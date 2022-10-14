ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, NC

Emergency training exercise to be held at UNCP

By University Communications and Marketing
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GVZJF_0iZGQEH800
UNCP, in coordination with emergency agencies, have planned a full-scale hazmat training exercise scheduled for Saturday on campus. David Kennard | Robesonian

PEMBROKE — Officials at UNC Pembroke are informing the public of a full-scale hazmat training exercise scheduled to take place on campus on Saturday .

There will be a significant emergency responder and public safety presence. The event will be staged in parking lots 1 and 2, south of the railroad tracks in front of Third Street near Old Main.

To avoid any confusion, officials have asked for the public to be notified ahead of time.

Robeson County Emergency Management and the Robeson County Fire Marshal’s Office will conduct the training in coordination with UNCP Police and Public Safety.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. and last for several hours.

UNCP Police and Public Safety, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Pembroke Police Department, Pembroke Fire Department, Robeson County Emergency Management and several regional emergency rescue teams and local enforcement agencies are conducting this exercise to ensure a coordinated, timely and effective response to the university, as well as to enhance the safety of the campus community, according to a statement provided to local media outlets.

The training is coordinated along with Bradley Kinlaw with Krucial Solutions LLC.

Actors will recreate an emergency situation on campus, prompting an immediate response from university officials and first responders.

The public should avoid the training site during this time, officials stated.

Designed to ensure the university is prepared in the event of an unforeseen event, this exercise is a culmination of preparation that includes training sessions and simulated table-top exercises, officials stated.

Anyone with questions about the exercise should call UNCP Police and Public Safety at 910.521.6235.

Comments / 0

Related
sandhillssentinel.com

Motorcyclist airlifted in Southern Pines accident

A female motorcyclist was airlifted Sunday morning after being involved in a traffic accident in Southern Pines. The accident occurred at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Murray Hill Road and Highway 1. When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found the motorcyclist lying in the road with her...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Man shot twice outside of Aberdeen

The Moore County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred outside of Aberdeen on Saturday, Oct. 15. A man was shot twice just after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Sherwood Drive in Sherwood Park neighborhood off Sand Pit Road. Video by Sandhills Sentinel Publisher B.J. Goodridge.
ABERDEEN, NC
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News Oct. 15

As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

940-Year-Old Canoe Found at Lake Waccamaw

Members of Fort Fisher State Historic Site staff assisted the N.C. Underwater Archeology team and members of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe in loading up a 940-year-old canoe that was found nearly intact at Lake Waccamaw. To make dugout canoes, American Indians would roll large logs into the lake to identify...
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Richmond County Agricultural Fair ’22

HAMLET — Another Richmond County Agricultural Fair is in the books. The barn this year featured cows, goats, chickens, peacocks, pheasants, donkeys, guineas, geese, ducks and rabbits. Tractor Supply provided the feed and furnishings. Aside from booths from community organizations, the exhibit hall included prize-wiining entries ranging from arts...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Kevin Conner Memorial Run Gallery

It was perfect weather Saturday morning for the Kevin Conner Memorial Run. The event is held annually to honor the local native, a State Trooper who died in the line of duty near Whiteville on Oct. 17, 2018. The 5k and one-mile events took participants from the Whiteville City Hall...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ results in 18 narcotics offenses

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently teamed up with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to conduct ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’. The campaign took place on Wednesday in Tar Heel, Bladenboro and East Arcadia. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the operation was...
WBTW News13

Police: Florence woman reported missing found safe

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman reported missing from Florence who was last heard from on Thursday was found safe Saturday, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been deleted.
FLORENCE, SC
Up and Coming Weekly

Fort Bragg no more, Fort Liberty is official

The Department of Defense announced on Oct. 6 that Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III issued a memo accepting the recommendations of a congressionally authorized commission to rename U.S. military installations honoring Confederate soldiers. This included nine army installations, Fort Bragg among them. The Naming Commission, which first met...
FORT BRAGG, NC
columbuscountynews.com

One Seriously Injured in Chadbourn Shooting

One victim was airlifted to New Hanover Regional after a shooting in Chadbourn Thursday afternoon. Chief Ken Elliot of the Chadbourn Police said the victim was shot around 4:25 p.m. in a vacant lot in the 500 block of South Wilkes Street. The victim was transported to Columbus Regional by private vehicle, then transferred to the Wilmington hospital.
CHADBOURN, NC
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy