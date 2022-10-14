Read full article on original website
Related
‘Harry Potter’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
All aboard the Hogwarts express! Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. […]
CASETiFY’s Harry Potter Campaign Stars a Brooding Tom Felton
Harry Potter is back and the legacy continues to live on. With the upcoming release of a new game (Hogwart’s Legacy) and the continued theatrical releases of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, there are a lot of things for Harry Potter fans to be excited about. Now, CASETiFY has announced a new collection of Harry Potter phone cases and accessories with your favorite Slytherin, Tom Felton, giving his best smoldering look as the face of the campaign. Buy Harry Potter x CASETiFY collection $38+ The Harry Potter x CASETiFY collab first launched back in March, but the collection was so popular, the...
‘Babylon’ Goes Wide: This Is What a Smart Oscar Play Looks Like
The last 24 hours saw an extraordinary game of awards movies playing musical chairs. Sony’s “A Man Called Otto” with Tom Hanks exchanged its Christmas wide release plan for a limited one — a dupe of the plan initially embraced by Damian Chazelle’s “Babylon” (Paramount), which was originally intended as a Christmas Day platform release with expansion January 13. Now this starry epic about scandalous old Hollywood is now going wide in over 3,000 theaters starting December 23. The wide release is not a standard pattern for awards titles, but a lot has changed since the last conventional awards year of...
Olivia Wilde Gives Speech About Fighting Through ‘Hellfire’ Amid Nanny Drama
Olivia Wilde just gave a speech that seemed to have relevance in several areas of her life. “Let’s face it, it’s not always easy to keep going,” the Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, told guests at the Elle Women in Hollywood event on Monday, October 17. ”In fact, sometimes it’s tempting to excuse ourselves from the burning hellfire of the misogyny that defines this business and say, ‘Good night, good luck, I’d rather eat glass for a living,’” she reportedly continued per Page Six. The high-profile event had Olivia saying that she still felt “energized” — and she’s nonetheless “motivated to keep fighting through the hellfire.”
Charlie Puth Says He Thinks Harry Styles Doesn't Like Him Very Much, And The Story Is Honestly Very Relatable
"Haven't heard from him since. I don't think he likes me very much."
15 Terrifying Details About The Unsolved Mystery That Inspired Netflix's "The Watcher"
One of The Watcher's letters advised the family not to let their young children play in the basement. "I would [be] very afraid if I were them. It is far away from the rest of the house. If you were upstairs you would never hear them scream."
WILX-TV
Hundreds of Paddington bears left for queen to go to charity
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says over 1,000 Paddington bears and other teddies left in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in London and Windsor will be donated to a children’s charity. Mourners left thousands of tributes, including flowers and teddy bears, outside Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle...
Today’s Kristen Welker Was Thrilled to Become a Mom! See Her Sweetest Quotes About Parenting
Today personality Kristen Welker’s wish to be a mom became a reality in June 2021. The broadcaster and her husband, John Hughes, welcomed their first child together, daughter Margot Lane Welker Hughes, via surrogate. Any time she talks about her little girl and shares details about her big milestones, her face lights up!
Comments / 0