Slide 1 of 7: Everyone has their own fitness goals for their personal health journey. Some want to lose fat, while others want to get into better shape to look and feel better. Many of my clients have another end game, choosing to start exercising and eating right because they want to live a longer, healthier life. If the latter is your pursuit, you need to start performing the best exercises to live to 100 and beyond. Follow my course, and you'll be well on your way down the road to longevity.Beyond aesthetics, anti-aging and the ability to have a good quality of life is essential to anyone who wants to extend their lifespan. If you're looking to do the same, then you need to maintain a diet high in lean protein and vegetables, while performing cardio and strength training on a regular basis. This sounds like an easy enough plan to follow, right?When it comes to your workouts, it's important to pick strength training movements that will build muscle, in addition to performing more interval work to improve your cardio conditioning. The reason for these particular exercises is that as you age, you lose lean muscle mass, along with anaerobic power. It's vital to do everything you can to build and maintain both.Your strength exercises should consist of mostly compound movements, which incorporate more muscle groups and will recruit more muscle fibers. I also strongly recommend performing single-leg exercises to improve balance and hip flexibility, along with a core exercise to protect your spine. Variety is the spice of securing a long, healthy life when it comes to fitness.If you're looking to age well and stay healthy throughout your entire life, I recommend incorporating the following exercises to live to 100 and beyond into your routine. Keep reading to learn more.Read the original article on Eat This, Not That!

22 DAYS AGO