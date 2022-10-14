ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

Woodlawn elementary school evacuated after phoned-in threat, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Chadwick Elementary School in Woodlawn was briefly evacuated Wednesday after the school received a phoned-in threat, Baltimore County police said. Police said the evacuation was a precaution and no suspicious package was found. Police said all students were safe. Charles Herndon, a spokesman for Baltimore County...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows

——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Parents address disruptive behaviors in BCPS during virtual town hall

TOWSON, Md. — Parents have expressed concern that violence among students in Baltimore County Public Schools is getting out of hand, so school officials held a virtual town hall Thursday night. School officials presented data about aggressive behavior in their 174 schools and then answered questions directly from concerned...
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Vehicle fire near Ft. McHenry Tunnel Saturday evening

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Fire Department battles flames from a vehicle on the northbound lane near the Ft. McHenry Tunnel, says authorities. Three of the four traffic lanes are now closed, according to Maryland Transit Authority. Fire trucks can be seen in the area. Stay with FOX45 News...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan celebrates start of construction on $85 million interchange in Cecil County

BALTIMORE -- Gov. Larry Hogan on Saturday touted the construction of a new multi-million-dollar interchange in Cecil County that is projected to reduce commercial traffic on local roads and provide economic benefits for the regional community, according to state officials.Hogan attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the $85 million interchange alongside Maryland Transportation Secretary and Maryland Transportation Authority Chairman James F. Ports Jr., and MDTA Executive Director Will Pines, officials said.The interchange will be built at I-95 and Cecil Avenue. It is projected to replace an existing two-lane overpass bridge on Belvidere Road with a wider structure featuring additional lanes and shoulders, according to state officials.Construction crews will make improvements to Belvidere Road to accommodate the interchange project, officials said. Belvidere Road will remain open throughout the construction period, according to officials."We are excited to be breaking ground on Cecil County's number one transportation priority: a brand-new interchange at I-95 and Belvidere Road," Hogan said of the ceremony. "Project design and utility work is wrapping up, making way for major construction this winter, and we expect this new interchange to open for traffic in the fall of 2025."
CECIL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Bel Air home goes up in flames Saturday night

Bel Air, Md. (WBFF) — The Bel Air Fire Company says a home went up into flames last night in Harford County. The fire company said a neighbor discovered the fire at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the Unit block of West Riding Drive. The fire was come from the...
BEL AIR, MD
clayconews.com

FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH AT INTERSECTION OF U.S. ROUTE 40 AND HARMONY ROAD IN FREDERICK COUNTY, MARYLAND

FREDERICK, MD (October 15, 2022) - – The Maryland State Police is reporting the investigation a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday evening in Frederick County. Shortly before 9:20 P.M. on Friday, October 14, 2022 Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to the area of U.S. Route 40 and Harmony Road in Frederick, Maryland for a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Toyota Prius, driven by Donald Frederick Reineke, 89, of Frederick, Maryland, was traveling north on Harmony Road and attempted to cross U.S. Route 40.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Crash with injuries reported in Perry Hall

PERRY HALL, MD—Crews responded to a crash in Perry Hall on Thursday afternoon. The accident was reported at around 4 p.m. in the area of Honeygo Boulevard at East Joppa Road (21128), according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. An engine responses to the scene to handle leaking...
PERRY HALL, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Apartment fire in Woodlawn Saturday evening

BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Fire Department has extinguished flames from an apartment complex in Woodlawn. Multiple fire trucks are on the scene and visible smoke could be seen pouring out of the building on the 6300 block of Monika Place. Residents of the building are sitting outside...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Maryland Restaurant Remains Open After A Customer Dies In Restroom, Social Media Reacts

A popular restaurant in Prince George’s County is receiving some backlash after a customer was found dead in the women’s restroom and the establishment remained open during the entire ordeal. According to reports, the incident happened on Oct. 12 at Jasper’s Restaurant in Upper Marlboro. The woman was attending a family reunion planning session before […]
UPPER MARLBORO, MD

Community Policy