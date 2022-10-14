Read full article on original website
Stock photo. Not Orange Hill Cemetery in Orlando, FloridaGabor Bejo on Pixabay. Happy spooky season, everyone! It is October , and Halloween is fast approaching, making everyone (whether they want to or not) get into the scary spirit. For me, I'm a little more hardcore and can go for spooky stuff anytime of the year, but this is the perfect time to really continue on with the "most haunted" project I've slowly been chipping away at, and I think I found an excellent subject to explore today.
Bay News 9
Holiday decor arrives at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
ORLANDO, Fla. — Halloween is still weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped Universal Orlando from getting into the holiday spirit. Some of the decorations include garland and Christmas trees. Universal Orlando's holiday celebration will officially begin Nov. 12. Holiday decorations have already started to appear at Universal’s Islands...
Bay News 9
Local businesses happy with Biketoberfest turnout
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As thousands of people make their way home from Biketoberfest, Daytona Beach businesses say this year's event was another success. The annual event takes weeks, if not months, to prepare for the large crowds. What You Need To Know. Daytona Beach businesses say this year's...
theapopkavoice.com
9th Annual Florida Jerk Food and Music Festival at The Apopka Amphitheater coming soon
The 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival will take place on Sunday, October 23rd, at the Apopka Amphitheater. Central Florida's most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festival will run from 2 pm to 10 pm in celebration of National Jerk Day. The Florida Jerk Festival Orlando 2022 features live reggae, soca, and Caribbean food representing the wide and diverse culinary flavors of the Caribbean, emphasizing Jerk-inspired dishes.
click orlando
Orlando radio host, actor Carlos Navarro discusses road to Hollywood and back again
ORLANDO, Fla. – Carlos Navarro is one of the voices behind “Monsters in the Morning” on Real Radio 104.1, but you may recognize him from “The Walking Dead” and the Marvel Studios series “Hawkeye,” too. What you may not know is that Navarro’s...
disneydining.com
Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs
If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
fox35orlando.com
Fake 'gun' scare causes chaos at Florida family-friendly festival
CLERMONT, Fla. - There was a big scare this weekend at a festival in Clermont when a stampede of teenagers started running after some believed there was a gun in the crowd. Police say it was a false claim. Clermont Police say there was no gun found or real threat...
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — Some Volusia County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in DeLand. Organizers said the giveaway will...
Bay News 9
Good Samaritan Village residents concerned over future
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A mandatory evacuation order is still in effect for people living at the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee. New concerns the county could take control of the senior community after repeated flooding of Shingle Creek through eminent domain. What You Need To Know. After repeated flooding,...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Melbourne, FL USA
I found my heart at Wickham Park in Melbourne, Florida on an early morning walk with my dog while enjoying the first day of my vacation. It brightened my day and put a smile on my face. It’s nice to see some good and positive energy being spread. Thank you so much for brightening my day. The heart is made of fall material so also just in time for the fall spirit! God bless.
Bay News 9
SeaWorld Orlando reveals more details about new 'Pipeline’ coaster
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando's seventh roller coaster will be called Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, the park revealed Tuesday. SeaWorld Orlando announces 7th coaster will be called Pipeline: The Surf Coaster; it's set to open spring 2023. The first-of-its-kind attraction will feature coaster trains designed to look like large...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 14, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Shahmir Ahmad. DOB 03/22/2000. Address Merritt Island, Florida. Touch or Strike. Jeremy Philip Allan. DOB 03/12/1990. Address West Melbourne,...
Bay News 9
New Space Coast TPO roadway resiliency plan outlines areas susceptible to natural disasters
BREVARD COUNY, Fla. — If knowledge is power, the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) is hoping that its new Transportation Resiliency Master Plan will be an empowering tool to help protect the critical roadways of Brevard County. What You Need To Know. The new resiliency summaries should show...
Farm Share distributes free food to Volusia county residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people lined up for a drive-thru food distribution event in Volusia County Friday morning. The food distribution was organized by Farm Share, one of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks. Residents lined up outside the Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex in Deltona early...
WESH
Central Florida Zoo cancels first weekend of Zoo Boo Bash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida Zoo has decided to cancel the first weekend of their Zoo Boo Bash. The event was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, but the zoo is still waiting for floodwaters to recede. The zoo has also been cleaning up debris...
WESH
Orlando toddler goes viral for her friendship with creepy doll
ORLANDO, Fla. — Three-year-old Briar Beard's favorite doll is one you may see in your nightmares. But Beard is no ordinary 3-year-old. And her doll is no ordinary doll. It all started with your classic pre-holiday stop at a Halloween store. Briar Beard spotted the doll on a shelf.
D-SNAP: People affected by Hurricane Ian in these 2 counties can now apply for food assistance
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families announced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said that Flagler,...
click orlando
2 churches to help Volusia County shelter survivors of Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – People living at a Volusia County emergency shelter are expressing mixed emotions after finding out the shelter is shutting down. Crystal Dowdell says she is set after FEMA provided a voucher for a hotel for the next 30 days. It’s her next step on the road to recovery, two weeks after Hurricane Ian rendered her homeless.
brevardtimes.com
Fairglen Elementary Teacher Suspended For Alleged Comments To 6th Grade Girl
COCOA, Florida – A Fairglen Elementary teacher had his teaching certificate suspended for one year and will remain on administrative probation for two years for inappropriate comments he allegedly made to a sixth-grade girl. According to Florida Department of Education records, Dennis Diamond told a sixth-grade girl that he...
