Evie M.

This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in Florida

Stock photo. Not Orange Hill Cemetery in Orlando, FloridaGabor Bejo on Pixabay. Happy spooky season, everyone! It is October , and Halloween is fast approaching, making everyone (whether they want to or not) get into the scary spirit. For me, I'm a little more hardcore and can go for spooky stuff anytime of the year, but this is the perfect time to really continue on with the "most haunted" project I've slowly been chipping away at, and I think I found an excellent subject to explore today.
Holiday decor arrives at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

ORLANDO, Fla. — Halloween is still weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped Universal Orlando from getting into the holiday spirit. Some of the decorations include garland and Christmas trees. Universal Orlando's holiday celebration will officially begin Nov. 12. Holiday decorations have already started to appear at Universal’s Islands...
Local businesses happy with Biketoberfest turnout

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As thousands of people make their way home from Biketoberfest, Daytona Beach businesses say this year's event was another success. The annual event takes weeks, if not months, to prepare for the large crowds. What You Need To Know. Daytona Beach businesses say this year's...
9th Annual Florida Jerk Food and Music Festival at The Apopka Amphitheater coming soon

The 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival will take place on Sunday, October 23rd, at the Apopka Amphitheater. Central Florida's most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festival will run from 2 pm to 10 pm in celebration of National Jerk Day. The Florida Jerk Festival Orlando 2022 features live reggae, soca, and Caribbean food representing the wide and diverse culinary flavors of the Caribbean, emphasizing Jerk-inspired dishes.
Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs

If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
Good Samaritan Village residents concerned over future

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A mandatory evacuation order is still in effect for people living at the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee. New concerns the county could take control of the senior community after repeated flooding of Shingle Creek through eminent domain. What You Need To Know. After repeated flooding,...
Melbourne, FL USA

I found my heart at Wickham Park in Melbourne, Florida on an early morning walk with my dog while enjoying the first day of my vacation. It brightened my day and put a smile on my face. It’s nice to see some good and positive energy being spread. Thank you so much for brightening my day. The heart is made of fall material so also just in time for the fall spirit! God bless.
SeaWorld Orlando reveals more details about new 'Pipeline’ coaster

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando's seventh roller coaster will be called Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, the park revealed Tuesday. SeaWorld Orlando announces 7th coaster will be called Pipeline: The Surf Coaster; it's set to open spring 2023. The first-of-its-kind attraction will feature coaster trains designed to look like large...
Brevard County Mugshots October 14, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Shahmir Ahmad. DOB 03/22/2000. Address Merritt Island, Florida. Touch or Strike. Jeremy Philip Allan. DOB 03/12/1990. Address West Melbourne,...
Central Florida Zoo cancels first weekend of Zoo Boo Bash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida Zoo has decided to cancel the first weekend of their Zoo Boo Bash. The event was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, but the zoo is still waiting for floodwaters to recede. The zoo has also been cleaning up debris...
Orlando toddler goes viral for her friendship with creepy doll

ORLANDO, Fla. — Three-year-old Briar Beard's favorite doll is one you may see in your nightmares. But Beard is no ordinary 3-year-old. And her doll is no ordinary doll. It all started with your classic pre-holiday stop at a Halloween store. Briar Beard spotted the doll on a shelf.
2 churches to help Volusia County shelter survivors of Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – People living at a Volusia County emergency shelter are expressing mixed emotions after finding out the shelter is shutting down. Crystal Dowdell says she is set after FEMA provided a voucher for a hotel for the next 30 days. It’s her next step on the road to recovery, two weeks after Hurricane Ian rendered her homeless.
