Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Medical Researchers Discover Surprising Protective Properties of Pain
Pain is one of evolution’s most effective mechanisms for detecting injury and letting us know that something is wrong. It acts as a warning system, telling us to stop and pay attention to our body. But what if pain is more than just a mere alarm signal? What if...
psychreg.org
New Study Discovers Unexpected Protective Properties of Pain
Pain has been long recognised as one of evolution’s most reliable tools to detect the presence of harm and signal that something is wrong, an alert system that tells us to pause and pay attention to our bodies. But what if pain is more than just a mere alarm...
science.org
Resident T2 cells orchestrate adipose tissue remodeling at a site adjacent to infection
Adipose tissue has been linked to immune responses and protection against infection, but how it contributes to parasitic helminths remains unclear. Here, Kabat et al. used RNA-seq, metabolomics, flow cytometry, and histology to study the adipose tissue from mice infected with intestinal Heligmosomoides polygyrus. They found that helminth gut infection reduced mesenteric adipose tissue, which associated with increased infiltration of resident TH2 CD4+ T cells that produced TGFβ and amphiregulin. Via these factors, resident TH2s communicated with thymic stromal lymphopoietin and IL-33–producing stromal cells in the collagen-rich interstitial spaces of the mesenteric adipose tissue. Disrupting amphiregulin signaling in stromal cells led to worse H. polygyrus infection. Thus, TH2 and stromal cells communicate in the adipose tissue, contributing to anti-parasite immunity.
cohaitungchi.com
What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?
You are reading: Symptoms of narrow arteries | What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?. Arteries carry oxygen-rich blood and nutrients from the heart throughout the body. Healthy arteries are smooth and blood passes through them easily. But a buildup of cholesterol, fat, and calcium, called plaque, in the inner walls of the arteries can slow down blood flow, sometimes blocking it altogether.
nypressnews.com
Spider veins in five areas may signal liver ‘scarring’
In fact, the report states that the prevalence of spider angiomas in cirrhosis patients is around 33 percent. This high number can be put down to the inability of the liver to metabolise circulating oestrogen during cirrhosis. At this stage of the disease, known as end-stage liver disease, normal liver...
The coronavirus infects fat cells, study shows
Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 infects fat cells and certain immune cells in fat.
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms may include ataxia
One of the greatest risks of vitamin B12 deficiency is damage to the nervous system, due to low myelin levels. Failure to treat the signs within six months could result in permanent damage, so symptoms like ataxia should never be ignored. Here’s what to look for:. Yellow skin, anaemia,...
News-Medical.net
SARS-CoV-2 causes neuronal damage and inflammation within a week of infection in rhesus macaques
SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 virus, caused significant neuron damage and inflammation within a week of infection in rhesus macaque monkeys, according to a new study. The researchers from the California National Primate Research Center at the University of California, Davis, also discovered that aged monkeys with Type 2 diabetes experienced worse virus-induced neurological damage. The findings, published in Cell Reports Oct. 12, provide a framework to study the long-term neurological symptoms linked to COVID-19.
cohaitungchi.com
Anti-seizure medications: Relief from nerve pain
Anti-seizure medications (anticonvulsants) were originally designed to treat people with epilepsy. But the nerve-calming qualities of some of these medications can also help quiet the burning, stabbing or shooting pain often caused by nerve damage. You are reading: Causes of excess nerve | Anti-seizure medications: Relief from nerve pain. Why...
Understanding Common Kidney Diseases
(NewsUSA) - Did you know that one in seven Americans lives with a kidney disease? As a nephrologist, I see the range of emotions patients experience when they are first diagnosed. Anxiety, fear
Phys.org
Researchers reveal new strategy to prevent blood clots without increasing the risk of bleeding
A nanoparticle therapy developed by investigators at University Hospitals (UH) and Case Western Reserve University targets overactive neutrophils, a specific kind of white blood cell, to prevent almost all types of blood clots while causing no increased risk for bleeding. The preclinical findings, published in Science Translational Medicine, may lead to safer ways to care for patients impacted by blood clots. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), roughly 900,000 people in the U.S. suffer from life-threatening blood clots each year.
Medical News Today
Common and rare types of blood cancer
The three major types of blood cancer are leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. All three types usually affect the growth and function of white blood cells. Leukemia affects immature white blood cells, lymphoma affects lymphocytes, and myeloma affects plasma cells. This information is from the American Society of Hematology. These are...
boldsky.com
What Is Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)? Causes And Treatment
Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) is an autoimmune disorder in which the body attacks its tissues. In CIDP, the body attacks the myelin sheaths, fatty coatings on nerve fibres that serve as insulation and protection [1]. The more commonly known disease, Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), is believed to be related to...
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
Healthline
What Is Biliary Pancreatitis?
Biliary pancreatitis occurs when gallstones develop in your gallbladder and block the duct that leads through your pancreas to your small intestines. Gallstones develop from hardened pieces of digestive fluid. In general, pancreatitis is a condition involving inflammation of your pancreas. It can be acute or chronic. Acute pancreatitis develops...
msn.com
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
To combat dry skin, turn down your shower and care for your microbes
Wild weather can exacerbate a common problem. Experts advise on general preventative measures – and when to see a doctor
Medical Report: Long COVID found to affect young adults worse than previously thought
From the start, it was clear that people age 60+ or with pre-existing conditions are most likely to get severely ill or die from COVID-19. New data now raises concerns for young adults. KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough has more.
Chemicals used to straighten hair linked to higher cancer risk, study finds
WASHINGTON — A study by the National Institutes of Health found that using chemical hair straightening products was associated with a higher risk of uterine cancer. The study, released Monday, focused on a group of 33,497 women ages 35-74 who were part of the Sister Study, which is a larger study that aims to identify risks for breast cancer and other health conditions.
'Medically tailored' meals can avert hospital stays, save billions of dollars, study says
Delivering "medically tailored" meals to seriously ill people in the United States could help avoid 1.6 million hospitalizations annually and save nearly $13.6 billion per year, a Tufts University study estimates.
Comments / 0