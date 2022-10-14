The Board of Directors for Southside Behavioral Health will be meeting in open session at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at the Administration Building located at 143 Industrial Parkway in Clarksville. The public is welcome to attend. Public comments will be taken at the start of the meeting. COVID screening will take place at the door.

