Roma has moved up to fourth place in Serie A after grinding out a 1-0 win at bottom club Sampdoria. An early Lorenzo Pellegrini penalty was enough to see Roma leapfrog Udinese and city rival Lazio and move to within four points of Serie A leader Napoli. José Mourinho’s side hosts Napoli next weekend. Sampdoria was four points below safety after collecting just three points from 10 matches. Former Samp president Massimo Ferrero had to be escorted out of the stadium by security after insults from fans. Fiorentina drew at fellow struggler Lecce 1-1.
Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar says in court in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu, and representatives of both club also were set to be in court in the trial that began on Monday and is expected to last at least until next week.
