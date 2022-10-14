Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Stream They Are Gutting A Body Of Water’s New Album Lucky Styles
The Philadelphia experimental shoegaze band They Are Gutting A Body Of Water already delivered one of the year’s best EPs in their split with A Country Western. Today they’re back with a beautiful and fascinating new LP. TAGABOW’s latest is called Lucky Styles, though on Bandcamp and streaming services it’s simply listed as s.
Stereogum
Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” Breaks The Weeknd’s Record For Longest Hot 100 Run
Alternative radio mainstays Glass Animals scored a crossover smash with their 2020 single “Heat Waves.” In the short term, it’s also been one of the most enduring hits in music history. In March, “Heat Waves” set the record for the longest climb to #1 in Hot 100 history, reaching the top in its 59th week on the chart. Now it’s broken another record related to longevity.
Stereogum
Full Of Hell’s Tour-Only EP Aurora Leaking From An Open Wound Is Now Out Digitally
The abrasive Maryland grindcore experimentalists Full Of Hell put out a lot of music, and they don’t always make that music easy to find. An album is one thing; Full Of Hell released their most recent proper LP Garden Of Burning Apparitions last year, and they gave it a proper rollout. But just as often, Full Of Hell crank out flexis or cassettes or collaborations in limited runs. Often, you can only get those records when you go see the band live. Sometimes, though, the rarities eventually make their way to the internet. That’s what’s happened with the most recent Full Of Hell EP.
Stereogum
Stream Elite Gymnastics’ New Album snow flakes 2022
Last year, Jaime Brooks revived her Elite Gymnastics project and performed under the name for the first time in 9 years as part of a virtual fundraiser. At the time, Brooks said that she was working on a proper Elite Gymnastics debut album, and that she was in the process of reworking older songs, many of which were made during the wild west days of sampling MP3s.
Stereogum
Premature Evaluation: Arctic Monkeys The Car
Ladies and gentlemen, Arctic Monkeys are still floating in space. For the second album in a row, one of the world’s greatest and most unbelievably consistent rock bands have jettisoned themselves into the final frontier, diving deeper and deeper into sonic wormholes that lead thousands of miles away from anything resembling what they once sounded like. Intentional or not, there’s a sense of irony that the Sheffield-hailing lads’ first album in four years is called The Car; the terrain that Arctic Monkeys are charting on their seventh full-length is absolutely unsuitable for a four-wheeler, or anything that doesn’t require some sort of jet propulsion. Nodding to the conceptual framework of 2018’s instant classic Tranquility Base Hotel And Casino, Alex Turner introduced his latest with the promise that “on this record, sci-fi is off the table. We are back to Earth.” That may be true where the subject matter is concerned, but sonically speaking, if you were hoping for a return to hard-charging normalcy… well, there’s the airlocked door.
Stereogum
Destroyer – “Somnambulist Blues” (Feat. Sandro Perri)
Earlier this year, Dan Bejar released a new Destroyer album, Labyrinthitis. Just last week, we looked back on the 20th anniversary of his 2002 album This Night. Today, Bejar is back with a one-off track that’s being released as part of Mexican Summer’s Looking Glass singles series. “Somnambulist Blues” is a team-up with friend and sometimes collaborator Sandro Perri.
Stereogum
Album Of The Week: Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn Pigments
What a fascinating career Dawn Richard is carving out. With this week’s release of Pigments, her new collaborative album with producer and composer Spencer Zahn, the New Orleans singer-songwriter’s evolution from expressly commercial pop to avant-garde experimentalism is beginning to parallel Scott Walker’s in its unexpected audacity.
‘Babylon’ Goes Wide: This Is What a Smart Oscar Play Looks Like
The last 24 hours saw an extraordinary game of awards movies playing musical chairs. Sony’s “A Man Called Otto” with Tom Hanks exchanged its Christmas wide release plan for a limited one — a dupe of the plan initially embraced by Damian Chazelle’s “Babylon” (Paramount), which was originally intended as a Christmas Day platform release with expansion January 13. Now this starry epic about scandalous old Hollywood is now going wide in over 3,000 theaters starting December 23. The wide release is not a standard pattern for awards titles, but a lot has changed since the last conventional awards year of...
Stereogum
Pinkshift Are Changing The Face Of Pop-Punk In More Ways Than One
Once just three Johns Hopkins students with plans to go into medicine or engineering, Pinkshift are now an essential act in modern pop-punk, and they represent a more progressive vision for the genre in several ways. Vocalist Ashrita Kumar, guitarist Paul Vallejo, and drummer Myron Houngbedji rose to fame over the course of the pandemic, most notably with the track “i’m gonna tell my therapist on you.” The fact that the band is entirely composed of people of color added some much-needed representation to a pop-punk scene that’s historically been predominantly white and male, at a time where audiences were seeking to diversify who they listen to. The 2021 EP Saccharine solidified their stake in the genre.
Stereogum
Nick Hakim – “Feeling Myself”
In a few days, the genre-agnostic psychedelic soul musician Nick Hakim will drop his new LP Cometa. Hakim recorded the album at a bunch of different studios in different cities, and it features assists from a few prominent friends. Alex G, for instance, plays piano on lead single “Happen,” while DJ Dahi co-produced “M1.” “Vertigo” doesn’t feature any boldfaced names, but that was another early track. Today, Hakim has shared one last song.
Stereogum
koleżanka – “Canals Of Our City”
Last year, Kristina Moore released her debut album as koleżanka, Place Is. Today, she’s back with her first new track since then, “Canals Of The City,” a pattering and melodic one that builds into a gorgeous swirl. “This is a song inspired by a memory,” Moore said in a statement. “It’s about the first person I ever fell in love with, of our joy being debaucherous punks finding trouble in the west side where he lived, and of a tragedy that transformed him and our relationship in an irreparable way. Check it out below.
Netflix’s ‘The Watcher’ Only Works Because of This Character
The Watcher is a delirious, uh, watch. As is Ryan Murphy’s way, the new Netflix drama is a show operating on the highest frequency at all times. Maybe that’s necessary, considering the ripped-from-the-headlines premise is tantalizing, if threadbare: After moving into an expensive suburban Jersey home, a family starts receiving letters from an anonymous stranger. The letters become increasingly specific and creepy. The family sets about finding out who their stalker—a.k.a. “The Watcher”—is. Chaos ensues. (Parts of the series are rooted in the New York magazine investigation into a similar case, though Murphy and co. run amok fictionalizing much of...
Stereogum
Jeff Tweedy – “Pharmacist” (Alvvays Cover)
Like basically everyone with an iota of taste, Jeff Tweedy is a fan of the new Alvvays album. As a public offering on his subscription-based Substack outpost Starship Casual, the Wilco leader recently shared a lo-fi acoustic cover of “Pharmacist,” the opening track from the Toronto indie-pop band’s spectacular Blue Rev. Here’s what he wrote about it:
Stereogum
Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
Right now, there’s a whole online culture around leaked snippets of unfinished tracks from big-name rappers. After the success of Lil Yachty’s strangely addictive one-minute viral doodle “Poland,” we’re probably heading into a moment where a lot of those leaked snippets will get proper releases. Maybe that’s what’s going on with Lil Uzi Vert’s new single “Just Wanna Rock.”
Stereogum
Watch Harry Styles Catch A Water Bottle To The Nuts
Things happen onstage. A few nights ago, Harry Styles was performing at Chicago’s United Center as part of a multi-night stand. While Styles was indulging in a moment of light stage banter, someone in the crowd threw a water bottle, and that water bottle caught Styles firmly in the yambag. Styles reacted to this as charmingly as he could: He doubled over, shook it off, and murmured, “That’s unfortunate.” And then he kept going. The show cannot stop just because your testicles have just collided with 16 ounces of plastic and liquid.
Stereogum
Arctic Monkeys – “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am”
Arctic Monkeys are releasing a new album, The Car, at the end of this week — read our Premature Evaluation review of it here. They’ve shared two singles from it so far, “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” and “Body Paint” and today, before the whole thing is out in full in a few days, they’re back with one more, “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am.” It comes with a music video that was directed by Ben Chappell and Zackery Michael and shot at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn. Watch and listen below.
Stereogum
Watch Jane’s Addiction Cover Bauhas’ “Slice Of Life” WIth Daniel Ash
Earlier this month, Jane’s Addiction kicked off their tour with Smashing Pumpkins — sans Dave Navarro, who is sitting out the dates due to complications with long COVID — and last night they stopped at TD Garden Arena in Boston. They brought out Bauhaus’ Daniel Ash during their set, and he performed “Jane Says” with them and then they did a cover of “Slice Of Life.” Watch video of both below.
Stereogum
Paramore’s Hayley Williams Sang Happy Birthday To Flea At ACL
Hayley Williams led a “happy birthday” singalong to celebrate Flea’s 60th during Paramore’s set at Austin City Limits yesterday. “I’ve loved you since I was 8 years old and it was really inappropriate,” she sang before hitting a super high note. “Happy motherfucking birthday to Flea.”
Stereogum
Guided By Voices – “Queen Of Spaces”
The new Guided By Voices song is not called “Queen Of Spades.” That’s what you might see when you first look at the title. That’s what Google might tell you that you’re trying to find. But no. It’s “Queen Of Spaces.” As in: You know, spaces? Like, areas? Well, this person is the queen of them. That’s the new Guided By Voices song.
Stereogum
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – “Hate Dancin'”
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s big month continues. The Australian psych-rock band has already released two albums in October — Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs Mushrooms And Lava on the 7th and Laminated Denim on the 12th — and they’ve got one more on the way, Changes, which arrives on the 28th.
