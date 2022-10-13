Read full article on original website
Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts honors alumni during Homecoming 2022
The Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts celebrated five of its alumni during Homecoming Week 2022. These alumni, who are making an impact in their respective fields, spent the week talking to students, giving lectures, and performing. They were recognized on Friday, October 14, during the University’s annual Alumni Day Honoree Luncheon.
November and December in the Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts
Illinois State University’s Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts is pleased to announce a selection of events to be presented during November and December 2022. Please note that the dates and times of events are subject to change, and this list may not include all events offered. All events...
Meet the October 2022 GradBird Scholar: Logan Sauers
The Graduate School has selected Logan Sauers as its October GradBird Scholar recipient! GradBird Scholar is an initiative to recognize graduate students for their scholarly endeavors at Illinois State University. Logan completed his undergraduate degree at Western Illinois University in Zoology. During his time at Western, Logan fell in love...
FIREbird and BirdFEEDER Grant Recipients Announced
The Office of Student Research has announced the 2022-2023 FIREbird and BirdFEEDER grant winners. The Fund for Independent Research Experience grant (FIREbird) allows undergraduate students to work with a faculty mentor on a research project. Summer funds (up to $3000) and academic year funds (up to $1500) may be used for student hourly wages, research incentives, supplies, or travel.
