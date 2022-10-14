ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Requirements for a Career in Education

Associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in education all lead to different careers. To teach in a public K-12 school, you must earn a state-issued teaching license. Education careers are in high demand and growing at a rate that matches the national average. Did you know that many students choose...
What Courses Do You Take in a Business Management Program?

During a business management program, you'll take core and advanced classes. Business management courses emphasize analytical thinking, decision-making, and communication. You can focus your coursework by choosing a concentration. Courses blend theoretical and practical knowledge to prepare you for the workforce. Did you know that business is the most popular...
Pandemic shut down many special education services – how parents can help their kids catch up

When schools shut down in March 2020, many of the nation’s roughly 7 million students in special education didn’t get the special education services to which they were entitled under federal law. The law requires these services to be provided even during special circumstances, such as the pandemic. School districts may have fallen short of providing special education services to eligible students with disabilities during the pandemic. For example, the Los Angeles Unified Public School District has been cited by the U.S. Department of Education for failing to provide appropriate special education services to students with disabilities during the pandemic. As...
Absenteeism has soared. Schools need to dive deeper to understand why

Alarms are going off nationwide about absenteeism.Many more students than usual missed big chunks of school during the pandemic, with some school districts seeing their chronic absenteeism rates double.That metric, which looks at the share of students who missed 10% or more of the school year, is an important one. But it doesn’t offer any insight into why a student missed so much class — especially important in a period when students...
Doctorate of Health Science Online – The Top Degree Programs

A doctorate of health science online degree is, first and foremost, a lucrative career choice. It allows professionals to traverse a career in postsecondary education, health service management, or medical service management. If you are pursuing a similar career, then earn a doctor of health science degree. This article eliminates the ambiguities regarding doctor of health science salary and jobs. In addition, it examines the available online programs and answers what you can do with a health science degree today.
Online Geography Degree Programs – A Map to Higher Education

Are you passionate about using computers and cutting-edge technology? How about creating maps, solving environmental concerns, or commenting on contemporary economic and political issues? In this case, an Online Geography Degree will be a beneficial path for you. These programs combine social and natural science research with computer systems to evaluate spatial data. Besides having many transferable skills, you’ll be in demand for commercial, legal, and financial jobs.
Are Coding Bootcamp Grads More Employable Than College Grads?

Bootcamp grads have similar employment and salary outcomes as college graduates. Coding bootcamps focus almost exclusively on developing hands-on tech skills. A majority of bootcamp graduates find employment in the industry within a year. If you want to move into a tech career, a coding bootcamp is a popular, valid...
