PS5 exclusives on PC, how much is a decent laptop worth to play them?
We have to start from the idea that the main business of PlayStation is its console and the ecosystem that surrounds it. That is why they will always look for better performance for price in that case. In addition, Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, has already said that we will have to wait at least a year to enjoy the exclusives on PC. So if impatience gets the best of you or you think it’s more worthwhile not to wait, then having the SONY console is recommended.
There are already four Gigabyte Arc A380 on the way
After a delayed and somewhat tortuous launch, the last few weeks it seems quite clear that Intel is already firmly on its feet, slowly but surely, regarding the launch of its Intel Alchemist graphics cards. On the one hand, just a few days ago the arrival of the Arc A750 and A770 on the market was made official, after some performance tests that, without being particularly brilliant, are promising. Even Intel points out that Battlemage will substantially surpass Alchemist, but everything indicates that, as the drivers improve, so will this first generation.
Microsoft DirectStorage 1.1 is coming to PC in late 2022
The Redmond giant has confirmed that Microsoft DirectStorage 1.1 will arrive on PC later this year. We don’t have a specific date, but from what we know it probably won’t be available until the month of decemberjust in time for the debut of Forsaken, a game that will be the first to use such technology on PC, to be released in January 2023.
What is the cheapest PC to play Call of Duty to the fullest?
The annual launch of Call of Duty is a tradition on consoles and PC, a platform that gave birth to this saga 20 years ago. next installment is Modern Warfare 2 and we thought it would be good to tell you which would be the best PC configuration to play the game, as well as the cheapest one to properly play the already veteran action game, famous above all for its cinematic campaigns and its multiplayer mode.
Invite your friends to the HP Instant Ink service and both of you will get three months of subscription
A part of our readers already enjoy all the advantages offered by the HP Instant Ink service, and it is clear that they don’t want to go back to the past. It’s completely understandable, since their HP Instant Ink subscription allows them to enjoy a number of unique advantages that have allowed them to forget forever about the classic problems of ink-based printing.
Microsoft “accidentally” shows the initial strokes of Windows 12
Everything indicates that Microsoft will once again change the development cycle of its operating systems to launch new versions every three years and this is where a Windows 12 planned for 2024 comes in. An outline of it has been revealed at the Ignite conference. Accidentally?. Microsoft has been busy...
PlayStation DualSense Edge controller is as expensive as a bundled Xbox Series S
PLAYSTATION has revealed the release date and price of its new DualSense Edge controller and fans are surprised at its shocking price tag. The new controller was announced in August, and is a competitor to Xbox’s Elite controller. While Xbox has always been seen as the more wallet-friendly option...
3 ways to have Microsoft 365 without paying
Office programs, such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint, are part of the essential programs for any computer. However, contrary to what we may think, to use them it is necessary to buy a license from Microsoft, either through a one-time payment, or with a subscription. However, it is not always necessary to checkout, since there are times that, without knowing it, we have in our possession a key for this suite and it will allow us to use all Microsoft programs without having to checkout. These are the most common ways to have Microsoft 365 without paying.
Save more than 100 Euros with these great peripherals from Razer
We start with the Razer Barracuda X gaming headset, which is wireless and compatible with smartphones, PS5 and Xbox Series X, among others. On the other hand, we have the Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed mouse, which is also wireless and offers a high-quality advanced optical sensor. Finally, we have the Razer Ornata V2 keyboard, which offers the company’s own mechanical switches and customizable RGB lighting.
John Carmack shows caution and some disappointment around the Metaverse
That he Metaverse of Meta is being a fiasco is something that at this point no longer surprises anyone. In fact, after learning that not even within the company are they particularly enthusiastic about the idea or at least about its flagship application, Horizon Worlds, John Carmac has decided to join the negative trend to show some disappointment while calling for caution around the ambitions around the Metaverse.
Windows 10 and 11: oops, the list of malicious drivers has not been updated for 3 years!
In order to protect Windows 10 and Windows 11, Microsoft has blacklisted malicious or outdated drivers. The problem is that the list of these drivers has not been updated since 2019, while new faulty drivers have since appeared. Today, when we wish update pc drivers, There is nothing to do....
Razer has launched a blue chroma to not boycott its own logo
In the world of streamers there is a tremendously useful accessory that helps make life easier for those who do not have a large room to broadcast live from. It’s about the green backgrounds, Green screen or chroma panels, a device that allows us to hide the background of the room to place a digital background to our liking. Do you know how they work? The people of Razer yes, and for that reason they have modified it to their liking.
The silence of SSDs is over, they will make as much noise as a hard drive
The storage market has been dominated by SSDs, displacing HDDs. Although they offer great advantages, the problem of the temperature of the SSDs begins to be a quite important problem. So much so, that it has already been seen first PCIe 5.0 SSD with fan and it’s bad news.
Discord Nitro drops in price
Discord is undoubtedly one of the online services that has managed to grow more and better in the shadow of the gaming and streaming ecosystem. And it is not a platform or a game service, but it provides a sensational communication platform, packed with functions that do not stop growing (the effort of its developers to add new features is commendable), for example a few weeks ago they added a new forums function, and that also in its free mode already offers more than enough functions for the vast majority of users. And I say this from my own experience, since I have been a user for about two years now, and for a long time I have been a user of the basic plan, the free one.
The best open source databases and their advantages over proprietary ones
Choosing the most suitable database for a company means facing all kinds of possibilities of choice. Perhaps the first, and most important, is to choose a open source database or an owner. Namely, one open source, usually free, or a property of a company. In view of this, the first advantage of open source databases is obvious: they avoid having to face a large financial outlay, since it is not necessary to buy their license from a manufacturer. Unless you have very concrete and specific needs, but the proliferation of open source databases in recent years, as well as various plugins for them, makes them increasingly attractive even for very specific purposes.
Razer presents its portable console for Xbox GamePass
That of playing in the living room or in our room with the computer is coming to an end. Playing while on the train home from work is becoming more and more common and Razer knows it. For this reason, during the RazerCon 2022 eventthe company has presented the console Razer Edge 5G.
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: the affordable 5G smartphone will be released under Android 13
Samsung is preparing the upcoming arrival of the Galaxy A14 5G. The smartphone will not only be 5G compatible, but it will ship Android 13 right out of the box. The information was made public thanks to its WiFi certification. This also confirms that it will be Dual SIM compatible, but not eSIM and that it will be WiFi 6 incompatible, but WiFi ac dual band only.
Premiere laptop with this Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Gen 7 on sale
There are computers of all types, but there are combinations that are usually quite difficult to find. When we look for a computer to do simple tasks, it is difficult to find one that has a screen with Good resolutionto be lightweight, fluid and that does not have a crazy price. Luckily, today you have this Lenovo model at a really low price. A humble computer, but quite successful if what you are looking for is simply to consult websites and do office work.
color printer, scanner and copier for less than 80 euros
Over the last few months, many workers have been forced to move their jobs home. This means having a computer and a series of useful components for these tasks. Here we are going to talk about a complete multifunctional equipment with printer, scanner and copier, now in offer. For those...
When can you say that your computer is already too old?
There are users who always want to be up to date and who don’t mind investing money in updating it practically every year or every two years. However, for many other users, buying a PC is a investment of a lot of moneyalmost a sacrifice, and therefore they hope that it lasts in good condition for a long time.
