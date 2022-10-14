ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts questionable for Sunday's game vs. 49ers

By Matt Urben
 4 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their final practice ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers and have given injury designations to tight end Kyle Pitts and linebacker Mykal Walker.

Pitts, who was limited for all three days of practice after missing Week 5, is officially questionable for Week 6. Walker, on the other hand, has been ruled out due to a groin injury.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status

Kyle Pitts Hamstring LP LP LP QUEST

Ade Ogundeji Shoulder LP LP LP QUEST

Elijah Wilkinson Knee DNP LP LP QUEST

Mykal Walker Groin DNP DNP DNP OUT

Bradley Pinion Personal – DNP –

Starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson and OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji have also been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. With Mykal Walker ruled out, look for second-round pick Troy Andersen to step into the starting lineup.

On Sunday evening, the Falcons traded former Pro-Bowl LB Deion Jones and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Browns in exchange for Cleveland’s 2024 sixth-round pick.

The Jones trade clears up a congested inside linebacker position and allows the team to get Andersen onto the field. Fans should also expect to see undrafted free agent Nathan Landman get some meaningful reps in Walker’s absence.

Pitts has previously said he expects to play this week, but his questionable tag won’t sit well with fantasy football owners. Check out the starting lineups for Sunday’s game against the 49ers, and make sure to vote in our Falcons fan poll before it closes!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

