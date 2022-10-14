TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have made a move to bolster their struggling offense, adding veteran receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. The trade could be beneficial to both sides: Anderson’s days in Carolina appeared numbered after he was sent off the field and into the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks during the second half of the Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, following a sideline argument with an assistant coach. Anderson joins a Cardinals offense that will also welcome back three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins, who missed the season’s first six games after being suspended for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. The Cardinals host the Saints on Thursday night.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO