Adipose tissue has been linked to immune responses and protection against infection, but how it contributes to parasitic helminths remains unclear. Here, Kabat et al. used RNA-seq, metabolomics, flow cytometry, and histology to study the adipose tissue from mice infected with intestinal Heligmosomoides polygyrus. They found that helminth gut infection reduced mesenteric adipose tissue, which associated with increased infiltration of resident TH2 CD4+ T cells that produced TGFβ and amphiregulin. Via these factors, resident TH2s communicated with thymic stromal lymphopoietin and IL-33–producing stromal cells in the collagen-rich interstitial spaces of the mesenteric adipose tissue. Disrupting amphiregulin signaling in stromal cells led to worse H. polygyrus infection. Thus, TH2 and stromal cells communicate in the adipose tissue, contributing to anti-parasite immunity.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO