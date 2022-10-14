ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby formula recall in New Jersey

Baby formula maker Abbott is recalling 2-ounce bottles of Ready-to-Feed Similac Liquid products. If you have any of the products listed below, throw them out. Similac Water (Sterilized) Similac NeoSure. Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution. Specific lot numbers for the products listed above can be found at the Similac website by clicking...
A record high number of organs transplanted in NJ in September

NJ Sharing Network, the federally-designated nonprofit responsible for the recovery of donated organs and tissues in the state, announced an incredible milestone. They said 92 organs were transplanted in September, the most ever in a single month in the Garden State. NJ Sharing Network President and CEO Joe Roth said...
NJ city buys fancy trash cans that each cost thousands of dollars

PATERSON — City officials have cleared the purchase of solar-powered trash cans as the latest Garden State community to embrace the pricey, green-minded self-compacting technology. On Oct. 11, the City Council approved spending $700,000 in state money (via the city’s Urban Enterprise Zone) to buy the solar-powered trash receptacles....
This News Might Make New Jersey The Love Capital Of America

We love a good love story here in New Jersey and it turns out we’re pretty good at them as well, at least according to data on our divorce rate here in the Garden State. You would think with all of the New Jersey stresses we have to deal with, our relationships will eventually suffer and ultimately pay the price. But that is not what the statistics say.
NJ stink bug home invasion is now underway

As the weather turns chilly a growing number of New Jersey residents are dealing with a rather stinky problem in their homes. Stinky as in stink bug that is. George Hamilton, a Rutgers University stink bug expert and cooperative extension specialist in pest management, said the bugs are showing up in people’s homes for a simple reason.
NJ’s first widespread frost of the season expected Tuesday night

Jacket weather has returned to New Jersey. While the next three days will not be the coldest of the season so far (thanks to the "remnants of Ian" mess in early October), it is going to be unseasonably cool. Feeling November-ish, in fact. And, as overnight low temperatures dip into the 30, we will face our first widespread frost/freeze of the season Tuesday night.
Princeton University Public Safety seeks student missing since Friday

PRINCETON — Princeton University’s Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing undergraduate student last seen in the pre-dawn hours of Friday. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen near the Scully Hall residence hall off Washington Road around 3 a.m. A message from New College West Dean Anne Caswell-Klein said Ewunetie lives at Scully Hall, according to the Daily Princetonian. New College West is the university's newest residential college.
NJ Transit’s secret weapon to keep trains running on time

Now that the autumn leaves are falling NJ Transit has launched its two AquaTrack machines. According to NJ Transit spokesperson Jim Smith when leaves fall onto the rail lines, as the trains roll over them the leaves get pulverized and an oily substance is left on the tracks. “That can...
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

