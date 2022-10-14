Read full article on original website
Board of Directors for Southside Behavioral Health to meet
The Board of Directors for Southside Behavioral Health will be meeting in open session at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at the Administration Building located at 143 Industrial Parkway in Clarksville. The public is welcome to attend. Public comments will be taken at the start of the meeting. COVID screening will take place at the door.
Zion Union R.Z.U.A. Church plans special event
The members and supporters of Zion Union R.Z.U.A Church invites to you to come and help celebrate the anniversary of the church on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 3 p.m. Rev. James Nicholson will bring forth the word. Music will be rendered by the Combines Voices of Zion. Zion Union is located at 597 Iron Bridge Road, Lawrenceville, Virginia 23868.
Supervisors set tentative agenda
022 at 7:30 p.m. at the Brunswick County Government Building, 228 North Main Street. County Administrator Leslie Weddington provided a tentative agenda. Approval of Minutes - September 21, 2022, Regular Meeting. Virginia Department of Transportation -VDOT Monthly Report. Brunswick County Public School Monthly Report - FY23 School Budget Tracking Report.
