Feeling Too Blah To Work Out? Try These 6 ‘Lazy Girl’ Pilates Moves Without Getting off the Floor
Even when you’re sapped of energy, it can sometimes still feel good to move your body...although a full-blown workout might sound like the last thing you want to do. Pilates trainer Chloe de Winter knows this feeling all too well. She’s a fan of what she calls ‘lazy girl’ Pilates (as she demonstrates in this clip).
Why Building Strength One Leg at a Time Is Crucial for Running Prep
The way we often strength train for running is with two-legged exercises like squats, dead lifts, and hip bridges. But if you took a freeze frame of yourself while running, at no point would both of your feet be on the ground at the same time. “As you run, one...
The Worst Carbs No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain
When you eat the right kind in moderation, carbs can be a great source of fiber and other nutrients that will help you crush your weight loss goals. However, it’s no secret that many carb-filled foods out there can cause serious damage to your overall health. Refined carbs, which are found in highly processed foods, frequently lead to inflammation, more sugar cravings, overeating, a slowed metabolism, and even disease over time.
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today
Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
rsvplive.ie
I tried Profhilo for the first time - and I'm converted for life
I’m lucky enough to have pretty good skin, but in the past few years I’ve noticed it’s started to lose a bit of its radiance and plumpness. I’ve spent a fortune on expensive creams, serums, chemical peels and treatments like microdermabrasion, with pretty unimpressive results. I...
msn.com
The Best Exercises To Live to 100 and Beyond
Slide 1 of 7: Everyone has their own fitness goals for their personal health journey. Some want to lose fat, while others want to get into better shape to look and feel better. Many of my clients have another end game, choosing to start exercising and eating right because they want to live a longer, healthier life. If the latter is your pursuit, you need to start performing the best exercises to live to 100 and beyond. Follow my course, and you'll be well on your way down the road to longevity.Beyond aesthetics, anti-aging and the ability to have a good quality of life is essential to anyone who wants to extend their lifespan. If you're looking to do the same, then you need to maintain a diet high in lean protein and vegetables, while performing cardio and strength training on a regular basis. This sounds like an easy enough plan to follow, right?When it comes to your workouts, it's important to pick strength training movements that will build muscle, in addition to performing more interval work to improve your cardio conditioning. The reason for these particular exercises is that as you age, you lose lean muscle mass, along with anaerobic power. It's vital to do everything you can to build and maintain both.Your strength exercises should consist of mostly compound movements, which incorporate more muscle groups and will recruit more muscle fibers. I also strongly recommend performing single-leg exercises to improve balance and hip flexibility, along with a core exercise to protect your spine. Variety is the spice of securing a long, healthy life when it comes to fitness.If you're looking to age well and stay healthy throughout your entire life, I recommend incorporating the following exercises to live to 100 and beyond into your routine. Keep reading to learn more.Read the original article on Eat This, Not That!
Here’s What To Tell People Who Say Running Is Bad for Your Knees
When I joined my gym's run club and got back into running, one of the most common comments I got, hands down, was: "Isn't all of that running hard on your knees?" Sure, being a high-impact form of exercise, running definitely get's a bad rap for being tough on your joints—but is there any truth to that idea? And although knee pain is pretty common (25 percent of adults have it according to the American Academy of Family Physicians), blaming exercise for your discomfort is like blaming your bed for a bad night's sleep—it makes sense on the surface, but leaves out a lot of important nuances, like your preferred sleep position, for example.
How to Build Hip Mobility Safely
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Good hip mobility comes with a host of benefits, and thanks to the rise of mobility-focused influencers on social media, our feeds can make it seem like anyone can achieve deep squats or even do the splits with the right drills and practice. But as with any athletic endeavor, we all have unique abilities and limitations when it comes to mobility.
What is exercise, really? Here’s what counts, according to an exercise physiologist
We know it’s beneficial for our health and most of us do it regularly but what is exercise? To answer this, it’s important to know the difference between exercise and physical activity. Physical activity refers to anything which causes the muscles to move the body. Exercise is a...
This Invigorating Morning Stretch Routine Is Like a Cup of Coffee for Your Muscles
Your morning alarm has gone off, but are you really “up” yet? We all have our fresh-out-of-bed routines to help us kickstart the day, which probably include a big cup of coffee. But a gentle movement session that gets your blood flowing could help wake up your body as well as your mind.
technologynetworks.com
New Type of Pushup Fuels Metabolism for Hours, Even While Sitting
From the same mind whose research propelled the notion that “sitting too much is not the same as exercising too little,” comes a groundbreaking discovery set to turn a sedentary lifestyle on its ear: The soleus muscle in the calf, though only 1% of your body weight, can do big things to improve the metabolic health in the rest of your body if activated correctly.
boxrox.com
How Much Cardio Should You Do to Lose Belly Fat?
How much cardio should you do to lose belly fat? Let’s tackle the basics of the question first: you can do all the cardio in the world but, if you don’t enter a caloric deficit with your diet too, it is essentially impossible to lose fat. Cardio can...
boxrox.com
Dumbbell Upright Row: Benefits, Technique Tips, and Muscles Worked
Finding the perfect exercise for sculpting your shoulders can be tough. You want something that will give you results, without putting too much strain on your body. Whatever your fitness goals are, the dumbbell upright row is a great move to help you achieve them. This shoulder-strengthening exercise targets all...
Runners and Coaches Say These Are the 12 Very Best Running Leggings That’ll Go the Distance
There's no feeling quite like preparing for a run: Adrenaline is kicking in, your heart is pumping, and you're overcome by euphoria. All is good until you find yourself in sweat-drenched, sagging running apparel. Just like a supportive sports bra and a comfortable pair of running shoes, running leggings are a worthy investment and having a good pair (by good, we mean moisture-wicking, compressive-yet-stretchy, and breathable leggings) can prevent your workout from turning sour.
What It Actually Means When Your Eyes Are ‘Tired,’ According to an Ophthalmologist and Optician
I’ve been known to claim that I’m “just resting my eyes” while watching a movie at night, when I know full well that I’m exhausted and, in reality, just a couple seconds away from conking out. But, as it turns out, your eyes actually do need rest, and “resting your eyes” isn’t just a euphemism for taking a nap. After prolonged or intense use, the eyes themselves can get tired, which, in medical terms, is called eye fatigue or eyestrain (aka asthenopia).
Reduce back pain and improve hip mobility with this 15-minute workout
Try this stress relief class from Ashley Galvin (T3-exclusive workout)
Let’s Break It Down: Here’s How To Actually Do a Dumbbell Snatch
The dumbbell snatch is a true full-body move. It works your lower body, upper body, and core with every rep. It will strengthen your muscles and get your heart pumping. What’s not to love?. Well, the complexity can get a bit overwhelming. It’s a compound movement, which means it...
The Easy In-Shower Trick Dermatologists Say Can Prevent Back Acne
We know there are certain not-so-hygienic practices that can cause back acne—aka "bacne." For example, hanging out in a tight, sweaty sports bra creates a breeding ground for those pesky pimples on your back. But believe it or not, there's also something you may be doing while you're trying to get clean that can make your bacne worse: leaving your hair down while your conditioner soaks in. When you do this, your conditioner (and all of the oils it's made from) has the chance to drip freely down onto your skin. And if your hair is long enough to drape down your back, it's essentially sitting on your skin, which gives the conditioner ample opportunity to sink into your pores.
I’m a Professional Dating Coach, and Here Are My 7 Top Tips for Nailing the Perfect Profile
The proliferation and normalization of online dating and dating apps has been great for destigmatizing the totally valid way to meet potential romantic matches. But, it's certainly possible to have too much of a good thing at your literal fingertips. With so many dating apps available to use, and new options cropping up on what may feel like a weekly basis, it's easy for swipe culture to feel like an overload of information, leading to feelings of overwhelm. But there's good news: Learning how to write a dating profile the right way can help you break through the noise and have the best matches come to you.
Why We Should Think About Running Shoes the Same Way We Think About Bras
When Brooke Torres was first getting into running, she made what she calls a “rookie mistake”: She wore new, un-broken in shoes during her first half marathon. “I got almost golf ball-sized blisters on my arches,” Torres says. “I just wrecked my feet.”. But the experience...
