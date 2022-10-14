Islam Makhachev has had to put his past behind him and is now looking toward a UFC title. UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev seems as if he is on the cusp of greatness. The Russian star has been on the rise in the UFC for the past seven years and now is just one week out from his first title shot. Seven years might not seem that long when it comes to a run to a UFC title, but Makhachev has been so dominant throughout his run so far, many believed that this shot is long overdue.

1 DAY AGO