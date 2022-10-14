Read full article on original website
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Family Decorates House with Unique Halloween Scene Each Day of OctoberLarry LeaseSan Antonio, TX
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Vannessa Vasquez stars in San Antonio-set 'Answer to My Prayer'
She's acting alongside 'Despacito' singer Luis Fonsi.
KSAT 12
Journey coming to San Antonio for 50th anniversary celebration tour
SAN ANTONIO – Journey is coming to San Antonio with open arms next spring. The legendary rock band announced its “50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023,” and that includes a stop at the AT&T Center on April 4. Tickets for the general public go on sale at...
Annual Balloon Fest takes to the skies this weekend
The fifth annual RE/MAX Skylight Balloon Fest takes place Oct. 21-23 at River City Community Church grounds, 16765 Lookout Road in Selma, adjacent to the Retama Park Race Track.
This Eatery Has The Best Pasta In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the best pasta restaurants in the city.
Nirvana performed one of its wildest concerts in Texas. Here's how you can relive it.
Here's how you can relive it.
tpr.org
The love flows at grand opening of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park
Phase I of San Antonio’s San Pedro Creek Culture Park formally opened to the public after a grand opening ceremony stretching across Friday and Saturday. San Pedro Springs and the creek that flowed out of it were the origins of the city. Artist Kathy Sosa said, however, those life-giving waters also took lives away.
SAFD quickly suppresses fire at central-San Antonio living complex
SAN ANTONIO — An unknown number of people were temporarily displaced Friday afternoon after a fire broke out at a central-San Antonio home converted into several apartment units. Though local fire crews were able to bring the fire under control within about 20 minutes of arriving, SAFD spokesperson Doug...
Man killed attempting to cross busy highway on west side
SAN ANTONIO — A man was killed while attempting to cross a busy highway on the west side of town Sunday night. It happened around 9:33 p.m. on Highway 151 at Ingram Road. The driver who hit the victim stopped and waited for police to arrive. Officers said initially...
KSAT 12
San Antonio father shares life of his daughter that was taken too soon
SAN ANTONIO – A four-year-old girl passed away on Friday, after she was hit by a car on the city’s South Side, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred at 6:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Gerald Avenue. The child’s father, Javier Ortega, said it was...
Whataburger Faces Over $1 Million Lawsuit After Injuries to Fort Hood, Texas Soldier
A beverage served in the wrong cup to a Fort Hood, Texas soldier has turned into an expensive mistake for one of the state's favorite fast-food chains. Maybe he should have ordered a Dr Pepper instead. According to Local Today, James Vance was severely burned from coffee that was allegedly put into the wrong cup at a Whataburger in Sealy, Texas.
How to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in San Antonio and the Hill Country
The holiday is around the corner, so start planning now!
Chick-fil-A plans $1.2 million location in San Antonio suburb of Cibolo
The new store at the corner of Cibolo Valley Drive and Borgfeld Road will span nearly 5,000 square feet.
Visiting San Antonio's San Pedro Springs Park, the oldest park in Texas
People have been gathering here for 12,000 years.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: State Fair, Eight-Foot Pizza, & 10-Pound Cinnamon Roll
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Hill & Vine, one of...
San Antonio's Lala's Gorditas stands against supposed death of Tex-Mex
One restaurant owner is keeping strong in his dedication to the genre.
KENS 5
'Films like this are important': Luis Fonsi-led movie shooting in San Antonio helping to elevate Latino stories
SAN ANTONIO — A new movie being filmed in San Antonio is working to help elevate the presence of Latinos in a Hollywood ecosystem where their voices are still scarce, and it's enlisting the talents of a Puerto Rican singer responsible for one of the biggest hits of the last decade.
Bobby J’s, 'Puta de la Fruta': San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Two articles about Northeast SA sports venue Toyota Field rounded out our list of top food-related stories.
Server with autism becomes part owner of San Antonio restaurant he's worked at for 20 years
If you live on the northwest side, you've probably heard of Cha Cha's, a popular tex-mex restaurant that's been around since the mid 80's. After closing three locations in 2017 due to her father Ricardo Ruiz's passing. Current owner Bania Ruiz decided to open Cha Cha's New Gen in 2021, a sole location that now houses healthy twists to the recipes she grew up eating.
Iconic San Antonio hotel under new management after massive renovation
SAN ANTONIO — You may not have stayed at the Crowne Plaza hotel near the San Antonio airport, but chances are you recognize the iconic towering building along Loop 410 at Nacogdoches. The Crowne Plaza was built in 1977 and invokes a golden era of prosperous times and travel....
San Antonio's most popular, bestselling books from September 2022
Say goodbye to Barnes & Noble.
