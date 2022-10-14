ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

All candidates for Montana Public Service Commission District 5 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

By Ballotpedia staff
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 4 days ago

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Montana Public Service Commission District 5 — John Repke (D) and Ann Bukacek (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

The Montana Public Service Commission is a five-member board responsible for regulation of energy, telecommunications, water/sewer, transportation, and pipeline utilities in the state.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Repke:

  • “Experience Matters – For a position like Public Service Commissioner, candidates should have the experience and expertise necessary to be competent and effective in the job.”
  • “Integrity is a Must – All Montanans should expect that their elected officials carry out their responsibilities with integrity, honesty, and professionalism.”
  • “Professionalism makes it work – For a position like Public Service Commissioner professionalism means taking the work seriously, being fully engaged, keeping an open mind to expert opinions, deliberating in good faith, and fostering a healthy, ethical work environment for the agency staff.”

Bukacek:

  • “Almost every vital component of our lives relies on access to energy and water. Keeping Montana energy-independent is key to keeping the lights on and the water running.”
  • “The combination of business owner, old fashioned doctor and seasoned advocate for citizens is a great combination for the PSC position.”
  • “Having been involved with Montana legislators every session since 2009, I am familiar with the legislative process, have helped craft and draft bills, testified for or against bills and garnered legislative and citizen support for same.”

Click on the candidates’ profile pages below to read their full responses to this and other questions.

We ask all federal, state, and local candidates with profiles on Ballotpedia to complete a survey and share what motivates them on political and personal levels. Ask the candidates in your area to fill out the survey.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Arapahoe County Assessor in Colorado complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

All three of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Arapahoe County Assessor in Colorado — incumbent PK Kaiser (D), Robert Andrews (R), and Joshua Lallement (L) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for South Orange County Community College District District 6 in California complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for South Orange County Community College District District 6 in California — Ryan Dack and Pramod Kunju — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Santa Clara County Board of Education Trustee Area 7 in California complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Santa Clara County Board of Education Trustee Area 7 in California — Raeena Lari and Natalie Prcevski — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Ballotpedia News

Four candidates running for Wisconsin secretary of state

Incumbent Doug La Follette (D), Amy Loudenbeck (R), Sharyl McFarland (G), and Neil Harmon (L) are running for Wisconsin secretary of state on Nov. 8, 2022. Duties of the Wisconsin secretary of state include recording the official acts of the governor and the executive department, compiling and keeping laws and resolutions adopted by the legislature, having custody of the state’s records, and authenticating certain documents. According to Wisconsin Public Radio‘s Shawn Johnson, “[M]ost of the office’s responsibilities have been outsourced to other state agencies that answer to the governor.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Ballotpedia News

Five states to decide in November on legalizing recreational marijuana

In November, five more states will decide on marijuana legalization ballot measures. In the central U.S., voters in Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota, and South Dakota will consider citizen-initiated measures to legalize marijuana. These four states are Republican trifectas. In Maryland, which has a divided government, the state Legislature voted to put the issue before voters.
MARYLAND STATE
Ballotpedia News

Missouri voters to decide on marijuana this November

Five measures will be on the Missouri ballot on November 8. One ballot measure, Amendment 3, would legalize the sale, possession, and use of marijuana in Missouri. Amendment 3 would also provide for individuals with certain marijuana-related offenses to petition for release from prison or parole and probation and have their records expunged. It also would enact a 6% tax on the sale of marijuana.
MISSOURI STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Oregon House of Representatives District 24 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Oregon House of Representative District 24 — Victoria Ernst (D) and Lucetta Elmer (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
OREGON STATE
Ballotpedia News

Rhode Island voters to decide three bond measures totaling $400 million in November

On Nov. 8, voters in Rhode Island will be deciding on three bond measures totaling $400 million. Question 1 would issue $100 million in bonds for the University of Rhode Island Narragansett Bay Campus’ marine discipline education and research needs. The University of Rhode Island is leading the Vote Yes on 1 campaign in support of Question 1. Marc Parlange, president of the University of Rhode Island, said, “Rhode Islanders have a generational opportunity to position Rhode Island and New England as the global leader in a new Blue Economy with URI as the engine that fuels that activity.”
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Ballotpedia News

Wait! The primaries aren’t over yet

Welcome to the Tuesday, October 18, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Maryland one of five states to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana. America’s final partisan primary. And you thought the primaries were all over!. Today, Oct. 18, Democratic voters...
MINNESOTA STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for New Hampshire House of Representatives Hillsborough 45 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for New Hampshire House of Representative Hillsborough 45 — Karen Calabro (D) and Colton Skorupan (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Franklin County Court of Common Pleas General Division in Ohio complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Franklin County Court of Common Pleas General Division in Ohio — Jessica Barwell and Julie Lynch — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Ballotpedia News

Election Legislation Weekly Digest: October 14, 2022

Here is our weekly round-up on election-related legislation. In it, you’ll find the following information:. Noteworthy bills: Here, we identify and report on the contents and legislative status of noteworthy bills. Recent activity: Here, we report on the number of bills acted on within the past week. The big...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Campaign finance deadline today in Arizona

Candidates and organizations involved in Arizona’s statewide elections must file campaign finance information by October 15, 2022. The general election will take place in Arizona on November 8, 2022. What state-level offices are on the ballot this year in Arizona?. All 30 seats in the Arizona State Senate. All...
ARIZONA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Union Station: Supreme Court agrees to hear case challenging FLRA jurisdiction over Ohio National Guard collective bargaining dispute

Supreme Court agrees to hear case challenging FLRA jurisdiction over Ohio National Guard collective bargaining dispute. The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal of a Sixth Circuit ruling that the Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA) has jurisdiction to regulate a collective bargaining dispute between the Ohio National Guard and the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE). AFGE is the federal employee union representing Ohio National Guard technicians, who are civilian federal employees.
OHIO STATE
Ballotpedia News

Previewing Alaska’s second U.S. House election of 2022

Incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola (D), Nicholas Begich III (R), Sarah Palin (R), and Chris Bye (L) are running for Alaska’s at-large congressional district on Nov. 8, 2022. Peltola, Begich, Palin, and Tara Sweeney (R) advanced from the Aug. 16, 2022, top-four primary. Sweeney withdrew, meaning Bye, the fifth-place finisher, advanced.
ALASKA STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Williamson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 in Texas complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Williamson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 in Texas — Stacy Hackenberg (D) and Rhonda Redden (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Ballotpedia News

Economy and Society, October 18, 2022: South Carolina to divest BlackRock funds over ESG

Economy and Society is Ballotpedia’s weekly review of the developments in corporate activism; corporate political engagement; and the Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) trends and events that characterize the growing intersection between business and politics. ESG Developments This Week. In Washington, D.C. Editorial argues against proposed SEC climate...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy