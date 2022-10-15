ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Humble mom's body was in car involved in chase with son driving, source tells ABC13

 4 days ago

An Humble teenager who was reported missing, along with his mother, has been confirmed as the driver of a vehicle involved in a chase and crash three states away in Nebraska.

In the latest details, tweeted by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a female's body was found in the trunk of that car, which authorities have additionally linked to the disappearance of 17-year-old Tyler Roenz's mother.

The latest information posted on Friday does not mention or confirm the fate of Michelle Roenz, who, along with Tyler, were reported missing late Thursday morning in an Humble neighborhood. However, sources tell ABC13, the body is that of the 49-year-old mother.

The mother and son's disappearance prompted a CLEAR Alert across Texas, which has since ended in the wake of Tyler's re-emergence.

"The crash occurred near Aurora, Nebraska," the sheriff tweeted. "The male driver has been identified as missing teen Tyler Roenz. Tyler is being treated at a hospital and said to be in serious condition. The body of a deceased female has been discovered in the trunk of the vehicle; the identity of the person remains unknown at this time."

According to Nebraska State Patrol, troopers located the Mazda 3 deputies had been searching for at about 3 p.m., around two-and-a-half hours west of Omaha traveling westbound. A high-speed chase followed. Tyler, who was behind the wheel, crashed and was injured.

"Update: the vehicle has been located in Nebraska," Gonzalez tweeted. "With assistance from Nebraska State Police, a pursuit took place and the driver crashed out. The male driver may have sustained injuries related to the crash, but the extent is unknown. The identity of the driver has not yet been confirmed. Still an active scene."

Gonzalez also mentioned earlier Friday morning that their disappearance was "under suspicious circumstances or came up missing under suspicious circumstances," though, he could not specifically describe why.

Sources tell ABC13 that blood was found in their house.

Michelle Roenz was described as a fierce animal advocate, mother and wife, and was well-regarded, neighbors said.

Tyler was more mysterious. In March, the teen was charged with attempted sexual assault. According to court records, he attacked an 18-year-old girl in his car, ripped off her shirt, and then kicked her in the face. He was not enrolled in Humble ISD, where his sister was a valedictorian in 2020.

The sheriff's office said the mother and son were last seen at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday at their home in the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court, which is in the Fall Creek neighborhood in the Humble area.

They were initially reported missing by a family member.

Tyler remained hospitalized and under arrest Friday night in Nebraska with non-life threatening injuries.

Jane Chumchal Novosad
3d ago

He needs to be put behind bars for the rest of his life. One day he will have to answer to God. There is a special place for this evil.

PHD-w- LynAli
3d ago

Lord Jesus. The son murdered his mother and drove her around in the trunk, eventually leading police on a high speed chase. WTF is wrong with the world. Where is a mother's respect. We're put here fighting to keep our children safe and their out here plotting against us. I thank God for my relationship with my babies. It's not always the child's fault when it gets this bad, but damn why can't people have a conversation or just walk away. #RIP

Joni Garrison Mitchan
3d ago

sending prayers for the family. they have a long road ahead of them and need all the prayers they can get.

