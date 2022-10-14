All candidates for Arkansas House of Representatives District 10 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Arkansas House of Representatives District 10 — Kate Schaffer (D) and Mindy McAlindon (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Republican party controls both chambers of Arkansas’ state legislature. Arkansas is one of 23 states with a Republican trifecta.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Schaffer:

“I care about the value of Arkansas’ creative economy, investing in more art and technology at all levels of education—Pre K through Higher Ed—means keeping our kids in our home state.”

“I support the state doing its part to boost Public/private partnerships to solve our workforce development, transportation and affordable housing hurdles.”

“I’ll fight for quality and affordable early childhood education through Pre K and head start programs. I support the RAISE Act, we must pay teachers more.”

McAlindon:

“Lower Taxes will help families thrive and lead to economic opportunities.”

“School Choice will help families make the best educational decisions for each child. It will also help all schools improve.”

“Economic Development will help Arkansas utilize its many resources and become the best it can be.”

