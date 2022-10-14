ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

alamancenews.com

Eastern inducts 7 into high school’s Athletic Hall of Fame

Eastern Alamance High School added seven new members to its Athletic Hall of Fame during the weekend. Keith Spake, Keith Brady, Dr. Deanna Jones, Steve Hobbs, Cliff Thomas, Tee Tee Walters and Makeshia Haith Foust comprised the induction class. They were introduced during halftime of the football game against Roxboro Person on Friday night and then formally inducted Saturday in the school’s auditorium.
MEBANE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Eating N.C. — Lexington bakery brings in savory hushpuppy mix

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Growing up in the South, fish fries wouldn’t be complete without a golden-brown side of hushpuppies, you’d normally eat with tartar sauce or ketchup. Sinfully Delicious Bakery sells Lexington Style Hushpuppy mix, at their store in Lexington off 28 West Second Ave. Wende Everhart...
LEXINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Samuel Cureton, of Huntersville, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Cureton bought his winning ticket from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius. He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday and had the choice of taking home […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

TIMELINE: High Point native ‘wasn’t the same’ after move to Chicago; police called 5 times before landlord found dismembered

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman from High Point who is accused in the murder of her Chicago landlord had endured abuse as a child and had changed after her move to Chicago. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is accused of killing her landlord Frances Walker, 69. Kolalou is originally from High Point, North Carolina. Police believe […]
HIGH POINT, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rowan County Family Plays Lottery Together, Shares $200,000 Prize

SALISBURY, NC (News Release) – Andrew Raymond Stefanick of Salisbury got off work at the hospital, decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket, and uncovered a $200,000 prize waiting for him. “I just felt the urge to buy a scratch-off,” Stefanick said. “I saw there was a promotion for...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Tracking severe storms in the Triad

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as scattered thunderstorms pass through the Triad Monday. A severe thunderstorm warning that was issued for Alamance County is now expired. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Ground broken for Yadkin River Trailhead in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer joined with many partners to break ground on its project to connect Rowan County to the Wil-Cox Bridge and Yadkin River Park on Monday afternoon. The new Trailhead will offer a seamless connection to the Wil-Cox Bridge and the current and future...
SPENCER, NC
WXII 12

2 shot, others hurt fleeing gunfire at homecoming concert

SALISBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert on Saturday night, officials said. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers who were called to...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Fab-Con chooses Salisbury for new facility

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Fab-Con Machinery Development Corporation (Fab-Con), will locate a new manufacturing facility in Salisbury. Fab-Con plans to create 29 jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $6.85 million in equipment and improvements to its new facility at 110 Thermoid Way.
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

Ghassan’s set to open new location at Grandover Shopping Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro chain of Mediterranean restaurants is making a comeback after the pandemic led to the permanent closure of two former locations. Ghassan’s Fresh Mediterranean Eats will open a new location in the Grandover Shopping Center. An official opening date has not yet been set, but Ghassan’s says it is aiming […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Hadley family influence still seen

The Hadley House is located on West Pine Street in Mount Airy and is one of the finest Queen Anne style houses in Surry County. It is believed to be the first local home which used local granite for much of its construction. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Hadley,...
MOUNT AIRY, NC

