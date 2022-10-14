ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

WJON

Winter Survival Kits – Things True Minnesotans Know To Pack

THE IMPORTANCE OF A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT IN YOUR VEHICLE. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety states that every year, hundreds of unprepared Minnesotans are killed because of exposure to the elements of winter in Minnesota. If your kids insist on leaving the house without a winter jacket because it's not cool for school, you may want to sit down with them and explain the dangers of exposure to some of our winter weather conditions and make sure that you have a winter survival kit somewhere accessible in their vehicle.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
BUFFALO, MN
Bring Me The News

Here are the expected wind chill temps Monday morning in Minnesota

It's going to be the coldest night in a long time across Minnesota and people will be waking Monday to wind chills well below freezing. Urban Heat Island effect in the Twin Cities? That ain't going to help because the wind chill is expected to dip into the teens in the Twin Cities as temps plunge to around the freezing mark and winds blow out of the northwest at 20-30 mph.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Construction Worker Shortage Being Addressed in Central MN

A shortage of construction workers is one of the challenges Central Minnesota is currently dealing with. I was joined on WJON by Summit Academy President LeRoy West and Talent Director Gail Cruikshank from the Greater St. Cloud Development Cooperation. Summit is an accredited vocational institution with the mission to empower...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home

MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

St. Cloud’s Snowfall in October Over the Years

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The light snow that fell early Friday morning in the St. Cloud metro area and around central Minnesota had a lot of people talking and posting pictures on social media. Here's how St. Cloud stacks up historically when it comes to snow in the month...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Unique Minnesota Business Takes Family Fun to a New “Extreme”!

Maybe it's because I grew up around construction and big machinery was just a way of life, that I have always found it fascinating. On top of that though I have always and will always remain a kid at heart. All combined it's probably why I got EXTREMELY excited when I found this unique Minnesota Business:
HASTINGS, MN
WJON

Hang Time! Is This Ford Ranger THE Coolest Ford Ranger In Minnesota?

Have you ever been sucked into those Facebook/Meta reel videos? They appear once you start scrolling social media and I find myself often getting stuck on the videos. One video I found shows a blue Ford Ranger with airbags popping straight up off the pavement and then driving off on three wheels. The video looks like it was shot in Minneapolis, based on the street signs, but what a rad truck!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

It begins: Measurable snowfall season underway for much of Minnesota

That was the clear message from the atmosphere over Minnesota Friday morning. Periods of snow showers fell as expected from around the Twin Cities northward overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This was the earliest measurable snow in four years in the Twin Cities, since Oct. 14, 2018. It’s about two...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Stolen Vehicles and Burglaries in Central Minnesota

St. Cloud Police is reporting a few stolen vehicles. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says one was on the 1200 block of 4th Avenue South where a 2008 white Chevy Equinox was stolen. Minnesota license NLC 760. The another stolen vehicle was taken on 6th Avenue North and 1st Street North. Mages explains that it is a 2000 Pontiac white 2-door with Minnesota license 253 LCK. Another vehicle was stolen on the 200 block of 2nd Street Northeast where a 2022 Silver Kia Sportage with Minnesota license HFH 926. Yet another stolen vehicle in St. Cloud on the 3600 block of 2nd Street South a 2012 black Hyundai Elantra with Minnesota license CBF 953.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Now is the Time to Experience the “Most Haunted Road in Minnesota”

'tis the season for Halloween and haunted and/or scary things to be talked about everywhere. We have seen and heard about this road for awhile. Some people agree with the "haunted road" description. Other people say that they have driven this road several times, and never experienced anything scary about it I say... check it out, but don't go alone.
MINNESOTA STATE
