Yardbarker
Alex Rodriguez Rips Yankees For Usage Of Aaron Judge
It is unique with the power of Judge to see him bat leadoff. In the past, most teams would want their best power hitter to bat third or fourth to optimize their ability to drive in runs. Everything Rodriguez said in that clip, made sense. Throughout the history of the...
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
Red Sox have Yankees, Mets stars on free agency radar, MLB insider says
Winter is coming. So is the MLB hot stove, with plenty of buzz surrounding the Red Sox. Boston finished in last place in the American League East for the fifth time in 11 years, and that has insiders thinking Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom might be ready to wheel and deal.
Ex-Yankees pitcher hopes to return for Phillies in NLCS vs. Padres
The Phillies are moving on and David Robertson hopes to be along for the ride. Philadelphia left the 37-year-old reliever off its roster for the National League Division Series after the right-hander suffered a right calf strain while celebrating a Bryce Harper home run in the wild-card series. BUY PHILLIES...
MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees Game 5 finale; NLCS opens
Following the second rainout of the series, the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees are set to finally settle their American League playoff Tuesday afternoon in the Bronx. After that, a most unexpected National League Championship Series matching the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres gets underway at Petco Park. After fans waited through a 2 1/2-hour rain delay, the decisive Game 5 of the Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees was postponed Monday night and rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. That gave New York a chance to start All-Star lefty Nestor Cortes on three days’ rest instead of 14-game winner Jameson Taillon. Cleveland is sticking with right-hander Aaron Civale, rather than turning to 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber on short rest.
Yardbarker
Aaron Boone Announces Lineup Change
The New York Yankees are set to take on the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the ALDS. Aaron Judge, the soon-to-be AL MVP, needs to start hitting if the Yankees have any chance of winning. So far this series, Judge is 0-8 with seven strikeouts. He has looked bad...
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Padres eliminate Dodgers; Phillies, Astros also move on
It was a stunning Saturday in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Three teams -- the Padres, Astros and Phillies -- punched their tickets to the LCS round, while the Yankees blew a late lead and now have their backs against the wall in the ALDS. The National League's top two teams both were sent packing yesterday, as the Padres ousted the 111-win Dodgers and the Phillies knocked out the defending champion Braves. The NL's two lowest seeds will get together in the NLCS, starting Tuesday in San Diego.
It was a Cole night in Cleveland. Yankees win to force Game 5
Centerfielder Harrison Bader homered and Gerrit Cole pitched like an ace in the New York Yankees' 4-2 win against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday night. The victory kept the playoff hopes alive for Yankees fans across the country. "To return home so (the Guardians) can feel our energy and our...
Stanton, Judge bash Yanks to 5-1 win, into ALCS vs Astros
NEW YORK — (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge staggered Cleveland with early homers, and the New York Yankees beat the Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the decisive Game 5 of their AL Division Series to set up another rematch with Houston for the pennant. Yankees manager Aaron...
Dodgers Analyst Feels There Will Be a Major Roster Overhaul This Offseason
Dodgers analyst Eric Karros highlights some of the major changes coming for Los Angeles this offseason, changes that were likely to come even without their NLDS loss.
WNEP-TV 16
Phillies - Padres NLCS Preview | Locked On Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies are taking on the San Diego Padres in the NLCS. Here's a crossover preview of the series.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Yankees host Guardians in winner-take-all Game 5
The New York Yankees will try to keep their season alive for the second night in a row on Monday as they square off against the Cleveland Guardians in ALDS Game 5 at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees were winners on Sunday night to even the best-of-five ALDS at 2-2. Three teams have already reached the LCS round. The Padres, Phillies and Astros closed out the Dodgers, Braves and Mariners in the LDS round on Saturday. It will be Padres vs. Phillies in the NLCS, and the Astros await the Yankees-Guardians winner in the ALCS.
Mets legend Keith Hernandez changes his mind about the Phillies
Remember the Philadelphia Phillies - Keith Hernandez tension that emerged over the summer?. Well, as the Phillies advance to the NLCS, there’s an update. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. For context, back in August, the Mets analyst was candid about his distaste for calling Phillies games.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Pete Alonso vie for Hank Aaron Award | Complete list of finalists
MLB announced Monday the finalists for the Hank Aaron Award. The list includes New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Judge is the leading contender in the American League, thanks to his record-setting 62 home...
Amazin' Avenue
From Complex To Queens, Episode 192: Syracuse Mets 2022 review
Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system. First up this week, Steve reviews the Mets’ Arizona Fall League contingent and how they did in this second week of the AFL season. After, the guys share their thoughts...
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Daddy
Always loyal to the NL East, Keith Hernandez is throwing his support behind the Phillies for as long as they last in the playoffs. In other Mets broadcaster news, Ron Darling found out about SpongeBob’s living conditions thanks to Bob Costas. These Mets may be dead, but These Mets...
