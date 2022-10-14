ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All candidates for Jordan Board of Education Precinct 3 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

By Ballotpedia staff
 4 days ago
Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Jordan Board of Education Precinct 3 — incumbent Tracy Miller and Robyn Barnhill — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

According to the Jordan School District website, the board of education “works with students, parents and District employees to provide students with educational opportunities, prepare for the world of work, and develop attributes of citizenship necessary in a democratic society.”

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Miller:

  • “My primary focus is student success. All students should have the opportunity to learn and succeed in a safe and positive environment.”
  • “I support our teachers. We need to retain our great teachers and attract high quality teachers to the profession. I have consistently voted for increased compensation, more prep time, and additional resources to support our teachers.”
  • “I am fiscally responsible. I voted against the recent Jordan District tax increase because it was too high. I have supported modest increases in the past.”

Barnhill:

  • “Parents need to have a more effective way of being heard and having their ideas implemented”
  • “Teachers need better support. No more irrelevant and unnecessary trainings. Keep it short, sweet and to the point so they can spend enough time prepping and teaching!”
  • “Better financial oversight, especially at the higher levels. Lets make sure salaries are appropriate and that we are keeping the money with the kids!”

Click on the candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.

