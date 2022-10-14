ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All candidates for Lexington City Council District 4 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

By Ballotpedia staff
Ballotpedia News
Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Lexington City Council District 4 — J. Brack Marquette and Brenda Monarrez — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

The Lexington City Council, which is more commonly known as the Urban County Council, is the city’s primary legislative body. It is responsible for adopting the city budget, approving mayoral appointees, levying taxes, and making or amending city laws, policies, and ordinances.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Marquette:

  • “Trusted and Proven Leadership in Government, Business, and Civic Engagement with Integrity, Transparency, and Extraordinary Accessibility for Everyone”
  • “Support for Enhanced Public Safety and Innovative Ways to Lead Neighborhoods to Reduced Crime and Violence”
  • “Commitment to Balanced and Sustainable Growth for our Great Community with a Strong Commitment to Inclusion and Diversity”

Monarrez:

  • “My endorsement by Public Safety officials means I will be receptive to an open dialogue that contributes to decreasing crime and helping them (Fire, 911 operators, Corrections and Police) be more effective and efficient, while still being open and transparent.”
  • “Affordable Housing – Rent in areas of Lexington, according to a recent Herald Leader article, has increased as much as 35%.”
  • “Accessibility, Openness and Transparency -: I am the only candidate that has made my contact information available and has responded to absolutely every inquiry from all constituents.”

Click on the candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.

Ballotpedia News

