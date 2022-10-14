ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NFL says Deshaun Watson status unchanged despite new lawsuit

By TOM WITHERS
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w4LBd_0iZGYb6300

BEREA, Ohio — (AP) — Deshaun Watson's status with the NFL has not changed even though the suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback has been named in a new civil lawsuit by another woman alleging sexual misconduct two years ago.

Watson is almost halfway through serving an 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct while he played for the Houston Texans. Two dozen women previously claimed he was sexually inappropriate during massage therapy sessions.

On Thursday, a 26th woman filed a lawsuit in Texas that alleges Watson pressured her into performing a sex act after a massage in 2020. Watson has settled 23 of 24 previous lawsuits filed against him, one was dropped.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the latest lawsuit does not impact Watson's current standing. However, the 27-year-old could face more discipline if he is found to have further violated the league’s conduct code.

“We will monitor developments in the newly-filed litigation; and any conduct that warrants further investigation or possible additional sanctions would be addressed within the Personal Conduct Policy,” McCarthy said in an email Friday.

Because the latest allegations were from an encounter in the same time frame as the others, and it took place before Watson agreed to a settlement, there's no need for the league to act. As long as Watson abides by conditions of his agreement with the league, he'll be eligible to play again in December.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski didn't comment following Friday’s practice on the new allegations against Watson.

Attorney Anissah Nguyen, who is representing the newest plaintiff, said she intends to depose Watson by the end of 2022. She said her client has spent two years “struggling to cope with trauma from all that he stole from her.”

“Knowing her story will bring on the hard conversations, criticism and victim-blaming, my client found the courage to stand up and speak out,” Nguyen said in a statement sent to AP. “She seeks justice not only for herself and her own healing, but for the more than 20 women who refused to be shamed into silence, and for the victims who have yet to come forward.”

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, said he's trying to find out the woman's identity. In previous cases, the court has ordered the plaintiffs to be identified by name.

The three-time Pro Bowl QB returned to the Browns' training facility this week for the first time since his suspension began on Aug. 30. Watson is only permitted to attend meetings with the Browns and work out as he moves toward a possible return.

He can't practice until Nov. 14, and can return fully on Nov. 28. Watson's first game back could be on Dec. 4 against Houston, which drafted him in 2017 and then traded him in March amid his legal troubles.

Following months of negotiations, and after an independent arbiter handed him a six-game suspension while calling his actions “predatory,” Watson agreed to the 11-game ban, a $5 million fine and to undergo treatment and counseling.

Watson wasn't seen in Cleveland's locker room Friday after stopping in briefly the previous two days during the period it was open to reporters. While he was away from the team, Watson worked out with a personal quarterback coach.

On Thursday, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt avoided being specific about Watson's field work now that he's back.

“That is not to be discussed, but there is definitely a plan in place,” he said. "It has been discussed at every level. We will get him ready.”

Jacoby Brissett has started for the Browns (2-3) during Watson's absence. The 29-year-old Brissett has played well, but Cleveland's defense has not lived up to expectations through five games.

Unable to land a franchise quarterback in drafts or free agency, the Browns traded three first-round picks to Houston in March for Watson and then signed him to a five-year, $240 million fully guaranteed contract.

Two separate grand juries in Texas declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints related to the women's allegations. He has long maintained he never forced himself on any women.

____

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Back to Dak? Cowboys QB future clarifies after loss to Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — Initially CeeDee Lamb said he was "not telling nobody nothing," but in a quieter moment of the Dallas Cowboys' postgame locker room, the receiver's phrasing was telling. "Cooper [Rush] did everything and exceeded all expectations, don't get me wrong," Lamb told Yahoo Sports, speaking in clear past...
960 The Ref

Fantasy Football Flashback: QB-WR duos top Week 6's list of the most reliable players

Welcome to the Week 6 edition of Fantasy Football Flashback, where we celebrate the accomplishments of the week's most reliable players. The past week left many fantasy managers frustrated with a lack of overall production, as we saw just one 30-point scorer after having an average of five players reach that plateau during the initial five weeks. But despite the overall lack of high-end production, the men listed below led many of their fantasy squads to victory.
LOUISIANA STATE
960 The Ref

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon likes tweets suggesting he should ask for a trade

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon saw just three carries for eight yards in only eight snaps in Monday night's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He appeared to be benched after halftime and looked visibly frustrated during and immediately after the game, and he took to Twitter to not-so-subtly hint at how he felt following his lack of snaps.
DENVER, CO
960 The Ref

Fantasy Football Fact or Fluke: Was Ja'Marr Chase 'due,' or should you sell high?

A certain pair of socks, a synchronized chant on third downs, switching TVs if something 'bad' happens …these are a few of the superstitions that rule my sister's house during Bills' games. Bull Durham, and other movies, introduced the masses to some pretty wild superstitions in the baseball world, guaranteed to yield winning results if adhered to properly. We can laugh at them, we can go along with them, and in most cases, what's the harm?
960 The Ref

Carson Beck improvements have not gone unnoticed by Georgia football

ATHENS — Quarterback Stetson Bennett was quick to remind reporters afterward that Carson Beck isn’t exactly a young player. It’s his third year in the program, making him draft-eligible. He’s obviously not heading to the NFL but it’s worth remembering that fellow 2020 signees such as Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo are likely to hear their names early in the upcoming NFL draft.
ATHENS, GA
960 The Ref

AP Top 25: Tennessee up to No. 3, 'Bama's top-5 streak ends

Tennessee moved to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State after knocking off Alabama. The Crimson Tide was one of five unbeaten teams to fall during a wild weekend and dropped three places to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Alabama swapped places with the Vols after losing to them 52-49 on a field goal as time expired Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
960 The Ref

MLB playoffs: Yankees-Guardians Game 5 postponed by rain, winner-take-all matchup pushed to Tuesday afternoon

There's one spot left in the Championship Series, and one game left to decide who gets it. And it will have to wait until Tuesday. After attempting to wait out rain in New York, MLB announced late Monday night that the winner-take-all Game 5 in the New York Yankees' and Cleveland Guardians' American League Division Series is postponed until Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. ET.
CLEVELAND, OH
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
85K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy