Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
Winston Salem, October 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Winston Salem. The North Davidson High School soccer team will have a game with Oak Grove High School on October 17, 2022, 14:00:00. The North Davidson High School soccer team will have a game with Oak Grove High School on October 17, 2022, 15:30:00.
alamancenews.com
Eastern inducts 7 into high school’s Athletic Hall of Fame
Eastern Alamance High School added seven new members to its Athletic Hall of Fame during the weekend. Keith Spake, Keith Brady, Dr. Deanna Jones, Steve Hobbs, Cliff Thomas, Tee Tee Walters and Makeshia Haith Foust comprised the induction class. They were introduced during halftime of the football game against Roxboro Person on Friday night and then formally inducted Saturday in the school’s auditorium.
Local Hiring Alert: 1,700 seasonal positions available in Greensboro, High Point
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Companies are gearing up for a busy holiday season, and they’re looking to hire you!. Adecco is hosting job fairs in Greensboro and High Point with 1,700 seasonal positions available. Candidates can stop by and apply for the open warehouse positions Tuesday through Thursday from...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Eating N.C. — Lexington bakery brings in savory hushpuppy mix
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Growing up in the South, fish fries wouldn’t be complete without a golden-brown side of hushpuppies, you’d normally eat with tartar sauce or ketchup. Sinfully Delicious Bakery sells Lexington Style Hushpuppy mix, at their store in Lexington off 28 West Second Ave. Wende Everhart...
Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Samuel Cureton, of Huntersville, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Cureton bought his winning ticket from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius. He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday and had the choice of taking home […]
The real tragedy behind the legendary haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — If you grew up in Jamestown, you know the story. Lydia’s Bridge is one of the most well-known ghost stories in the Piedmont Triad. We began investigating this story in 2020, just a couple years after paranormal authors Michael Renegar and Amy Greer announced a surprising discovery: they believed they had […]
Winter Wonderlights at the Greensboro Science Center coming back this November
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Snowflakes, string lights, and lots of holiday cheer are some of the things you'll encounter at the Winter Wonderlights. The zoo light experience at the Greensboro Science Center is back this November. The light show will run all the way through January next year. Prices will...
TIMELINE: High Point native ‘wasn’t the same’ after move to Chicago; police called 5 times before landlord found dismembered
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman from High Point who is accused in the murder of her Chicago landlord had endured abuse as a child and had changed after her move to Chicago. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is accused of killing her landlord Frances Walker, 69. Kolalou is originally from High Point, North Carolina. Police believe […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Rowan County Family Plays Lottery Together, Shares $200,000 Prize
SALISBURY, NC (News Release) – Andrew Raymond Stefanick of Salisbury got off work at the hospital, decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket, and uncovered a $200,000 prize waiting for him. “I just felt the urge to buy a scratch-off,” Stefanick said. “I saw there was a promotion for...
United House of Prayer for All People unveils new apartment complex in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The United House of Prayer for All People held a ribbon cutting Saturday for the unveiling of its 172-unit luxury apartment complex – Bailey Village. The apartment complex includes 42 one-bedroom units, 124 two-bedroom units, and 6 three-bedroom units. Each unit has its own washer...
wfmynews2.com
Tracking severe storms in the Triad
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as scattered thunderstorms pass through the Triad Monday. A severe thunderstorm warning that was issued for Alamance County is now expired. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power...
WBTV
Ground broken for Yadkin River Trailhead in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer joined with many partners to break ground on its project to connect Rowan County to the Wil-Cox Bridge and Yadkin River Park on Monday afternoon. The new Trailhead will offer a seamless connection to the Wil-Cox Bridge and the current and future...
WXII 12
North Carolina House 59th District race: Sherrie Young vs. Jon Hardister and where they stand on the issues
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It’s the political veteran versus the newcomer in the race to represent Guilford County’s 59th House District. Democrat Sherrie Young is making her first run for office, challenging incumbent Republican Jon Hardister, who has held the seat for a decade. Incumbents are hard...
Hooking up his own gas line almost cost a Greensboro man $1,800
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gary Bisher likes the grind and enjoys work. He had a glass shop in Greensboro for several years before retiring in 2018. Bisher worked out of that same building he purchased in the 1990s. Even after retiring, Bisher was not one to stay home and relax...
WXII 12
2 shot, others hurt fleeing gunfire at homecoming concert
SALISBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert on Saturday night, officials said. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers who were called to...
WBTV
Fab-Con chooses Salisbury for new facility
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Fab-Con Machinery Development Corporation (Fab-Con), will locate a new manufacturing facility in Salisbury. Fab-Con plans to create 29 jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $6.85 million in equipment and improvements to its new facility at 110 Thermoid Way.
Ghassan’s set to open new location at Grandover Shopping Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro chain of Mediterranean restaurants is making a comeback after the pandemic led to the permanent closure of two former locations. Ghassan’s Fresh Mediterranean Eats will open a new location in the Grandover Shopping Center. An official opening date has not yet been set, but Ghassan’s says it is aiming […]
Mount Airy News
Hadley family influence still seen
The Hadley House is located on West Pine Street in Mount Airy and is one of the finest Queen Anne style houses in Surry County. It is believed to be the first local home which used local granite for much of its construction. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Hadley,...
‘It does feel like a miracle’: Greensboro teen begins remembering 5 years after accident caused amnesia
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two dozen or so college-aged women are lined up to start a 5K race. That isn’t remarkable, but the fact that Caitlin Little is one of them is remarkable. Caitlin’s high school coach knew she’d be a star then came that day five years ago: Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Caitlin was at practice […]
