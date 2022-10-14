CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has yet to meet Syracuse passer Garrett Shrader. Uiagalelei, though, sure does love Shrader’s hard-nosed style, his accurate passes, and how much he takes on tacklers for the extra yard. “I’m a fan of him,” Uiagalelei said. “I like that.” Probably because it’s what Uiagalelei has done this season for the No. 5 Tigers (7-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who face the 14th-ranked Orange (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday.

