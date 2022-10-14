ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Magic 1470AM

Pumpkin Patches Nearest To Lake Charles, Louisiana

There's a pumpkin patch close to Lake Charles, but if you want to pack up the family and take a scenic drive of the Louisiana backroads, we got some of those for you too. Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Brand New Crawfish Restaurant To Open Up In Sulphur, Louisiana

Is it crawfish season yet? We are all waiting until the time we can get our hands on some hot, juicy, spicy boiled crawfish. Ok now we're hungry, are you?. Well, get ready Sulphur, Louisiana, and Southwest Louisiana because there is a brand new crawfish joint coming your way on the West side of Calcasieu parish! It will be located in North Sulphur and will be called Koonce's Crawfish.
SULPHUR, LA
Magic 1470AM

Maplewood Students Present Arts In The Park

Calcasieu Parish School Board is happy to announce the return of Arts In The Park, presented by the students of Maplewood Middle School in Sulphur. Saturday, October 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is a special event, because many of the 8th-grade students at Maplewood feature art in the exhibits, perform music, and participate in many other ways to help make the events fun for everyone.
SULPHUR, LA
Magic 1470AM

Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Oct. 14-16

It's the middle of October and the weather is going to cooperate this weekend in Southwest Louisiana so it is time to get out and have some fun!. This weekend is the return of the Cowboys Block party and the McNeese football game plus you can enjoy a farmers market, live music, or even a pumpkin patch for the kids. Here is a list of things to do in Southwest Louisiana and the Lake Charles area.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Moss Bluff Market Basket Opening Date Announced

Moss Bluff can finally get their beloved Market Basket back. After 2 years of long waiting, they announced their return just in time for the holiday season. Sources told Discovering SWLA that not only was the rebuild from Hurricane Laura setting them back, but they were also having supply chain issues on top of it.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles Comedy Presents “Laugh or Treat”

In the last year and a half, the Lake Charles Comedy group has worked diligently to bring comedy back to Lake Charles. I can remember easily 20 years ago a few brave souls tried to do the same, but it fizzled out. Now, Jacob Guidry is making a run at bringing the funny back to the Lake Area.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

The Top 12 Airbnb Listings In Lake Charles, LA

Updated in 2022 here are a few more super nice stays in the Lake Charles area. You really can't go wrong with Airbnbs. There are so many choices that no matter what a person's budget is, whether or not they are traveling with kids, pets, or both you can always find a place to stay. It's also good to know where nice Airbnb stays are in your community, especially around the holidays.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles Downtown Candy Crawl Updates Candy Stops

The Lake Charles Downtown Business Association has brought back the Lake Charles Downtown Candy Crawl. After a pandemic and two hurricanes, amongst other things, it is back and appears that it will be better than ever. The candy crawl will feature local businesses both downtown and from around Lake Charles set up along the streets of Broad and Ryan to hand out candy to ghosts and goblins in a safe, family-friendly environment.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Celebrate Howl-oween In Lake Charles

I'm sure my dog CoCo has no idea what Halloween is all about but doesn't matter because he is still the cutest American Bull Terrier green dinosaur I have ever seen! Halloween is always a fun time for families with kids. It's all about dressing up in super cool costumes, heading out to area harvest festivals, and costume parties, of course collecting plenty of candy along the way.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Fox’s Pizza Den in Sulphur Announces It’s Re-opening!

On January 7 of this year, Fox's Pizza Den in Sulphur announced that it was closing its door. Dewey and Kelly Freeman made the announcement on the pizzeria's Facebook page that they would be shutting the doors and moving forward with retirement. The pizza den fought 2 hurricanes, road closures, a freeze, and multiple pandemic breakouts. Honestly, dealing with that without running a business was enough for most of us to want to retire. Course, I remembered I wasn't even 40 yet and cant retire.
SULPHUR, LA
Magic 1470AM

Sway Boutique and Gifts Now Open In Moss Bluff

Moss Bluff is just doing the most by getting new places opening left and right here lately. Their newest gem is the newly opened Sway Boutique and Gifts. The SWLA Chamber Alliance welcomed the newest spot in Moss Bluff for its official ribbon cutting on October 7. The Moss Bluff...
MOSS BLUFF, LA
MOSS BLUFF, LA

Lake Charles, LA
