ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
960 The Ref

Brazil polls facing Bolsonaro backlash after election miss

By CARLA BRIDI
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UJKnj_0iZGZBRu00

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — Brazilian polling companies have been facing threats of a crackdown after their surveys for the election’s first round significantly understated the support for the president and his allies.

President Jair Bolsonaro’s Justice Ministry called for a Federal Police investigation and the antitrust regulator on Thursday launched a probe into whether pollsters formed a cartel to manipulate election results. Allies in Congress are pushing separate initiatives, one of which would establish prison sentences for polls failing to accurately predict results.

Multiple analysts consulted by The Associated Press – even those who said polls have room to improve – slammed these efforts.

“The main goal is not to improve electoral polls, but to persecute and punish institutes,” said Alberto Almeida, who leads political research institute Brasilis. “There were mistakes, but voting on a bill, doing a congressional investigation — that is an embarrassment. Wanting to criminalize is senseless.”

Before the Oct. 2 vote, many polls had indicated that Bolsonaro was far behind. Some suggested leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva could even clinch a first-round victory. Most showed a margin that neared or exceeded double digits.

Instead, Bolsonaro came within five points of da Silva and the two will compete in an Oct. 30 runoff. Bolsonaro's right-wing allies in congressional and gubernatorial races also did better than polls indicated.

Throughout the campaign, Bolsonaro and his backers had scoffed at pollsters' findings, pointing instead to the president's packed rallies. Those, they said, represented his true support.

After the vote, they seized on results as proof. And a flurry of attacks followed.

Justice Minister Anderson Torres requested the Federal Police to investigate polling institutes, writing on Oct. 4 that their conduct appeared to indicate criminal practice, though he didn't specify what law they might have broken. Police launched their probe on Thursday, as did the federal antitrust regulator — only to have Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who also oversees the electoral court, block both investigations that evening.

“These investigations seem to demonstrate the intention to satisfy (Bolsonaro’s) electoral will,” de Moraes wrote in his decision.

A pro-government senator requested the Senate to investigate which institutes operate “outside tolerable margins.”

And Bolsonaro’s whip in the lower house presented a bill to criminalize polls conducted within 15 days of elections whose findings differ significantly from results.

The proposal to punish off-base polls goes far beyond previous efforts in Brazil’s Congress to just ban polls in the immediate lead-up to elections so they cannot influence voters’ choices. One such bill passed in the lower house last year, but wasn't taken up by the Senate.

Such blackout periods are common across the world. Polls cannot be published within 15 days of Chilean and Italian elections, eight days for Argentine races, five for Spain and three for Mexico.

By contrast, it is legal to publish polls in Greece and the U.K. until the day before the vote. There are no restrictions in the U.S., though most media organizations that sponsor polls on election day — including the AP — voluntarily wait to publish information that could preview the outcome in each state until polls have closed.

Current Brazilian law prohibits publication of a fraudulent poll, but doesn’t clarify how to establish fraud has occurred, leaving room for interpretation, said constitutional law expert Vera Chemin, so the nation should discuss reforming that legislation.

“But this needs to be done calmly and impartially, which isn’t the case right now,” she said, adding that the proposal to punish pollsters is “too extreme.”

Under its terms, poll directors and coordinators as well as clients who commission an errant poll could be sentenced to between four and 10 years prison and fined.

The bill's sponsor, lower house whip Ricardo Barros, indicated in an interview that he faces resistance from other lawmakers, but described the measure as an alternative to a pre-election poll ban — an approach previously ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

“I would rather prohibit polls, but since we can’t do the same as other countries, pollsters need adequate techniques so results converge with what we see in the vote,” he said.

Brazil’s association of polling institutions expressed “indignation” at efforts to take legal action against them. It said the country's polls are “diagnoses, not projections” and follow international standards.

Eduardo Grin, a political analyst at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a university and think tank in Sao Paulo, criticized the fact Barros’ bill doesn’t establish willful misconduct as necessary for punishment, and said it reflects Bolsonaro's attempt to test public opinion for measures that limit society's access to information.

Hardly a day goes by during campaign season without results from a fresh poll. This year's first round had a whopping 975 polls regarding presidential candidates, up 92% from 2018, according to Daniel Marcelino, a data researcher for news site Jota who counted the polls registered with the electoral authority.

It isn't clear why so many polls missed the mark on Bolsonaro's support. Analysts have said that respondents who said they favored also-rans in the multi-candidate race appeared to migrate to Bolsonaro at the last minute. Some suggested that so-called "shy voters" had been embarrassed to disclose support for Bolsonaro. Others said outdated census data had hurt survey design.

Adriano Oliveira, director at Intelligence Scenario, a pollster based in Pernambuco state, said many polls frame questions in a way that skews results. He said they should first ask whether respondents have selected a candidate to avoid pressuring for an answer not indicative of their eventual vote. He also said results are often presented and reported by media as though vote intention isn't subject to change.

Nevertheless, he said, “This crusade against research institutes is absurd. After all it is a company, it functions within the free market. ... People define which institute has the most credibility.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Ohio House race shifts to favor Democrats after military record controversy: Poll

A nonpartisan election monitor has shifted a key Ohio House race from "toss-up" to "lean Democrat" after scrutiny over the Republican candidate's claimed military record. The Cook Political Report shifted the 9th Congressional District race of Republican J.R. Majewski and incumbent Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur in the latter's favor following reporting putting several of the Trump-endorsed Republican's claims about his military service in doubt. Democrats' previous strategies of portraying Majewski as a conspiracy theorist had proven mostly futile in winning over independents, but the new accusations of stolen valor seem to be tipping the scales, analyst David Wasserman argued.
OHIO STATE
960 The Ref

Nigeria races to assist flood victims; death toll tops 600

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — The death toll from floods in Nigeria this year has increased to 603 as local authorities race to get relief items to hundreds of thousands being evacuated from their submerged homes. More than 1.3 million people have been displaced by the disaster, which...
Portsmouth Herald

Rooks: Polls don’t decide elections. We do. Ignore the shouting and lies.

As we contemplate the upcoming election, the word that occurs is “dread” – not a good way to be approaching decisions that will shape our lives for years to come. The American economy has proven surprisingly resilient, post-pandemic – better off than those of others nations in Europe and Asia. Inflation remains high, but the problem seems manageable, and there’s reasonable hope things will return to “normal,” if that term still applies.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Ukraine's power, water supplies under Russian attack again

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians on Tuesday, part of what the country’s president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly one-third of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed in the past week, “causing massive blackouts across the country.” “No space left for negotiations with Putin’s regime,” he tweeted. Depriving people of water, electricity and heat as winter begins to bite and the broadening use of so-called suicide drones that nosedive into targets have opened a new phase in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war. The bombardments appear aimed at wearing down the notable resilience Ukrainians have shown in the nearly eight months since Moscow invaded.
AOL Corp

Early vote count surpasses ordinary midterm turnout

More than 2 million people have already voted in the 2022 general election, according to data analyzed by the University of Florida's U.S. Elections Project. The project, which compiles public data on early voting at ElectProject.org, had counted 2,030,730 early votes, of which 1,842,115 mail-in ballots have been returned and 188,615 ballots have been cast in person thus far, as of Oct. 17. There have been 14,892,186 total mail ballots requested.
FLORIDA STATE
960 The Ref

Russia used 'kamikaze' drones to attack Ukraine this week. Here's what to know.

TBILISI, Georgia — A wave of so-called “kamikaze” drones struck Ukrainian cities during the morning rush hour on Monday, killing at least nine civilians. One of the 28 drones to terrorize the capital city of Kyiv hit a residential building in the central Shevchenkivskyi district. Although many were shot down by Ukraine's armed forces, five were believed to have caused explosions in the city. Russia unleashed a total of 43 drones across Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.
GEORGIA STATE
960 The Ref

Warnock, Walker are dealt a Libertarian wild card in Georgia

ATLANTA — (AP) — Libertarian Chase Oliver isn’t going to win Georgia's Senate race. But the 37-year-old self-described former Democrat could command outsize national attention, influencing the election night outcome and potential next round in a highly competitive contest expected to help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate over the final two years of President Joe Biden's term.
GEORGIA STATE
960 The Ref

Biden: Truss plan a 'mistake' amid 'worldwide inflation'

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday called embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss' abandoned tax cut plan a "mistake," and said he is worried that other nations' fiscal policies may hurt the U.S. amid "worldwide inflation." Biden said it was “predictable” that the new...
OREGON STATE
The Hill

Where the Latino vote stands ahead of midterms in Nevada

(NewsNation) — Lydia Dominguez is proud of her Latino roots. She was born in Mexico, moved to El Paso, joined the Air Force and now lives in Las Vegas with her two sons. For most of her life, Dominguez identified as a Democrat — she voted for former President Barack Obama twice.
NEVADA STATE
960 The Ref

World shares mostly gain after rally on Wall Street

BANGKOK — (AP) — Stocks were mostly higher in Europe and Asia on Tuesday, tracking the latest rally on Wall Street. U.S. futures advanced and the dollar was trading near 149 Japanese yen. A release of China's most recent economic growth figures due out Tuesday was postponed, removing...
The Hill

NotedDC — The issues that will define the November elections

What’s more important when heading to the polls: Abortion rights or sky-high gas prices?. Republicans and Democrats are hoping they can predict that answer as key races for House, Senate and gubernatorial offices, among others, grow ever closer. Democrats, grasping onto their razor-thin majorities in the House and Senate,...
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

US midterm election: Republicans put Ukraine on the ballot

US Republicans said Tuesday they will not write "a blank check" to war-torn Ukraine if they make the widely expected gains needed to take control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. "I think people are going to be sitting in a recession and they're not going to write a blank check to Ukraine.
CALIFORNIA STATE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
85K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy