Lee County, FL

Lee County Charter Schools reveal dates for reopening

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
UPDATE: LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Oasis Charter Schools announced Oasis Elementary North will not be open on Monday due to the additional rain that came into the area.

The rest of the charter program is scheduled to open on Monday.

ORIGINAL STORY: LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Schools are beginning to reopen following Hurricane Ian. While some schools are ready to begin taking in students, other facilities need more time for maintenance and cleanup.

Below is the current reopening schedule:

RE-OPENING – Monday, 10/17/22

  • Bonita Springs Charter School
  • Mid Cape Global Academy
  • Six Mile Charter Academy

RE-OPENING GOAL – Monday, 10/24/22

  • Gateway Charter School
  • Gateway Charter Intermediate School
  • Gateway Charter High School

Fort Myers, FL
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

