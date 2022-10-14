ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orondo, WA

ncwlife.com

Account set up to assist family of man killed outside Orondo

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family of the Wenatchee man who died tragically Wednesday when his vehicle hit a large piece of concrete on Highway 97 near Orondo. According to the page, 44-year-old Ascencion Garcia-Castillo was the financial provider for his wife and four children....
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

U.S. 2 Closed Twice Sunday Because Of Bolt Creek Fire

U.S. Highway 2 is back open Monday after closing twice Sunday because of the Bolt Creek Fire. The roadway was closed between Skykomish and Grotto from noon until 2 p.m. while crews removed hazardous trees and other debris. The road closed again around 4:30 p.m. because of increased fire activity...
SKYKOMISH, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies: Man arrested after pointing rifle at man; barricading himself inside home in George

GEORGE — A man accused of pointing a rifle at another man Saturday night was arrested early Sunday morning after reportedly barricading himself inside a home in George. Grant County deputies responded about 8 p.m. Saturday to East Montmorency Boulevard in George after Robert Wiseman, 60, allegedly pointed a rifle at a man as he was trying to drop his mother off at the home, according to the sheriff’s office.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Second Moses Lake Burglary Suspect Arrested

The second burglary suspect connected to the Moses Lake community lockdown Thursday was caught on Sunday. This suspect fled the scene after breaking into an apartment in the Larson Community, which led to lockdowns at North Elementary and Larson Heights schools. The Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies and Moses Lake Police...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

Second suspect netted in Yair Flores murder

WALLA WALLA — An East Wenatchee man with a violent criminal record is the second person arrested in the murder of Yair Flores, the Wenatchee 18-year-old was shot to death in his own bed two months ago. On Tuesday, police agencies in Walla Walla arrested 27-year-old Javier Valdez, who’s...
WALLA WALLA, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Apprehended suspect in burglary near Moses Lake identified

MOSES LAKE — The burglary suspect arrested after barricading himself inside the victim’s home near Moses Lake has been identified as a 42-year-old Moses Lake man. Roberto Robles Mejia was arrested after being caught by a police K9. Grant County Deputies say he was found hiding in the attic of a residence after he and another suspect broke in Thursday morning. Robles Mejia was taken into custody at about 12:35 p.m.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KREM2

Wenatchee police make arrests in homicide investigation

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department (WPD) made several arrests between Oct. 10-11 in connection to a murder that occurred in August. According to police, officers were responding to what they thought was a possible cardiac arrest at a residence in Wenatchee on Aug. 12.. After arriving, they learned that the call they were responding to was a shooting.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Link Transit Starts Design Work for Leavenworth Roundabout Project

The City of Leavenworth has contracted with Link Transit to design a roundabout on the intersection of Icicle Road and US 2. The roundabout is projected to provide better turnaround access for Link Transit buses and provide a safe intersection for pedestrians. “This is an almost $4 million project that...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpq.com

One Killed, One Injured in Head-On Collision Near Quincy

A 23-year-old man is dead and a 17-year-old male has injuries after a two-vehicle collision on State Route 28 Monday night. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says the accident occurred around 9:30 just east of Quincy. “The causing vehicle was traveling westbound near Road O. The causing driver crossed...
QUINCY, WA
nkctribune.com

OCTOBER 13, 2022 HEADLINES – Northern Kittitas County Tribune

2022 Pangrazi Service Award bestowed on Jim Fossett – (photo courtesy of City of Cle Elum) Learn more about Medicare Open Enrollment options Oct. 19 in Cle Elum. League of Women Voters to host election security presentation next Wednesday, Oct. 19. ‘Fires Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape’ – National...
CLE ELUM, WA
News Talk KIT

Have You Been to This Haunted Trail in Leavenworth, WA?

Visit This Creepy 5 Mile Haunted Hiking Trail in Leavenworth, WA!. If you love hiking AND you love visiting haunted things, then this hiking trail in Leavenworth, Washington, could be right up your creepy alley! Themandagies.com put together a list of the top creepiest places in Washington that are haunted and this Leavenworth trail caught my eye.
LEAVENWORTH, WA

