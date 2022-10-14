Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Winter Survival Kits – Things True Minnesotans Know To Pack
THE IMPORTANCE OF A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT IN YOUR VEHICLE. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety states that every year, hundreds of unprepared Minnesotans are killed because of exposure to the elements of winter in Minnesota. If your kids insist on leaving the house without a winter jacket because it's not cool for school, you may want to sit down with them and explain the dangers of exposure to some of our winter weather conditions and make sure that you have a winter survival kit somewhere accessible in their vehicle.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
Here are the expected wind chill temps Monday morning in Minnesota
It's going to be the coldest night in a long time across Minnesota and people will be waking Monday to wind chills well below freezing. Urban Heat Island effect in the Twin Cities? That ain't going to help because the wind chill is expected to dip into the teens in the Twin Cities as temps plunge to around the freezing mark and winds blow out of the northwest at 20-30 mph.
One Iowa Town Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List
A recent ranking put out by Architectural Digest claims to have a list of the most beautiful small towns in America. About 50 locations from all over The US made it onto this list. One small town in Iowa also found itself on this list. How They Got These Numbers.
Construction Worker Shortage Being Addressed in Central MN
A shortage of construction workers is one of the challenges Central Minnesota is currently dealing with. I was joined on WJON by Summit Academy President LeRoy West and Talent Director Gail Cruikshank from the Greater St. Cloud Development Cooperation. Summit is an accredited vocational institution with the mission to empower...
Did You Celebrate Fat Bear Week? These Minnesota Bears Are Pretty Chonky!
File this one under things I didn't know was a thing. Last week was fat bear week, a week where fat bears are celebrated as they prepare to hunker down and hibernate over the winter. The week originated in Alaska, but one Minnesota organization celebrated in its own way last week, and it was pretty awesome to see!
Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home
MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
St. Cloud’s Snowfall in October Over the Years
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The light snow that fell early Friday morning in the St. Cloud metro area and around central Minnesota had a lot of people talking and posting pictures on social media. Here's how St. Cloud stacks up historically when it comes to snow in the month...
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
What does an early first snowfall mean for Minnesota's winter?
We got the first measurable snowfall out of the way and this year, it came early. On average, we see the first measurable snowfall (defined by 0.1 inches or more) in the first week of November. This year it came about three weeks early which puts it in the top 10% of early snowfalls. It’s only the third time it's happened this early since 2000.
Unique Minnesota Business Takes Family Fun to a New “Extreme”!
Maybe it's because I grew up around construction and big machinery was just a way of life, that I have always found it fascinating. On top of that though I have always and will always remain a kid at heart. All combined it's probably why I got EXTREMELY excited when I found this unique Minnesota Business:
Hang Time! Is This Ford Ranger THE Coolest Ford Ranger In Minnesota?
Have you ever been sucked into those Facebook/Meta reel videos? They appear once you start scrolling social media and I find myself often getting stuck on the videos. One video I found shows a blue Ford Ranger with airbags popping straight up off the pavement and then driving off on three wheels. The video looks like it was shot in Minneapolis, based on the street signs, but what a rad truck!
mprnews.org
It begins: Measurable snowfall season underway for much of Minnesota
That was the clear message from the atmosphere over Minnesota Friday morning. Periods of snow showers fell as expected from around the Twin Cities northward overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This was the earliest measurable snow in four years in the Twin Cities, since Oct. 14, 2018. It’s about two...
Stolen Vehicles and Burglaries in Central Minnesota
St. Cloud Police is reporting a few stolen vehicles. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says one was on the 1200 block of 4th Avenue South where a 2008 white Chevy Equinox was stolen. Minnesota license NLC 760. The another stolen vehicle was taken on 6th Avenue North and 1st Street North. Mages explains that it is a 2000 Pontiac white 2-door with Minnesota license 253 LCK. Another vehicle was stolen on the 200 block of 2nd Street Northeast where a 2022 Silver Kia Sportage with Minnesota license HFH 926. Yet another stolen vehicle in St. Cloud on the 3600 block of 2nd Street South a 2012 black Hyundai Elantra with Minnesota license CBF 953.
Your Dog Can Celebrate Fall in Minnesota With Busch Light
Everyone celebrates in their own way. I will say that Fall is my favorite time of year. And one of the ways that people like to celebrate Fall (or Autumn if that's your jam} is to enjoy some Fall-ish beers. There's Oktoberfest beer, and many variants of that type of fall beer.
You Should Not Throw Away These Items In Your Iowa Dumpster
We throw away unneeded and unused items every day. Whether you throw them in a trash can and then take the trash to the big garbage bin at the end of the driveway, or burn your garbage. We're constantly getting rid of the trash that piles up in our daily lives.
St. Cloud Friends of the Library Hosting Fall Bag of Books Sale
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - If you're a fan of a good book, you're encourage to make your way to the Great River Regional Library later this week. The St. Cloud Friends of the Library is holding their annual Fall Bag of Books Sale starting Thursday. LeAnn Orth is with...
Free 6-week Nursing Assistant Training program to start soon in Minnesota
Those interested in becoming a nursing assistant can take the 6-week course for free at Minnesota State College Southeast locations in both Winona and Red Wing starting October 24. Classes will take place both online and on campus.
Now is the Time to Experience the “Most Haunted Road in Minnesota”
'tis the season for Halloween and haunted and/or scary things to be talked about everywhere. We have seen and heard about this road for awhile. Some people agree with the "haunted road" description. Other people say that they have driven this road several times, and never experienced anything scary about it I say... check it out, but don't go alone.
You’ll Never Guess Who Crashed A Minnesota Wedding Over The Weekend
I found myself in St. Paul over the weekend djing a wedding at the St. Paul College Club on Summit Avenue. A surprising "celebrity" guest crashed the ceremony. Seeing all the different venues throughout the area. Getting to try all the different foods throughout the area. I've been djing for...
WJON
St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0