All candidates for San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk — Barbara Bry and Jordan Marks — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

According to the San Diego County website, the office is responsible for “fair and uniform assessments of all taxable property in accordance with property tax laws; to provide for the orderly and expeditious recordation, archiving and retrieval of legal documents submitted and to provide for the efficient distribution to the public.”

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Bry:

“Equity—treat everyone fairly, ensure that all properties are appraised at their fair value on a timely basis according to our current laws and that corporate property owners pay their fair share.”

“Transparency and integrity—to act in the public interest. A current senior official has plead guilty for funneling contracts to his wife.”

“Modernization—make the website easier to use, bring in new technology to better track and produce records, and develop new tools to improve customer service online, in-person and over the phone.”

Marks:

“Endorsed by Firefighters and Public Safety for being the only qualified candidate they trust to protect taxpayers from overtaxed and ensuring customers continue to receive great customer service!”

“Since joining the office, I’ve enhanced our customer experience, receiving a 98.6% “outstanding” customer feedback rating.”

“Protect the law limiting annual property tax increases on homeowners and renters -ensuring a more affordable San Diego!”

