MOSES LAKE — The burglary suspect arrested after barricading himself inside the victim’s home near Moses Lake has been identified as a 42-year-old Moses Lake man. Roberto Robles Mejia was arrested after being caught by a police K9. Grant County Deputies say he was found hiding in the attic of a residence after he and another suspect broke in Thursday morning. Robles Mejia was taken into custody at about 12:35 p.m.

MOSES LAKE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO