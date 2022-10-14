BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar says in court in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu, and representatives of both club also were set to be in court in the trial that began on Monday and is expected to last at least until next week.

11 HOURS AGO