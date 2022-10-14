The New York Yankees will try to keep their season alive for the second night in a row on Monday as they square off against the Cleveland Guardians in ALDS Game 5 at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees were winners on Sunday night to even the best-of-five ALDS at 2-2. Three teams have already reached the LCS round. The Padres, Phillies and Astros closed out the Dodgers, Braves and Mariners in the LDS round on Saturday. It will be Padres vs. Phillies in the NLCS, and the Astros await the Yankees-Guardians winner in the ALCS.

