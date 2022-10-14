All candidates for Montana Public Service Commission District 5 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Montana Public Service Commission District 5 — John Repke (D) and Ann Bukacek (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

The Montana Public Service Commission is a five-member board responsible for regulation of energy, telecommunications, water/sewer, transportation, and pipeline utilities in the state.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Repke:

“Experience Matters – For a position like Public Service Commissioner, candidates should have the experience and expertise necessary to be competent and effective in the job.”

“Integrity is a Must – All Montanans should expect that their elected officials carry out their responsibilities with integrity, honesty, and professionalism.”

“Professionalism makes it work – For a position like Public Service Commissioner professionalism means taking the work seriously, being fully engaged, keeping an open mind to expert opinions, deliberating in good faith, and fostering a healthy, ethical work environment for the agency staff.”

Bukacek:

“Almost every vital component of our lives relies on access to energy and water. Keeping Montana energy-independent is key to keeping the lights on and the water running.”

“The combination of business owner, old fashioned doctor and seasoned advocate for citizens is a great combination for the PSC position.”

“Having been involved with Montana legislators every session since 2009, I am familiar with the legislative process, have helped craft and draft bills, testified for or against bills and garnered legislative and citizen support for same.”

Click on the candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.