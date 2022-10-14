Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
Tagovailoa to prepare this week as Dolphins starter
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa will go through practice this week as the Dolphins starter. Assuming all goes well, he is expected to start Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tagovailoa returned to practice on a limited basis last week. He had been in the concussion protocols since getting hurt and needing to be taken off the field on a stretcher against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29.
Idaho8.com
Mathis faces up to 4 flags in penalty-plagued Broncos loss
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — On the first play of Damarri Mathis’ first NFL start, the Denver cornerback committed a 30-yard pass interference penalty. Mathis’ day got better, but it also got worse. When the Broncos’ 19-16 overtime loss was finished Monday night, Mathis had been flagged for pass interference a whopping four times for an even more whopping 87 penalty yards. That’s the fifth-most by a single player in any single game since the 2000 NFL season. The rest of the Broncos also largely didn’t complain after they were hit with 10 penalties for 151 yards in their third consecutive loss.
Idaho8.com
NFL owners unlikely to vote on Dan Snyder, roughing calls
There isn’t expected to be any significant news related to concussions, roughing-the-passer penalties or Washington owner Dan Snyder when NFL owners meet in New York on Tuesday. Snyder’s ownership of the Commanders became a big issue again last week when ESPN reported, citing anonymous sources, that he has hired private investigators and told people he has enough information to expose fellow owners and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The Commanders denied the contents of the report, calling it “categorically untrue” and “clearly part of a well-funded, two-year campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful.”
Idaho8.com
50 years later, ’72 Dolphins remain unmatched in perfection
MIAMI (AP) — It has been nearly 50 years since the Miami Dolphins defeated Washington in the Super Bowl to complete their perfect 17-0 season. Even though they weren’t chasing perfection at the time, they ended up accomplishing something that no team since has repeated. As hard as it was to go undefeated back then, advances in the game have made completing a perfect season nearly impossible today.
Idaho8.com
Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have made a move to bolster their struggling offense, adding veteran receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. The trade could be beneficial to both sides: Anderson’s days in Carolina appeared numbered after he was sent off the field and into the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks during the second half of the Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, following a sideline argument with an assistant coach. Anderson joins a Cardinals offense that will also welcome back three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins, who missed the season’s first six games after being suspended for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. The Cardinals host the Saints on Thursday night.
Idaho8.com
Titans back to work, looking to be healthier after bye week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel hopes to get outside linebacker Bud Dupree back for Sunday’s game with the Indianapolis Colts. Maybe starting safety Amani Hooker and starting right guard Nate Davis too. A bye and a long weekend off has to do something good for a banged-up team right? Vrabel said Monday they’ll see and hopes the Titans feel healthier. Now Vrabel says it’s time to work and get something done. The Titans remain atop of the AFC South just ahead of Indianapolis. Tennessee will have a chance to sweep the Colts on Sunday.
Idaho8.com
Commanders’ Carson Wentz has surgery to repair broken finger
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery to repair a broken right ring finger. The team did not provide a specific timeframe of how much time Wentz will miss. Taylor Heinicke is expected to start Sunday against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Wentz was injured when his throwing hand got tangled up with Chicago Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones while delivering a pass during the second quarter of the game Thursday night. Wentz continued to play despite the injury and helped the Commanders snap a four-game losing streak.
Idaho8.com
Lung issues force Bills’ Poyer to take long road to KC
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills starting safety Jordan Poyer elected to drive to Kansas City for Buffalo’s game against the Chiefs because he wasn’t medically cleared to fly because of the aftereffects of experiencing a punctured lung. News of Poyer having to take the long road to KC were revealed following a 24-20 win over the Chiefs on Sunday. With Poyer cleared to play, but not fly, the team rented a van for the player, his wife and child to make the 14-hour, 1,000-mile trip. He left for Kansas City after practice on Friday, and was back on the road home on Monday.
Idaho8.com
Guardians-Yankees rained out, to play ALDS Game 5 on Tuesday
NEW YORK (AP) — The decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees has been postponed by rain after a 2 1/2-hour delay and rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. Both teams took batting practice ahead of the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start. Major League Baseball announced a delay at 6:20 p.m., rain started falling at 7:30 p.m. and the postponement was announced at 9:38 p.m. It was the second postponement of the series following Game 2 at Yankee Stadium being pushed back a day until last Friday. Cleveland or New York will start the AL Championship Series at Houston on Wednesday night.
Idaho8.com
Houston Rockets agree to 4-year extension with Porter
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets have agreed to a four-year contract extension with Kevin Porter Jr. that could be worth as much as $82 million. Though the value of the extension could reach $82 million, only the first season in 2023-24 is guaranteed at about $16 million. Porter has become a solid player in his two seasons with the Rockets, appearing in 87 games with 84 starts. He averaged 15.6 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds for Houston last season.
