Watch: Deontay Wilder KO’s Robert Helenius With A Crunchy Right Hook
Deontay Wilder knocked Robert Helenius out in round 1. “Bronze Bomber” name-dropped two potential next opponents. Undeniably, Deontay Wilder has proven that he’s still a dangerous fighter after he viciously knocked Robert Helenius with a devastating right hook. Wilder needed only one round to get back to his winning ways and send a powerful message in his ring return.
Caleb Plant Viciously KOs Anthony Dirrell Via Thunderous Left Hook — Wilder vs Helenius (Highlights)
Caleb Plant knocked Anthony Dirrell out in Round 9 to entertain the crowd as co-main event of Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius bout. The 30-year-old bounced back from his disappointing loss to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Caleb Plant proved naysayers wrong in his super middleweight title eliminator bout with...
Anderson Silva Is Ruling Out Retirement Following Paul Fight, He Is Having Too Much Fun
Anderson Silva will not be leaving his gloves in the ring after his bout with Jake Paul. Anderson Silva has had a long and successful career in mixed martial arts. He has been at the very top of the sport of MMA and holds records in the UFC to this day. Although his MMA career might be behind him, that does not mean that Silva is ready to walk into retirement. The opposite is true, he is now embarking on a whole new career in boxing.
Conor McGregor Talks Potential Rematch With Floyd Mayweather: ‘Today, I End Floyd’
Conor McGregor remains confident he’d beat Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match. The pair of combat sport stars first crossed paths in 2017, where Mayweather would get a standing TKO of the debuting McGregor in round 10. Since the fight and the millions of dollars they made from it, they have gone their different ways but their rivalry seems to be far from over.
Belal Muhammad Explains What It Is Like In Training Camp With Khabib Nurmagomedov
Belal Muhammad has just been put through a very tough training camp courtesy of Khabib Nurmagomedov. There is a huge event going on this weekend in Abu Dhabi. UFC 280 will take place on Oct. 22 and will be headlined by a lightweight title fight featuring former champion Charles Oliveira and top contender Islam Makhachev. Much has been made of Makhachev and his rise in the UFC. Many times talk of his success goes hand in hand with his training under former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Bryce Mitchell Challenges Joe Rogan To A Bizarre Flat Earth And Gravity Theory Debate: ‘I’ll Smoke You’
Bryce Mitchell called out Joe Rogan for a debate about the flat earth and gravity conspiracy theories. “Thug Nasty” swore to humiliate the UFC commentator for disputing what he believes in. An out-of-this-world debate is looming to happen as No. 9 featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell has call out longtime...
Bryce Mitchell Responds to Ilia Topuria’s Callout: ‘I Don’t Give A Damn About Dem Abs’
Bryce Mitchell is down to take on Ilia Topuria after getting called out. The ninth-ranked UFC featherweight contender is coming off an impressive win over Edson Barboza in his last outing in March at UFC 272. Mitchell has gone undefeated in 15 bouts as a professional and has racked up five consecutive wins under the banner after winning the American reality television series and mixed martial arts competition The Ultimate Fighter Season 27 in Jul. 2018.
Dana White on Alexander Volkanovski Being The Next Lightweight Title Challenger; ‘Well, It Makes Sense’
On Saturday night, Dana White and the UFC will present one of the most stacked cards in promotional history. Headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, UFC 280 is lined from top to bottom with big names and important match-ups. Perhaps one of the biggest pieces of news ahead of the UFC’s latest pay-per-view offering was the reveal that featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is the official backup for the evening’s main event.
Hasbulla Hilariously Accuses Khabib Of Cheating In Football Match, Khabib Responds
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Hasbulla Magomedov got into it, not inside the cage, but on a football pitch. In one last hurrah before Islam Makhachev’s title fight at UFC 280, the former UFC Lightweight Champion would play a football game with his friends and family and the social media sensation Hasbulla was there to see it all.
Islam Makhachev On Critics Saying He Never Fought The Top Guys: ‘They Avoid Me For Many Years’
Islam Makhachev explained why he has never fought a high-ranking lightweight. The 31-year-old insists Charles Oliveira used to avoid him prior to UFC 280. After going unbeaten in 10 consecutive fights, Islam Makhachev earned his first crack at the lightweight strap. However, some still discredit his incredible feat as they believe the 31-year-old never fought the top guys in the division.
Aljamain Sterling Bashed After Boasting Photos Alongside Andrew Tate In Abu Dhabi
Aljamain Sterling is under-fire for posting photos of him and former kikcboxer Andrew Tate in a party. “Funk Master” defended Tate against random fans over the controversies surrounding the internet star. To this day, some MMA fans are still fuming over how Aljamain Sterling copped the UFC bantamweight title...
Alexa Grasso Targeting A Second Main Event Next But Won’t Turn Down Title Shot
Alexa Grasso is eyeing a second main event fight but won’t decline a title shot. This past Saturday, Grasso took on Viviane Araujo in the headlining bout of UFC Fight Night 212 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. She put in an impressive performance to beat out Araujo on the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision. Currently on a four-fight win streak, Grasso is in the mix of title contention for the flyweight gold.
Leaked E-Mail Reveals UFC Will Prohibit Fighters And Teams From Gambling On Their Fights
The UFC is expected to come up with a new policy prohibiting fighters and teams from betting on their fights. UFC fighters can still enter a business agreement with betting companies. Betting has been playing a huge role in the sport of MMA. Though seldom publicized, some UFC fighters and...
Jiri Prochazka Eager to Deliver Dominant Performance in Teixeira Rematch; ‘I Know I Can Do That Better’
New light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will run it back with the man he took the title from, Glover Teixeira, at UFC 282 on December 10th. The two warriors first met at UFC 275 in June delivering a Fight of the Year candidate. It was a brutal back-and-forth war that saw Prochazka score a fifth-round submission with just 28-seconds remaining in the contest. Originally expected to meet another former champion, Jan Blachowicz, ‘Denisa’ will instead give Teixeira the opportunity to reclaim UFC gold under the bright lights of Las Vegas.
Deontay Wilder Delivers Heartfelt Message Following First-Round Knockout of Robert Helenius
Deontay Wilder delivered a brutal first-round knockout of opponent Robert Helenius on Saturday night, but the power puncher’s demeanor changed drastically during the post-fight press conference. Backed into a corner with just seconds to go in the first round, ‘The Bronze Bombert’ landed a short right hook on Helenius...
Cain Velasquez Shows Up In Court But Pre-Trial Re-Scheduled To Nov. 7
Cain Velasquez’s pre-trial hearing did not push through and was re-scheduled. The UFC legend’s attorney fumed once gain over the fact that his client is still in jail. Cain Velasquez was scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Monday at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice. The former UFC heavyweight champion appeared in the courtroom but the hearing was pushed back.
Cub Swanson Succumbs To Vicious Leg Kicks In TKO Loss To Jonathan Martinez – UFC Vegas 62 Results (Highlights)
UFC veteran Cub Swanson took on Jonathan Martinez, who went into the bout on a three-fight win streak, in his bantamweight debut at UFC Vegas 62. Swanson opens with a leg kick. Martinez slips and gets up quickly to grapple with Swanson against the fence. Swanson trying to land combinations maintaining his aggression. Swanson gets a takedown. Martinez reverses well and has Swanson’s neck. Cub gets up. Huge overhand by Swanson grazes Martinez. Martinez fires a kick to the head. Nice check kick by Martinez. Swanson goes to the body. Nice straight hook punch combination by Martinez. Martinez connects with a brutal knee that sends Swanson down. Martinez tries to capitalize with multiple strikes but Swanson manages to survive the round.
Islam Makhachev Recalls Trouble With USADA, Feels There Is A ‘Systemic Prejudice Against Russian Athletes’
Islam Makhachev has had to put his past behind him and is now looking toward a UFC title. UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev seems as if he is on the cusp of greatness. The Russian star has been on the rise in the UFC for the past seven years and now is just one week out from his first title shot. Seven years might not seem that long when it comes to a run to a UFC title, but Makhachev has been so dominant throughout his run so far, many believed that this shot is long overdue.
