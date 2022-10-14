All candidates for Lexington City Council District 2 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Lexington City Council District 2 — Shayla Lynch and Josh McCurn — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

The Lexington City Council, which is more commonly known as the Urban County Council, is the city’s primary legislative body. It is responsible for adopting the city budget, approving mayoral appointees, levying taxes, and making or amending city laws, policies, and ordinances.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Lynch:

“For over 17 years I have found fulfillment in serving our community in various capacities and I want to continue this work as your city council member.”

“When making decisions on behalf of our community, I will give voice to those whose opinions are frequently ignored. I’m inspired to keep fighting because there is hope for a brighter future.”

“As a member of your city council, I invite you to join me at the table as we work to build thriving communities in our city. There’s no need to get pull up a chair; I’ve got one just for you! Let’s get this job done together!”

McCurn:

“Public Safety- Getting a handle on crime and the activity that is happening in our community begins by addressing what is working and to make it better, and what is not working and finding solutions.”

“Lexington is a community where I want you to work, play, learn, and live. Every culture and background is welcome in Lexington and ensuring that the needs of the community are met, especially with affordable housing, is vital to the growth of our city.”

“Building a stronger, more unified Lexington has been a passion of mine before running for office. Building bridges and tearing down divisions, we are a community as a whole and need the opportunity to understand our neighbors.”

Click on the candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.